Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Farm Animal Sanctuaries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Farm Animal Sanctuaries. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who support our mission to ensure sanctuaries like yours receive every dollar you raise.

Can Farm Animal Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Farm Animal Sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, whether they're from single-time supporters, recurring monthly donors, or from ticket sales for events. And all of this happens with zero fees deducted.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Farm Animal Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Farm Animal Sanctuaries can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed event sales, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your sanctuary's fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools to support your mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for Farm Animal Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the best choice for Farm Animal Sanctuaries because it's the only platform that is truly 100% free. Unlike other platforms that take a chunk of your donations through processing fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised stays with your sanctuary to support the animals in your care.