Launch an Emergency Rescue Appeal
Mobilize supporters to fund urgent wildlife rescues and medical treatment with a focused online campaign. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to critical care.
Start a Species Sponsor Club
Encourage monthly pledges to adopt and support endangered species year-round, ensuring reliable funding for habitat and veterinary care. Automated billing keeps contributions on track without extra work.
Host a Virtual Safari Challenge
Invite participants to walk, run, or bike distances representing migration routes, then fundraise through personal pages to support wildlife corridors. Peer-to-peer sharing amplifies reach and donations.
Sell Tickets to the Conservation Gala
Organize an elegant evening of presentations, auctions, and guest speakers to celebrate milestones and raise major gifts. Streamlined ticketing and attendee tracking keep logistics simple.
Open an Eco-Merch Store
Offer branded apparel, reusable gear, and wildlife art prints online to raise funds and awareness. Zero platform fees mean 100% of sales support conservation programs.
Create a Wildlife Guardian Membership
Build a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes tours, and donor recognition. Membership dues provide steady support and deepen community engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 Plant 1,000 native trees
So young forests can flourish and animals can thrive
🦉 Track 5 endangered raptors
To monitor their movements and protect them from threats
🐢 Build 50 turtle nest protection cages
To shield vulnerable hatchlings from predators
🚑 Fund a wildlife rescue response vehicle day
Saving critical minutes when every life counts
🏞️ Organize 4 community conservation workshops
Engaging neighbors in protecting our precious wildlife
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wildlife Conservation Centers
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wildlife Conservation Centers
🐾 Sunset Safari Soirée
An evening guided wildlife tour with drinks and a silent auction to engage supporters and raise funds under the stars.
📸 Wildlife Photo Walk
Guided nature photo trek on our trails; ticket fees support conservation and participants receive pro tips and wildlife prints.
🐦 Birdathon Challenge
Participants log local bird sightings online; sponsors pledge per sighting to fund vital avian conservation projects.
🛶 Paddle for Preservation
A sponsored kayak paddle-a-thon on the river; participants secure per-mile pledges to fund wetland protection efforts.
🖥️ Wild Livestream Tour
Live-streamed behind-the-scenes tours; viewers donate to request animal spotlights and Q&As with our conservation team.
🍃 Eco-Cookout Class
Outdoor cooking workshop using sustainable ingredients; ticket sales support wildlife habitats and teach eco-friendly cooking.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Wildlife Conservation Centers fundraising ideas
Top grants for Wildlife Conservation Centers in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide
Supports environmental education projects.
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to US$5,000
Offers funding to help save animals and ecosystems around the world.
State Wildlife Grants
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
More than $55 million
Provides money to states, territories, commonwealths, and the District of Columbia (D.C.) to support proactive wildlife conservation.
Illinois Wildlife Preservation Fund
Illinois Department of Natural Resources
Small Projects cannot exceed $2,000.00; Large projects $2,000 to $20,000
Provides funding for projects related to non-game wildlife and native plants in Illinois.
Top companies that donate to Wildlife Conservation Centers in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through local grants, round up, registries & the space request tool.
The Walt Disney Company
Supports nonprofit organizations working with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet.
Loopy Cases
Donates a portion of every Midnight Leopard and Leopard case purchased to WCN through their Loopy for a Causeâ¢ 1% Pledge program.
The Nature Conservancy
Advances conservation mission while promoting sustainable business practices.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through voluntary tips from donors who want to support our mission to help conservation efforts keep every dollar they raise. No catch!
Can Wildlife Conservation Centers use Zeffy to collect general donations?
Absolutely! Wildlife Conservation Centers can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without ever paying a fee. Every dollar donated supports your mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Conservation Centers run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Wildlife Conservation Centers can launch diverse fundraising campaigns including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy offers the flexibility to run campaigns that resonate with your supporters.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Conservation Centers?
Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform tailored for Wildlife Conservation Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy allows every dollar to go toward conservation efforts, ensuring more funds go to your mission where they matter most.