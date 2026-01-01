Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Life Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Life Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Marine Life Centers keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Marine Life Centers use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Marine Life Centers can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to protecting and preserving marine life.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Life Centers run with Zeffy?

Marine Life Centers can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can engage to raise funds, sell tickets to your next educational or conservation event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is equipped to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more money goes directly to conserving marine life and supporting your vital programs.