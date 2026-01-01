Button Text

Keep 100% of your ocean conservation group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Ocean Conservation Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Ocean Conservation Organizations

How Zeffy helps Ocean Conservation Organizations raise money

Ocean Conservation Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from sea turtle rescue to coral champions club—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Sea Turtle Rescue Donation Drive

Mobilize supporters with a dedicated donation page to fund sea turtle rehabilitation and beach patrols. Easy shareable forms boost contributions and awareness.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Protect Our Shores Monthly Sustainers

Invite donors to pledge monthly gifts that sustain ongoing beach cleanups and marine wildlife patrols—ensuring predictable, tax-deductible support all year.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Adopt-a-Reef Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers and fans to create personal fundraising pages showcasing local coral reefs in need—each share helps spread the word and raise funds.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Ocean Gala & Sustainable Seafood Dinner

Host an elegant evening celebrating ocean conservation with ticketed entry, keynote speakers, and fundraising auctions to secure major gifts.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Eco-Merch Pop-Up Store

Offer branded eco-friendly apparel, reusable water bottles, and tote bags in an online store that highlights conservation missions and drives fee-free revenue.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Coral Conservation Champions Club

Create an exclusive membership program offering behind-the-scenes updates, member-only webinars, and special recognition to deepen supporter engagement.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your ocean conservation group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐢 Rescue & rehabilitate 20 injured sea turtles

Helping vulnerable turtles heal and swim free again

🚮 100 beach cleanup kits

Equipping volunteers to remove plastic and debris

🌱 Plant 500 mangrove seedlings

Building vital coastal habitats and protecting shorelines

🐟 Deploy 5 water-quality sensors

Monitoring pollution to safeguard marine life in real time

🎒 Educate 200 students

Inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards through workshops

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ocean Conservation Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ocean Conservation Organizations

🐠 Beach Cleanathon

Invite volunteers to a weekend beach cleanup with sponsorships per bag of trash collected, boosting community pride and ocean health.

🏄 Surf & Save

Host a surf competition where local surfers raise pledges for each wave ridden, combining fun, fitness, and funds for marine protection.

📸 Ocean Photo Challenge

A social media contest where supporters submit ocean-themed photos for a small entry fee, driving viral engagement and donations.

🌐 Virtual Tide Trivia

A live online quiz about marine life and conservation with entry fees and prize sponsors, engaging supporters nationwide.

🧜‍♀️ Mermaid Swimathon

Participants swim laps in pools or lakes dressed in mermaid tails, collecting pledges per lap to fund ocean cleanup projects.

🎣 Sustainable Fish Fry

An in-person summer cookout featuring sustainably sourced seafood, ticket sales and silent auction proceeds support marine conservation.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Ocean Conservation Organizations fundraising ideas

Browse all ocean conservation group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Ocean Conservation Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your ocean conservation group. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Varies

Supports environmental education projects; check the website for updated deadlines.

Apply now

Sea Grant Funding Opportunities

NOAA Sea Grant

Up to $400,000

Supports projects that will develop and execute local, regional and national programs, workshops and services to enable fishermen to enter career paths; Applications due April 23, 2025.

Apply now

Save Our Seas Foundation Grants

Save Our Seas Foundation

Varies

Offers grants dedicated to research, conservation and education projects worldwide, focusing primarily on charismatic threatened wildlife and their habitats; Applications for the Small Grant are open until June 28, 6pm CET.

Apply now

Paul M. Angell Family Foundation

Paul M. Angell Family Foundation

Varies

Supports organizations, projects, and programs that conserve and protect marine biodiversity.

Apply now

Find more ocean conservation group grants

Top companies that donate to Ocean Conservation Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your ocean conservation group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations to engage with customers and associates to support causes they care about through local grants, round up, registries, and a space request tool.

Get in touch

Oceanic Society

Partners with companies and business leaders to deliver ocean conservation impact through programs, offering various ways for businesses to get involved.

Get in touch

Ocean Conservancy

Committed to fostering partnerships that advance their mission to protect the ocean, offering fundraising opportunities, conservation support, and employee volunteerism.

Get in touch

Pacific Whale Foundation

Partners with corporations to make a tangible difference through science-driven conservation, impactful community programs, and educational initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Conservation Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for ocean conservation organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate thanks to optional donor tips that support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the whole story—no catch!

Can Ocean Conservation Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Ocean conservation organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations, manage ticket sales for fundraising events, and set up recurring donations—without any fees taking a bite out of your funds. Every donation goes directly to your vital conservation work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Conservation Organizations run with Zeffy?

Ocean conservation organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers facilitating community involvement, ticketed events, or setting up ongoing, recurring donations, Zeffy provides the tools to boost your impact effortlessly.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Ocean Conservation Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for ocean conservation organizations. While other platforms might charge platform fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a single penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your conservation efforts and builds trust with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Women in Agriculture Groups
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Wildlife Protection Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Ocean Education Services
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
National Parks
Marine Sanctuaries
Marine Wildlife Rescues
Marine Life Centers
Manatee Protection Groups
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Environmental Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Conservation Groups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Beach Clean-ups

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.