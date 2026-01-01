Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our operations are supported by optional tips from donors who are enthusiastic about helping you keep every dollar you raise. That’s it – no catch!

Can Women in Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect funding for projects?

Absolutely! Women in Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for all sorts of projects, sell event tickets, and manage recurring contributions without paying a single fee. Every cent goes directly to advancing your group’s mission and supporting the community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women in Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?

Women in Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! These include peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like community gatherings, and recurring donations for ongoing initiatives. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that might seem free but charge sneaky processing fees or carry hidden costs, we ensure that every dollar you raise goes straight to your projects and initiatives. This maximizes your resources and builds trust with your donors.