Adopt an Acre Conservation Drive
Invite supporters to symbolically adopt acres of critical habitat through a dedicated donation form that tracks each parcel. Builds personal connection and funds land protection.
Conservation Champions Circle
Launch a monthly giving program where members commit to recurring gifts that sustain ongoing restoration and wildlife monitoring efforts. Predictable revenue for long-term projects.
Clean River Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to support river cleanups, boosting reach with peer networks. Ideal for community engagement.
Wildlife Habitat Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising dinner featuring conservation keynote speakers and photo exhibits. Track RSVPs, meal choices, and donor data in one place.
Endangered Species Raffle
Run a raffle offering eco-friendly prizes like guided nature tours or sustainable gear. Easy to promote online and in person to raise funds and awareness.
Eco-Merch Store for Conservation Supporters
Offer branded reusable water bottles, apparel, and field guides in an online shop. Provide supporters tangible items while generating fee-free revenue.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 1,000 native trees planted
Restoring habitats and fighting climate change in our own backyard
🐢 20 wildlife camera traps deployed
Capturing crucial data to protect endangered species
🚮 50 volunteer clean-up kits supplied
Equipping teams to clear litter and keep trails pristine
📚 200 eco-education kits created
Inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards
💧 Quarterly water tests on 5 waterways
Monitoring water health to safeguard aquatic life and communities
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Conservation Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Conservation Groups
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Relay
Teams race to collect litter on our local shoreline, raising sponsorship per bag to fund coastal conservation projects.
🌿 Virtual Eco-Challenge
Supporters pledge daily green actions for 30 days, share progress online to drive peer donations for habitat restoration.
🌅 Sunrise Paddle Fundraiser
Kayak or paddleboard at dawn with sponsors per mile, net proceeds support wetland and river conservation efforts.
📸 Wildlife Photo Contest
Amateur photographers donate entry fees to submit nature shots. Winners and all participants fund wildlife protection.
🎶 Forest Concert Series
Host small acoustic shows in wooded parks. Ticket sales help fund tree planting and forest management programs.
🍉 Zero-Waste Picnic Party
Community potluck with eco-friendly vendors and silent auction. Entry donations fuel local pollinator and garden projects.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Conservation Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Conservation Groups in 2025
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to US $5,000
Provides funding to help save endangered animals and their ecosystems by building a stronger, more diverse community of conservation practitioners; the grant portal opens at 10 am EST on July 7, 2025.
2025 Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program
Department of Fish and Wildlife (California)
Up to $576,000
Assists local public agencies, tribes, and non-profit organizations with priority tasks needed to implement NCCPs; deadline July 17, 2025.
2025 Member Collective Grant Cycle
The Conservation Alliance
Up to $720,000
Supports grassroots conservation organizations; deadline July 8, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Conservation Groups in 2025
The Conservation Fund
Partners with companies to achieve lasting conservation impacts and elevate brand value.
The Nature Conservancy
Engages with companies to invest in nature and achieve conservation goals.
National Parks Conservation Association
Offers partnership opportunities for companies to support the protection of national parks.
Land Trust Alliance
Fosters partnerships with companies to save land, strengthen communities, and create a healthier planet.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for conservation groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our vision to help conservation groups keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!
Can Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Conservation groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, whether it's general donations, event tickets, or setting up recurring giving. All of this is done without paying any fees, ensuring every contribution supports your essential work in conservation.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?
Conservation groups can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters help expand your reach, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your campaign goal, Zeffy can facilitate it without any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Conservation Groups?
Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform available for conservation groups. While other platforms claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised is yours to keep. This means you can dedicate more resources directly to conserving nature, building donor trust without fine print overhead.