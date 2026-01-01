Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional donor tips from those who support our mission to ensure Marine Sanctuaries like yours keep every dollar you raise. No strings attached!

Can Marine Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Marine Sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations including general donations, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations. And the best part? It's all fee-free, meaning every dollar donated goes directly to protecting your sanctuary's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Marine Sanctuaries can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, selling tickets for events, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy has you covered. Our platform is designed to support whatever fundraising goals you have with no fees involved.

What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations, ensuring more funds go directly to preserving marine habitats and projects.