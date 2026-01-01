Button Text

Keep 100% of your nature conservation youth program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Nature & Conservation Youth Programs

How Zeffy helps Nature & Conservation Youth Programs raise money

Nature & Conservation Youth Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from youth eco-challenges to habitat heroes fund drives—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Green Guardians Monthly Supporters

Engage donors with a monthly giving program to sustain youth-led conservation initiatives year-round. Build reliable funding for habitat restoration projects and educational workshops.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Youth Eco-Challenge Fundraiser

Empower youth teams to raise funds by completing eco-friendly challenges and sharing their progress. Nonprofits benefit from expanded outreach and personal stories that inspire giving.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Family Forest Adventure Day

Sell tickets for a guided hike and tree-planting workshop to engage families in hands-on conservation. Ticket sales cover program costs and introduce new supporters to your mission.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Eco-Merch Pop-Up Store

Offer branded reusable water bottles, tote bags, and tees to raise funds while promoting sustainability. An online store makes it easy to showcase products and track sales.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Sustainable Gear Raffle

Raffle off eco-friendly outdoor gear donated by local businesses to drive excitement and raise funds for youth conservation programs. Quick setup and shareable links maximize ticket sales.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Habitat Heroes Fund Drive

Launch a focused donation campaign to support a specific habitat restoration project led by youth volunteers. Fee-free donation forms make giving seamless and transparent.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your nature conservation youth program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 1,000 native trees planted

Restoring forest habitats and teaching youth the power of reforestation

🐛 50 wildlife monitoring kits

Empowering young conservationists to track local biodiversity

🚣 30 eco-field trips

Immersing teens in hands-on learning about wetlands and waterways

🔬 5 mobile science labs

Bringing cutting-edge environmental education directly to communities

🌿 1 acre of habitat restored

Reviving native ecosystems and giving students real-world conservation experience

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs

🚴 Trail Trek Sponsorship

Cyclists secure sponsors per mile to support youth-led conservation camps, boosting community engagement and program growth.

📸 Summer Eco Photo Quest

Participants pay a small entry fee to submit summer nature photos online. Community voting drives excitement while funds support youth programs.

🎨 Young Artists Nature Fair

Local youth showcase eco-inspired art for sale at a community fair. Proceeds fund conservation initiatives and spotlight young talent.

🔥 Stars & Stories Campfire

An evening under the stars with youth-led nature stories, songs, and s’mores. Ticket sales raise funds and deepen donor connections.

🧩 Virtual Wildlife Quiz-Off

Teams compete in weekly online wildlife trivia. Entry fees fund nature clubs while winners earn eco-friendly prizes and bragging rights.

🌿 Picnic & Plant Pop-Up

Enjoy a family picnic with youth-hosted plant stalls, garden games, and eco-education booths, raising funds through plant and snack sales.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Nature & Conservation Youth Programs fundraising ideas

Browse all nature conservation youth program fundraising ideas

Top grants for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your nature conservation youth program. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Youth Environmental Education Grant Program

Chesapeake Bay Trust

Up to $10,000

Provides funds for youth environmental education opportunities and educator support; deadline July 10, 2025.

Apply now

Outdoor Grants

No grantor specified

No amount specified

No description available.

Apply now

Federal Funding Opportunities

No grantor specified

No amount specified

No description available.

Apply now

Find more nature conservation youth program grants

Top companies that donate to Nature & Conservation Youth Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your nature conservation youth program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

PPG

Partners with FEE to create educational materials for Eco-Schools, supporting environmental education for youth.

Get in touch

Mars Wrigley Foundation

Supports FEE's Eco-Schools and YRE Litter Less Campaign, engaging youth in understanding and acting on litter and waste issues.

Get in touch

Synopsys

Facilitated the launch of the Eco-School programme in Armenia, supporting the expansion of environmental education for youth in new regions.

Get in touch

Helvellyn Foundation

Supports organizations working towards biodiversity protection and equal access to opportunities for young people.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy supports this by allowing donors to leave optional tips if they wish. The mission is simple: keep all the money you raise, dedicated to your cause. No catch at all!

Can Nature & Conservation Youth Programs use Zeffy to collect donations for environmental conservation?

Absolutely! Nature & Conservation Youth Programs can use Zeffy to collect one-time and recurring donations, sell event tickets, and more, all without any fees. Every donation made through Zeffy is directed entirely to your mission of protecting the environment and educating the youth.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Nature & Conservation Youth Programs run with Zeffy?

Nature & Conservation Youth Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including cashless donation collections, event ticket sales, and peer-to-peer fundraisers. Whether you’re hosting a charity run or planning an educational workshop, Zeffy makes it fee-free and straightforward.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs?

Zeffy stands out as the best platform because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs. Unlike others that claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy charges nothing for its services, ensuring more funds are used for conservation and education efforts.

How to get funding for…

Women in Agriculture Groups
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Wildlife Protection Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Ocean Education Services
Ocean Conservation Organizations
National Parks
Marine Sanctuaries
Marine Wildlife Rescues
Marine Life Centers
Manatee Protection Groups
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Environmental Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Conservation Groups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Beach Clean-ups

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.