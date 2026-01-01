Button Text

Keep 100% of your marine sanctuary’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Marine Sanctuaries, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Marine Sanctuaries

How Zeffy helps Marine Sanctuaries raise money

Marine Sanctuaries use Zeffy to fund everything from from reef adoption pledges to dive expedition raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Coral Guardian Membership Drive

Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, reef health reports, and early event access to cultivate a community of dedicated marine protectors.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Adopt-a-Reef Recurring Gifts

Invite donors to make monthly pledges that automatically renew, providing stable funding for ongoing reef monitoring and restoration projects.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Deep Blue Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to host their own mini-fundraisers—like swim-athons or virtual diveathons—to raise awareness and funds for sanctuary protection.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Ocean Heroes Gala Evening

Sell tickets to a high-impact gala featuring marine experts, interactive exhibits, and silent auction previews to grow your donor base and celebrate sanctuary successes.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Marine Merchandise Pop-Up Shop

Open an online store selling branded apparel, eco-friendly gear, and educational materials—100% fee-free revenue to support sanctuary programs.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Ultimate Dive Trip Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win an all-inclusive dive expedition or exclusive gear package, driving excitement and viral sharing for your cause.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your marine sanctuary raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🪸 500 sq ft of coral restoration

rebuilding reef habitats and safeguarding diverse marine life

🌊 20 coastal cleanup events

removing tons of plastic and debris before it reaches the ocean

🐢 Rescue kits for 50 injured sea turtles

providing critical care and rehabilitation to help them return to the wild

📚 100 marine education kits

inspiring students with hands-on ocean learning and stewardship

🛶 10 volunteer research expeditions

equipping small boats and gear for vital data on ocean health

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Marine Sanctuaries

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Marine Sanctuaries

🐚 Shoreline Cleanup Challenge

Volunteers collect trash along sanctuary beaches, sponsored per bag to protect habitats and fund restoration work.

🦈 Swim for Sharks

Community swim event in sanctuary waters; participants secure pledges per lap to support shark research.

🌊 Virtual Ocean Trivia Night

Online marine sanctuary quiz with entry ticket; fun teams compete while raising funds for habitat protection.

🧜‍♀️ Mermaid Photo Contest

Ocean-lovers submit sanctuary-themed photos for a donation-based entry; public votes with donations.

🚣‍♂️ Sanctuary Kayak Tour

Guided kayak tours through protected waters, ticket sales fund sanctuary patrols and species monitoring.

🎨 Seascape Sip & Paint

Beachside painting class featuring sanctuary views, ticket proceeds support reef restoration projects.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Marine Sanctuaries fundraising ideas

Browse all marine sanctuary fundraising ideas

Top grants for Marine Sanctuaries in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your marine sanctuary. These options are a great place to start.

Sanctuary Community Fund

National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

$2M (total) - multiple opportunities to apply for funding

Supports community partners who want to advocate and advance sites currently in the national marine sanctuary designation process and initial establishment of new sites; applications accepted on a rolling basis, with a deadline of November 13, 2024, for the fall cycle.

Apply now

Rapid Ocean Conservation (ROC) Grants

Waitt Foundation

Up to $20,000

Funds projects related to sustainable fishing and marine protected areas in island nations with Blue Prosperity Coalition partnerships; proposals reviewed monthly on a rolling basis.

Apply now

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to $5,000

Supports early to mid-career conservationists engaged in wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices; applications are submitted through the grant portal, which opens July 7 and closes July 14, or sooner if 150 applications are submitted.

Apply now

Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

NOAA

$750,000 to $10 million

Funds transformational projects that restore coastal habitat and strengthen community resilience; applications are due by April 16, 2025.

Apply now

Find more marine sanctuary grants

Top companies that donate to Marine Sanctuaries in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your marine sanctuary’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Oceanic Society

Partners with businesses to support ocean conservation programs

Get in touch

Marine Conservation Institute

Seeks corporate partners to support ocean conservation and protect wild ocean places

Get in touch

Whole Foods

Supports marine conservation nonprofits through event sponsorships

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional donor tips from those who support our mission to ensure Marine Sanctuaries like yours keep every dollar you raise. No strings attached!

Can Marine Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Marine Sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations including general donations, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations. And the best part? It's all fee-free, meaning every dollar donated goes directly to protecting your sanctuary's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Marine Sanctuaries can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, selling tickets for events, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy has you covered. Our platform is designed to support whatever fundraising goals you have with no fees involved.

What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations, ensuring more funds go directly to preserving marine habitats and projects.

How to get funding for…

Women in Agriculture Groups
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Wildlife Protection Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Ocean Education Services
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
National Parks
Marine Wildlife Rescues
Marine Life Centers
Manatee Protection Groups
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Environmental Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Conservation Groups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Beach Clean-ups

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.