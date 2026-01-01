data-usecase-icon="membership"
Adopt-a-Coral Membership Club
Offer supporters a chance to “adopt” a coral reef segment with exclusive updates, photos, and member perks—encouraging sustained support for reef restoration.
Classroom Currents Recurring Fund
Enable donors to sponsor ongoing ocean education kits for schools by setting up monthly gifts that ensure steady resources for student learning.
Shoreline Cleanup Challenge
Recruit volunteers and their networks to raise peer-to-peer donations for beach cleanup events, fostering community engagement and fundraising.
Ocean Conservation Gala & Silent Auction
Host an elegant gala featuring a silent auction of marine-themed art and experiences to generate high-value donations for conservation programs.
Marine Film Night Fundraiser
Sell tickets to an exclusive screening of a conservation documentary, complete with a Q&A session—driving awareness and ticket revenue.
Eco-Merch Store: Totes & Tees
Offer branded, eco-friendly merchandise online to spread your message while raising funds for ocean programs—100% of proceeds go toward education.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐠 50 marine science kits
Give students hands-on lab tools to study ocean ecosystems and spark curiosity
🌊 5 coastal field trips
Let learners explore tidal pools and wetlands for deeper environmental connection
🎓 10 program scholarships
Ensure every passionate student can access our summer ocean education camp
🖥️ 4 virtual workshops
Bring interactive marine conservation lessons to classrooms worldwide
📚 100 resource packets
Provide schools with up-to-date ocean conservation guides and activity books
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ocean Education Services
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ocean Education Services
🐬 Beach Cleanup Challenge
Volunteers collect trash on local beaches, sharing haul stats on social to raise sponsorships and awareness for marine education.
🌊 Ocean Trivia Night
Host an online marine life quiz; participants pay entry or donate, earn bragging rights, and unlock educational giveaways.
🏄 Surf & Teach Day
Local surf instructors lead beginner classes; ticket sales fund ocean workshops, plus participants learn about marine conservation.
🐠 Adopt-a-Coral Campaign
Supporters symbolically adopt a coral fragment; they receive pics and updates, boosting donations for reef restoration programs.
🚤 Charity Boat Cruise
Host sunset boat rides with marine biologist talks; ticket sales support educational sails and ocean science kits for schools.
📸 Underwater Photo Contest
Invite divers to submit ocean snaps; entry fees fund scholarships for marine students; winners get gear or exhibit features.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Ocean Education Services fundraising ideas
Top grants for Ocean Education Services in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Varies
Supports environmental education projects; deadline November 8, 2023.
Young Fishermenâs Career Development Projects
National Sea Grant Office
Up to $400,000
Supports programs, workshops, and services to enable fishermen to enter career paths; applications due April 23, 2025.
National Maritime Heritage Education Grant Program
U.S. Department of the Interior
$25,000 - $75,000
Provides funding for education projects that promote and educate the public on America's maritime heritage; archived.
Ocean Guardian School
Office of National Marine Sanctuaries
Varies
Supports projects that will increase the sustainability, communication, education, and training on fishing and marine resource issues; applications due July 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Ocean Education Services in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Oceanic Society
Partners with companies to support ocean conservation through various programs like sponsorships and corporate philanthropy.
Ocean Institute
Provides opportunities for businesses to become Community or Corporate Partners with benefits like advertisement space and recognition.
Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs
Partners with organizations supporting the next generation of creative ocean leaders.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Education Services? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ocean Education Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help services like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Ocean Education Services use Zeffy to collect educational donations?
Absolutely! Ocean Education Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for educational programs, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar your supporters donate goes directly to nurturing your educational mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Education Services run with Zeffy?
Ocean Education Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to museum events, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Ocean Education Services?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ocean Education Services. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your educational programs and services—exactly where it belongs.