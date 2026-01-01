data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch a Beach Cleanup Fund Drive
Create a focused fundraising push around community beach cleanups with a dedicated donation form. Ideal for capturing one-time gifts tied to tangible cleanup efforts.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Start a Monthly Ocean Guardians Circle
Engage donors with a subscription model that channels steady support into long-term plastic reduction programs. Recurring gifts provide reliable funding for ongoing initiatives.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Host a Virtual Plastic-Free Challenge
Empower volunteers and supporters to raise pledges for going plastic-free for a month. Peer-to-peer pages boost engagement and amplify your reach through personal networks.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Sell Tickets to Eco Gala & Awards Night
Organize an elegant evening celebrating plastic-reduction champions and fundraise through ticket sales. Zeffy handles RSVPs, payments, and attendee data seamlessly.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Run an Upcycled Art Raffle
Partner with local artists to raffle off sculptures and installations made from reclaimed plastic. Raffle tickets drive excitement and spotlight creative reuse projects.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open a Zero-Waste Storefront
Sell branded reusable products like tote bags, stainless steel bottles, and bamboo utensils online. All profits go directly toward plastic prevention efforts—100% fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌊 5 beach cleanup events
equipping volunteers with tools, bins, and transport to keep coastlines plastic-free
🐢 Rescue kits for 50 marine animals
ensuring injured sea turtles and seabirds have what they need to recover
🧪 100 microplastic testing kits
empowering volunteers to detect and map pollution hotspots
🎒 200 eco-education kits for schools
inspiring students with hands-on plastic pollution lessons
🚚 Recycling 1,000 pounds of plastic waste
transforming collected trash into new products, not landfills
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
🏖️ Beach Clean & Grill
Host a beach cleanup then fire up a community BBQ. Attendees donate to join, enjoy eco-friendly grilled eats, and learn about preventing plastic pollution.
📸 Shoreline Selfie Surge
Supporters post beach or refill station selfies with #CleanCoast, pledging micro-donations per share. Boost awareness, track participation, and raise funds online.
🖼️ Ocean Plastic Art Auction
Partner with local artists to craft art from collected ocean plastics, then host a summer auction. Bidders fund cleanup efforts and own unique eco-conscious pieces.
🍉 Plastic-Free Summer Picnic
Invite families to a zero-plastic picnic in the park. Entry donation includes reusable picnic supplies, games, and a talk on plastic reduction.
🌐 Virtual Wave Maker
Launch an online fundraiser where every donor “moves a wave” on a digital ocean. Showcase plastic removal milestones and unlock summer-themed supporter badges.
👗 Upcycled Fashion Pop-Up
Curate a pop-up shop selling clothing made from recycled plastic bottles. Proceeds fund beach cleanups; shoppers learn how fashion choices impact ocean health.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives fundraising ideas
Top grants for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Varies
Supports environmental education projects; subscribe to the EE Grants Listserv for updates on future opportunities.
Pollution Prevention Grant
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $700,000
Provides businesses with technical assistance and encourages the development and implementation of pollution prevention practices; offered every two years.
The PG&E Corporation Foundation Community Grants
The PG&E Corporation Foundation
$100,000
Supports projects focused on air quality, land, and water.
Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
$750,000 to $10 million
Funds transformational habitat restoration and coastal resilience projects.
Top companies that donate to Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
The Ocean Cleanup
Has global mission partners
The Ocean Foundation
Advises companies on areas they can improve their plastic footprint
World Wildlife Fund (WWF)
Encourages corporate action through their ReSource program
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who recognize the value of ensuring every dollar goes toward your important work. That’s it—no catch!
Can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your mission to reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives run with Zeffy?
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage a broader community, ticketed events for awareness campaigns or clean-up events, and even recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goal, Zeffy can help you achieve it seamlessly.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every donation bypasses these fees. This means more of your funds directly support your mission—cleaning our planet from plastic pollution—without any compromise in donor trust or transparency.