Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for National Parks? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for National Parks! You won't pay any platform fees or processing fees. We are able to offer our services for free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who appreciate supporting your vital work. No catch, just more to invest in preserving our natural heritage.

Can National Parks use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! National Parks can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations. Whether you're gathering support through regular donations, selling event tickets, or setting up recurring giving, Zeffy ensures that every dollar you raise directly supports your conservation efforts — all without fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can National Parks run with Zeffy?

National Parks can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Engage supporters with peer-to-peer campaigns, host ticketed events, or establish a steady stream of support with recurring donations. No matter your approach, Zeffy helps you streamline these efforts without cutting into your funds.

What's the best fundraising platform for National Parks?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for National Parks because it’s the only one that’s truly 100% free. Unlike platforms with hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent goes directly to your conservation mission, building trust with donors and maximizing the impact of their contributions.