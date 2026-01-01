Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Waste Reduction Initiatives? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Waste Reduction Initiatives! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from generous donors to keep the platform free, allowing you to dedicate every dollar towards reducing waste and promoting sustainability without worrying about extra costs.

Can Waste Reduction Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Waste Reduction Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect one-time donations, set up recurring giving programs, sell tickets for fundraising events, and more, all without any fees. Every cent you raise goes directly to supporting your environmental goals and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Waste Reduction Initiatives run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Waste Reduction Initiatives can run a variety of fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your community, sell tickets for events like eco-friendly workshops, and set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support. Zeffy has all the tools you need to maximize your fundraising efforts.

What's the best fundraising platform for Waste Reduction Initiatives?

Zeffy is the best option for Waste Reduction Initiatives because it's truly zero-fee. While other platforms might promise 'low fees' or 'minimal costs,' Zeffy doesn't take any cut from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your waste reduction initiatives, enhancing donor trust and transparency.