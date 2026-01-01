Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees - it’s truly zero-cost. We’re able to offer this thanks to optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission of empowering organizations like yours to make every dollar count. There’s no catch, just more funds going directly to your coastal missions.

Can Coastal Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Certainly! Coastal Protection & Restoration organizations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage fundraising events, and set up recurring donations with zero fees. Every cent given goes straight toward protecting and restoring our treasured coastlines.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Coastal Protection & Restoration run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Coastal Protection & Restoration groups can launch several campaign types including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed beach clean-up events, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Our platform makes it easy to keep all your fundraising efforts centralized and cost-free.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we ensure every dollar raised supports your mission directly. This not only maximizes your impact but also builds greater trust with your donors.