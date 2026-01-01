Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours. That's it - no catch!

Can Indigenous Agriculture Organizations use Zeffy to collect member contributions?

Absolutely! Indigenous Agriculture Organizations can use Zeffy to collect member contributions, manage event ticketing, and set up recurring donations - all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting your organization's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Indigenous Agriculture Organizations run with Zeffy?

Indigenous Agriculture Organizations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraising, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. We empower you to reach your fundraising goals, whatever they may be.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' yet charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your vital work.