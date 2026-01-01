Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Beach Clean-ups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for beach clean-up organizations! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. It’s made possible by optional tips from donors who support our mission to keep your beach clean-up efforts fully funded. There's no catch!

Can Beach Clean-ups use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?

Definitely! Beach clean-up organizations can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and setup recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to maintaining and improving our beautiful beaches.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Beach Clean-ups run with Zeffy?

Beach clean-ups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to rally community support, sell tickets for your beach events, or launch recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy helps keep the costs at zero.

What's the best fundraising platform for Beach Clean-ups?

Zeffy is the best choice for beach clean-up organizations as it is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that hide fees in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every donation dollar goes where it should — towards keeping our beaches clean and beautiful.