Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits. You don't have to worry about platform fees, processing fees, or any hidden costs. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise goes directly to your cause.

Can Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring giving, and sell event tickets - all without any fees. This means every cent donated is dedicated to your important mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events, and establish recurring donation programs. Zeffy helps you keep all funds to focus on what really matters - your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits. Unlike others that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar raised supports your cause. This strengthens donor trust and allows more funds to drive your mission forward.