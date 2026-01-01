Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for conservation groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our vision to help conservation groups keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Conservation groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, whether it's general donations, event tickets, or setting up recurring giving. All of this is done without paying any fees, ensuring every contribution supports your essential work in conservation.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?

Conservation groups can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters help expand your reach, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your campaign goal, Zeffy can facilitate it without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Conservation Groups?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform available for conservation groups. While other platforms claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised is yours to keep. This means you can dedicate more resources directly to conserving nature, building donor trust without fine print overhead.