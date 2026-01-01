Button Text

Keep 100% of your plastic pollution prevention initiative’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives

How Zeffy helps Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives raise money

Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives use Zeffy to fund everything from from beach cleanup fund drive to zero-waste storefront—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch a Beach Cleanup Fund Drive

Create a focused fundraising push around community beach cleanups with a dedicated donation form. Ideal for capturing one-time gifts tied to tangible cleanup efforts.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start a Monthly Ocean Guardians Circle

Engage donors with a subscription model that channels steady support into long-term plastic reduction programs. Recurring gifts provide reliable funding for ongoing initiatives.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Host a Virtual Plastic-Free Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to raise pledges for going plastic-free for a month. Peer-to-peer pages boost engagement and amplify your reach through personal networks.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Tickets to Eco Gala & Awards Night

Organize an elegant evening celebrating plastic-reduction champions and fundraise through ticket sales. Zeffy handles RSVPs, payments, and attendee data seamlessly.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run an Upcycled Art Raffle

Partner with local artists to raffle off sculptures and installations made from reclaimed plastic. Raffle tickets drive excitement and spotlight creative reuse projects.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Zero-Waste Storefront

Sell branded reusable products like tote bags, stainless steel bottles, and bamboo utensils online. All profits go directly toward plastic prevention efforts—100% fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your plastic pollution prevention initiative raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌊 5 beach cleanup events

equipping volunteers with tools, bins, and transport to keep coastlines plastic-free

🐢 Rescue kits for 50 marine animals

ensuring injured sea turtles and seabirds have what they need to recover

🧪 100 microplastic testing kits

empowering volunteers to detect and map pollution hotspots

🎒 200 eco-education kits for schools

inspiring students with hands-on plastic pollution lessons

🚚 Recycling 1,000 pounds of plastic waste

transforming collected trash into new products, not landfills

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives

🏖️ Beach Clean & Grill

Host a beach cleanup then fire up a community BBQ. Attendees donate to join, enjoy eco-friendly grilled eats, and learn about preventing plastic pollution.

📸 Shoreline Selfie Surge

Supporters post beach or refill station selfies with #CleanCoast, pledging micro-donations per share. Boost awareness, track participation, and raise funds online.

🖼️ Ocean Plastic Art Auction

Partner with local artists to craft art from collected ocean plastics, then host a summer auction. Bidders fund cleanup efforts and own unique eco-conscious pieces.

🍉 Plastic-Free Summer Picnic

Invite families to a zero-plastic picnic in the park. Entry donation includes reusable picnic supplies, games, and a talk on plastic reduction.

🌐 Virtual Wave Maker

Launch an online fundraiser where every donor “moves a wave” on a digital ocean. Showcase plastic removal milestones and unlock summer-themed supporter badges.

👗 Upcycled Fashion Pop-Up

Curate a pop-up shop selling clothing made from recycled plastic bottles. Proceeds fund beach cleanups; shoppers learn how fashion choices impact ocean health.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives fundraising ideas

Browse all plastic pollution prevention initiative fundraising ideas

Top grants for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your plastic pollution prevention initiative. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Varies

Supports environmental education projects; subscribe to the EE Grants Listserv for updates on future opportunities.

Apply now

Pollution Prevention Grant

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $700,000

Provides businesses with technical assistance and encourages the development and implementation of pollution prevention practices; offered every two years.

Apply now

The PG&E Corporation Foundation Community Grants

The PG&E Corporation Foundation

$100,000

Supports projects focused on air quality, land, and water.

Apply now

Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

$750,000 to $10 million

Funds transformational habitat restoration and coastal resilience projects.

Apply now

Find more plastic pollution prevention initiative grants

Top companies that donate to Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your plastic pollution prevention initiative’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

The Ocean Cleanup

Has global mission partners

Get in touch

The Ocean Foundation

Advises companies on areas they can improve their plastic footprint

Get in touch

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Encourages corporate action through their ReSource program

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who recognize the value of ensuring every dollar goes toward your important work. That’s it—no catch!

Can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your mission to reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage a broader community, ticketed events for awareness campaigns or clean-up events, and even recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goal, Zeffy can help you achieve it seamlessly.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every donation bypasses these fees. This means more of your funds directly support your mission—cleaning our planet from plastic pollution—without any compromise in donor trust or transparency.

How to get funding for…

Women in Agriculture Groups
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Wildlife Protection Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Ocean Education Services
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
National Parks
Marine Sanctuaries
Marine Wildlife Rescues
Marine Life Centers
Manatee Protection Groups
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Environmental Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Conservation Groups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Beach Clean-ups

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.