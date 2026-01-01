Button Text

Keep 100% of your chronic illness support group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Chronic Illness Support Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Chronic Illness Support Groups

How Zeffy helps Chronic Illness Support Groups raise money

Chronic Illness Support Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from compassion fund drives to peer support memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Compassion Fund Drive

Engage supporters with a customizable donation form that highlights your mission to provide resources for those living with chronic illness. Share it across social channels and email to drive immediate contributions—100% of funds go directly to patient support.

Establish a Sustainers Circle Program

Invite donors to commit to monthly giving, creating a reliable funding stream for ongoing support groups, educational materials, and wellness initiatives. Automated renewals and reminders make sustaining support seamless and fee-free.

Host a Virtual Awareness Walk

Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and walk in their own neighborhoods to raise both funds and awareness. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your reach and encourages friendly competition among supporters.

Organize a Wellness Workshop Series

Sell tickets to expert-led webinars or in-person workshops on topics like pain management and nutrition for chronic illness patients. Zeffy handles ticketing, RSVPs, and attendee data so you can focus on delivering value.

Open an Awareness Merch Shop

Offer branded t-shirts, tote bags, and resource guides in an online store to spread your message and raise funds. With zero platform fees, every purchase directly supports your support group’s programs.

Launch a Peer Support Membership Program

Create tiered memberships offering exclusive virtual support sessions, resource libraries, and community forums for people living with chronic illness. Monthly dues provide steady funding and deepen member engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your chronic illness support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

💬 20 one-on-one counseling sessions

So members get personalized mental health support when they need it most

🧩 5 specialized therapy workshops

Equipping participants with coping strategies tailored to their condition

📚 100 educational resource kits

Packed with guides, tools, and wellness supplies for daily self-care

🩺 25 virtual doctor visits

Removing financial barriers to essential medical advice

🤝 Peer mentorship for 50 members

Building connections and shared experiences to reduce isolation

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Chronic Illness Support Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Chronic Illness Support Groups

🌼 Wellness Walk & Roll

Participants walk or roll a set route, securing sponsors per mile to fund chronic illness support and foster community unity.

🍧 Chill for a Cause

Sell refreshing popsicles at local hotspots, with every treat fueling summer relief programs and resources for chronic illness care.

🎨 Art in the Park Fair

Host an outdoor art bazaar where local creators donate proceeds from themed pieces to finance group activities and raise awareness.

🧘 Summer Serenity Yoga

Offer weekly outdoor and virtual gentle yoga sessions. Supporters donate for access, soothing mind and body while funding vital resources.

📸 Share Your Strength

Launch an online summer photo contest celebrating resilience. Entry fees support programs and fans cast votes through donations.

🎶 Sunset Sound Sessions

Organize parkside acoustic concerts at dusk. Ticket sales and on-site gifts harmonize to raise funds for chronic illness support groups.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Chronic Illness Support Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all chronic illness support group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Chronic Illness Support Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your chronic illness support group. These options are a great place to start.

Advancing Wellness Grantmaking

The California Wellness Foundation

Not specified

Supports health equity, economic security, and racial justice, with the next LOI cycle from July 1-31, 2025.

Apply now

Community Grants Program

CommonSpirit Health

Not specified

Supports community health initiatives, with applications accepted from July 14 - September 12, 2025.

Apply now

Community Grants Program

CommonSpirit Health

Not specified

Supports community health initiatives, with applications accepted from July 14 - September 12, 2025.

Apply now

Find more chronic illness support group grants

Top companies that donate to Chronic Illness Support Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your chronic illness support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round up, registries & the space request tool via the Spark Good program.

Get in touch

CVS Health

CVS Health supports organizations working to increase access to health care and improve health outcomes across the U.S., with a focus on heart health, mental health, women’s health, healthy aging and climate-related health impacts.

Get in touch

PAN Foundation

Corporate donors help PAN Foundation serve patients with serious and chronic illnesses.

Get in touch

United Health Foundation

The United Health Foundation provides funding and resources to support programs and initiatives that improve community health and well-being.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Chronic Illness Support Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Chronic Illness Support Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep Zeffy free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help groups like yours focus on your cause. That's truly it—no catch!

Can Chronic Illness Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Chronic Illness Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to your important work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Chronic Illness Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Chronic Illness Support Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. All these and more can be done without spending a penny on fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Chronic Illness Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best truly 100% free fundraising platform for Chronic Illness Support Groups. Unlike others that claim to be free but hide processing fees, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations, ensuring every dollar goes to your mission.

How to get funding for…

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

