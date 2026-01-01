data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch a Compassion Fund Drive
Engage supporters with a customizable donation form that highlights your mission to provide resources for those living with chronic illness. Share it across social channels and email to drive immediate contributions—100% of funds go directly to patient support.
Establish a Sustainers Circle Program
Invite donors to commit to monthly giving, creating a reliable funding stream for ongoing support groups, educational materials, and wellness initiatives. Automated renewals and reminders make sustaining support seamless and fee-free.
Host a Virtual Awareness Walk
Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and walk in their own neighborhoods to raise both funds and awareness. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your reach and encourages friendly competition among supporters.
Organize a Wellness Workshop Series
Sell tickets to expert-led webinars or in-person workshops on topics like pain management and nutrition for chronic illness patients. Zeffy handles ticketing, RSVPs, and attendee data so you can focus on delivering value.
Open an Awareness Merch Shop
Offer branded t-shirts, tote bags, and resource guides in an online store to spread your message and raise funds. With zero platform fees, every purchase directly supports your support group’s programs.
Launch a Peer Support Membership Program
Create tiered memberships offering exclusive virtual support sessions, resource libraries, and community forums for people living with chronic illness. Monthly dues provide steady funding and deepen member engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
💬 20 one-on-one counseling sessions
So members get personalized mental health support when they need it most
🧩 5 specialized therapy workshops
Equipping participants with coping strategies tailored to their condition
📚 100 educational resource kits
Packed with guides, tools, and wellness supplies for daily self-care
🩺 25 virtual doctor visits
Removing financial barriers to essential medical advice
🤝 Peer mentorship for 50 members
Building connections and shared experiences to reduce isolation
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Chronic Illness Support Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Chronic Illness Support Groups
🌼 Wellness Walk & Roll
Participants walk or roll a set route, securing sponsors per mile to fund chronic illness support and foster community unity.
🍧 Chill for a Cause
Sell refreshing popsicles at local hotspots, with every treat fueling summer relief programs and resources for chronic illness care.
🎨 Art in the Park Fair
Host an outdoor art bazaar where local creators donate proceeds from themed pieces to finance group activities and raise awareness.
🧘 Summer Serenity Yoga
Offer weekly outdoor and virtual gentle yoga sessions. Supporters donate for access, soothing mind and body while funding vital resources.
📸 Share Your Strength
Launch an online summer photo contest celebrating resilience. Entry fees support programs and fans cast votes through donations.
🎶 Sunset Sound Sessions
Organize parkside acoustic concerts at dusk. Ticket sales and on-site gifts harmonize to raise funds for chronic illness support groups.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Chronic Illness Support Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Chronic Illness Support Groups in 2025
Advancing Wellness Grantmaking
The California Wellness Foundation
Not specified
Supports health equity, economic security, and racial justice, with the next LOI cycle from July 1-31, 2025.
Community Grants Program
CommonSpirit Health
Not specified
Supports community health initiatives, with applications accepted from July 14 - September 12, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Chronic Illness Support Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round up, registries & the space request tool via the Spark Good program.
CVS Health
CVS Health supports organizations working to increase access to health care and improve health outcomes across the U.S., with a focus on heart health, mental health, women’s health, healthy aging and climate-related health impacts.
PAN Foundation
Corporate donors help PAN Foundation serve patients with serious and chronic illnesses.
United Health Foundation
The United Health Foundation provides funding and resources to support programs and initiatives that improve community health and well-being.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Chronic Illness Support Groups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Chronic Illness Support Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep Zeffy free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help groups like yours focus on your cause. That's truly it—no catch!
Can Chronic Illness Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Chronic Illness Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to your important work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Chronic Illness Support Groups run with Zeffy?
Chronic Illness Support Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. All these and more can be done without spending a penny on fees.
What's the best fundraising platform for Chronic Illness Support Groups?
Zeffy is the best truly 100% free fundraising platform for Chronic Illness Support Groups. Unlike others that claim to be free but hide processing fees, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations, ensuring every dollar goes to your mission.