Feed the Flock Fundraiser
Mobilize supporters to cover the cost of feed for your rescued chickens, goats, and pigs with a simple one-time giving drive—100% of donations go to feeding costs.
Rescue Hero Monthly Sponsors
Invite donors to sponsor a rescued animal with a monthly gift that provides ongoing veterinary care and housing, ensuring steady support year-round.
Open Barn Day Ticket Sales
Sell tickets to your annual Open Barn Day for guided tours, meet-and-greet with rescued animals, and family activities—simplify check-in and capacity tracking.
Hope Hooves Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower your community to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to raise funds for new barn upgrades or fencing projects.
Win a Farm Stay Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a weekend farm-stay experience with daily animal feedings and behind-the-scenes tours—an irresistible chance to connect with your sanctuary.
Barnyard Boutique Online Store
Open a zero-fee shop selling branded apparel, eco-friendly tote bags, and farm-fresh produce to raise funds and spread awareness for your sanctuary.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌾 300 bales of hay
Keep rescued horses and livestock warm and nourished through the coldest months
🍏 1,200 lbs of fresh produce
Provide vitamin-rich diets that boost immune health and happiness
🩺 40 veterinary wellness exams
Detect medical concerns early for a healthier herd all year
🛠️ Refurbish 2 outdoor shelters
Offer sturdy, safe shelter from rain, wind, and extreme temperatures
🐖 10 spay/neuter surgeries
Prevent unwanted litters and safeguard animal welfare long-term
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Farm Animal Sanctuaries
🐷 Piggy Picnic Party
An in-person picnic at the sanctuary with guided animal meet-ups, games, and donation-based entry to boost community engagement and support.
🌽 Corn Maze Fundraiser
A summer corn maze on sanctuary land with animal facts at checkpoints, tickets sold per entry to raise funds and farm awareness.
💻 Virtual Farmathon Live
A livestream marathon featuring farm tours, animal stories, and donation milestones unlocking special content or merch giveaways.
📸 Rescue Selfie Showdown
Supporters donate to enter a social media selfie contest with sanctuary animals (or pics), win prizes, and spread awareness online.
🍔 Vegan BBQ Block Party
Host a summer vegan BBQ near the sanctuary with tastings, recipe cards, and donation-based entry to showcase cruelty-free eats.
🎨 Barnyard Paint Party
A guided painting workshop in the barn where guests paint rescued animals, then auction or raffle art to fund sanctuary care.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Farm Animal Sanctuaries fundraising ideas
Top grants for Farm Animal Sanctuaries in 2025
ASPCA Grants Program
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
Varies
Provides support to a variety of U.S.-based nonprofit animal welfare organizations through cash grants, sponsorships, and training.
The Binky Foundation Grants
The Binky Foundation
$1,000
Offers a streamlined grant program for fledgling animal welfare organizations – shelters, rescue groups, TNR programs and others – providing “First Steps” and "Forward Steps" grants.
PetSmart Charities Grant Program
PetSmart Charities
Varies
Provides grants for animal rescue 2025, aiming to boost adoptions and improve the well-being of pets.
USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program
USDA Rural Development
Varies
Offers loans and grants for essential community facilities, including municipal and private animal shelters.
Top companies that donate to Farm Animal Sanctuaries in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Farm Sanctuary
Offers a Corporate Partner Program with various levels of partnership and benefits for companies.
Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary
Provides a Business Partnership Program with specific benefits for supporting companies.
Cloven Heart Farm Sanctuary
Invites companies to become corporate sponsors, highlighting the benefits of partnership.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Farm Animal Sanctuaries? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Farm Animal Sanctuaries. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who support our mission to ensure sanctuaries like yours receive every dollar you raise.
Can Farm Animal Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Farm Animal Sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, whether they're from single-time supporters, recurring monthly donors, or from ticket sales for events. And all of this happens with zero fees deducted.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Farm Animal Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?
Farm Animal Sanctuaries can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed event sales, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your sanctuary's fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to support your mission.
What's the best fundraising platform for Farm Animal Sanctuaries?
Zeffy is the best choice for Farm Animal Sanctuaries because it's the only platform that is truly 100% free. Unlike other platforms that take a chunk of your donations through processing fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised stays with your sanctuary to support the animals in your care.