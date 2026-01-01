Button Text

Keep 100% of your manatee protection group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Manatee Protection Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Manatee Protection Groups

How Zeffy helps Manatee Protection Groups raise money

Manatee Protection Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from adopt-a-manatee sponsorships to sea-giant raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Adopt-a-Manatee Monthly Sponsorship

Invite supporters to sponsor a rescued manatee each month with customizable giving levels and updates on their adoptee. Recurring gifts build a reliable funding stream for long-term rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Manatee Buddy Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and fans to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to raise funds for habitat restoration. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand your reach and bring in new donors through social sharing.

Coastal Cleanup Benefit Gala

Sell tickets to a beachfront gala combining a manatee conservation update, silent auction previews, and a post-dinner cleanup walk. Events foster community engagement while covering event costs fee-free.

Manatee Protector Membership Club

Offer tiered memberships with exclusive access to rescue facility tours, quarterly reports, and branded gear. Memberships boost recurring revenue and deepen supporter loyalty year-round.

Manatee Merch & Eco-Gear Store

Open an online shop for branded t-shirts, reusable water bottles, and beach totes featuring rescued manatees. All sales are 100% fee-free, maximizing funds for rescue operations.

Save a Sea Giant Raffle

Run a raffle offering eco-friendly getaways or manatee art prints to raise funds for rescue and habitat patrols. Raffles generate excitement and high participation for mission-critical projects.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your manatee protection group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐚 200 seagrass plugs replanted

Restoring vital feeding grounds for hungry manatees

📡 5 GPS tracking tags deployed

Revealing migration paths to protect critical habitats

🌊 1 water-quality sensor buoy

Alerting us to harmful algal blooms before it’s too late

🛶 2 rescue kayaks

Enabling swift response to stranded manatees in shallow waters

🎓 4 boater-safety workshops

Teaching local boaters how to avoid deadly collisions

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Manatee Protection Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Manatee Protection Groups

🛶 Paddle for Protection

A sponsored group kayak tour exploring manatee habitats, raising funds via registration fees and pledges.

📸 #SplashWithManatees Contest

Fans submit water-themed photos, donate to enter, and vote on winners. Boosts engagement and support for manatees.

🍹 Manatee Mojito Mocktail Night

Host a summer mocktail party with themed drinks, ticket sales and raffles to raise funds for manatee rescue efforts.

🎨 Paint-a-Manatee Mural

Community members sponsor tiles in a giant manatee mural. Unveil party celebrates art and raises donations.

🌐 Virtual Boat Tour Webinar

Livestream a guided boat journey through manatee habitats, selling tickets and donation prompts during live Q&A.

🏊 Manatee Swimathon Challenge

Participants swim set distances, with donors pledging per lap. Turn fitness goals into funding for manatee protection.

Top grants for Manatee Protection Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your manatee protection group. These options are a great place to start.

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US $5,000

Supports early to mid-career conservationists working on wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices, with applications opening July 7, 2025.

Apply now

John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

NOAA Fisheries

Up to $150,000 (most awards $125,000 or less)

Provides grants to eligible marine mammal stranding network participants for recovery, treatment, data collection, and facility upgrades; the next cycle is anticipated to open around August 2025.

Apply now

Manatee Community Foundation Grants

Manatee Community Foundation

$1,000 â $10,000 (average)

Supports nonprofit organizations in Manatee County for projects in arts, human services, education, animal welfare, environmental stewardship, civic engagement, and health, with the next grant cycle opening in Fall 2025.

Apply now

Cumberland Plateau Stewardship Fund

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Varies

Supports projects that sustain, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plants, and their habitats, with a full proposal due July 16, 2025.

Apply now

Find more manatee protection group grants

Top companies that donate to Manatee Protection Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your manatee protection group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

CEA Building Group

Supports manatee protection.

Get in touch

Manatee Coffee

Supports manatees and their habitats by partnering with nonprofit organizations.

Get in touch

Port of Palm Beach

Supports manatee protection.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Manatee Protection Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Manatee Protection Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on an optional tipping model from donors who want to support our mission. There's truly no catch—I promise!

Can Manatee Protection Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Manatee Protection Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether for general support, project-specific funding, or recurring donations. Zeffy is also perfect for event tickets and managing merchandise sales—all without any fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Manatee Protection Groups run with Zeffy?

Manatee Protection Groups can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. No matter the campaign type, Zeffy ensures that every dollar goes directly to your mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for Manatee Protection Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Manatee Protection Groups because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Other platforms may have hidden fees or processing charges that take money away from your cause—Zeffy lets every dollar stay right where it belongs, with your mission.

