Keep 100% of your ocean education service’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Ocean Education Services, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Ocean Education Services

How Zeffy helps Ocean Education Services raise money

Ocean Education Services use Zeffy to fund everything from from adopt-a-coral membership to classroom kit sponsorship—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Adopt-a-Coral Membership Club

Offer supporters a chance to “adopt” a coral reef segment with exclusive updates, photos, and member perks—encouraging sustained support for reef restoration.

Classroom Currents Recurring Fund

Enable donors to sponsor ongoing ocean education kits for schools by setting up monthly gifts that ensure steady resources for student learning.

Shoreline Cleanup Challenge

Recruit volunteers and their networks to raise peer-to-peer donations for beach cleanup events, fostering community engagement and fundraising.

Ocean Conservation Gala & Silent Auction

Host an elegant gala featuring a silent auction of marine-themed art and experiences to generate high-value donations for conservation programs.

Marine Film Night Fundraiser

Sell tickets to an exclusive screening of a conservation documentary, complete with a Q&A session—driving awareness and ticket revenue.

Eco-Merch Store: Totes & Tees

Offer branded, eco-friendly merchandise online to spread your message while raising funds for ocean programs—100% of proceeds go toward education.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your ocean education service raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐠 50 marine science kits

Give students hands-on lab tools to study ocean ecosystems and spark curiosity

🌊 5 coastal field trips

Let learners explore tidal pools and wetlands for deeper environmental connection

🎓 10 program scholarships

Ensure every passionate student can access our summer ocean education camp

🖥️ 4 virtual workshops

Bring interactive marine conservation lessons to classrooms worldwide

📚 100 resource packets

Provide schools with up-to-date ocean conservation guides and activity books

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ocean Education Services

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ocean Education Services

🐬 Beach Cleanup Challenge

Volunteers collect trash on local beaches, sharing haul stats on social to raise sponsorships and awareness for marine education.

🌊 Ocean Trivia Night

Host an online marine life quiz; participants pay entry or donate, earn bragging rights, and unlock educational giveaways.

🏄 Surf & Teach Day

Local surf instructors lead beginner classes; ticket sales fund ocean workshops, plus participants learn about marine conservation.

🐠 Adopt-a-Coral Campaign

Supporters symbolically adopt a coral fragment; they receive pics and updates, boosting donations for reef restoration programs.

🚤 Charity Boat Cruise

Host sunset boat rides with marine biologist talks; ticket sales support educational sails and ocean science kits for schools.

📸 Underwater Photo Contest

Invite divers to submit ocean snaps; entry fees fund scholarships for marine students; winners get gear or exhibit features.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Ocean Education Services fundraising ideas

Browse all ocean education service fundraising ideas

Top grants for Ocean Education Services in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your ocean education service. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Varies

Supports environmental education projects; deadline November 8, 2023.

Apply now

Young Fishermenâs Career Development Projects

National Sea Grant Office

Up to $400,000

Supports programs, workshops, and services to enable fishermen to enter career paths; applications due April 23, 2025.

Apply now

National Maritime Heritage Education Grant Program

U.S. Department of the Interior

$25,000 - $75,000

Provides funding for education projects that promote and educate the public on America's maritime heritage; archived.

Apply now

Ocean Guardian School

Office of National Marine Sanctuaries

Varies

Supports projects that will increase the sustainability, communication, education, and training on fishing and marine resource issues; applications due July 1, 2025.

Apply now

Find more ocean education service grants

Top companies that donate to Ocean Education Services in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your ocean education service’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Oceanic Society

Partners with companies to support ocean conservation through various programs like sponsorships and corporate philanthropy.

Get in touch

Ocean Institute

Provides opportunities for businesses to become Community or Corporate Partners with benefits like advertisement space and recognition.

Get in touch

Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs

Partners with organizations supporting the next generation of creative ocean leaders.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Education Services? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ocean Education Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help services like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Ocean Education Services use Zeffy to collect educational donations?

Absolutely! Ocean Education Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for educational programs, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar your supporters donate goes directly to nurturing your educational mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Education Services run with Zeffy?

Ocean Education Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to museum events, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Ocean Education Services?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ocean Education Services. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your educational programs and services—exactly where it belongs.

