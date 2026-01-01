Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who recognize the value of ensuring every dollar goes toward your important work. That’s it—no catch!

Can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your mission to reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage a broader community, ticketed events for awareness campaigns or clean-up events, and even recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goal, Zeffy can help you achieve it seamlessly.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every donation bypasses these fees. This means more of your funds directly support your mission—cleaning our planet from plastic pollution—without any compromise in donor trust or transparency.