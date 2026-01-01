Button Text

Keep 100% of your coral reef conservation’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Coral Reef Protection & Restoration

How Zeffy helps Coral Reef Protection & Restoration raise money

Coral Reef Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to fund everything from from Rapid Reef Rescue to Reef Guardians Giving Circle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Rapid Reef Rescue Appeal

Mobilize supporters to fund immediate coral reef emergency interventions with a dedicated donation form. Ideal for raising quick, unrestricted funds for urgent restoration efforts.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Reef Guardians Giving Circle

Encourage donors to commit to monthly support for sustained coral reef monitoring and restoration programs. Automated recurring gifts ensure predictable funding for long-term reef health.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Coral Champions Virtual Dive Challenge

Invite volunteers to set up personal fundraising pages and pledge dives or reef clean-ups, driving peer-to-peer support and awareness. Participants share their progress to rally friends and family.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sunset Snorkel & Science Night

Sell tickets to an evening snorkel and educational talk with marine biologists, connecting donors directly with conservation science. Ticket sales fund reef restoration projects and community outreach.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Ocean Treasures Eco-Merch Store

Offer branded reef-safe apparel, reusable gear, and educational materials in an online store. All proceeds go directly to coral protection—100% fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Coral Conservation Membership Program

Launch tiered memberships that grant exclusive reef updates, virtual Q&As with scientists, and early access to events. Build a loyal community of ongoing supporters.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your coral reef conservation raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🪸 200 coral fragments transplanted

giving damaged reefs a new chance to grow and thrive

🐠 500 fish-friendly reef blocks installed

creating safe havens for marine life and restoring ecosystem balance

🌊 10 reef clean-up dives

removing harmful debris to safeguard delicate coral structures

🎓 20 community conservation workshops

empowering locals with hands-on reef protection skills

🛰️ 3 monitoring sensors deployed

providing real-time data to guide restoration efforts

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration

🏖️ Beach Cleanup & Coral Chat

Host a coastal cleanup followed by an expert talk on coral threats. Raise funds through ticket sales and local sponsorships.

🐠 Virtual Reef Run

Supporters complete a virtual 5K run or walk, share routes online, and collect sponsorships per mile to fund reef restoration.

🎨 Coral Art Fair

Local artists showcase reef-inspired pieces at a summer fair. Sell art and take donations to support coral protection projects.

🌺 Starry Reef Dinner

An outdoor tropical-themed dinner under the stars with sustainable seafood alternatives. Ticket proceeds fund coral planting.

🤳 #ReefSelfie Challenge

Encourage supporters to post ocean or reef selfies with #ReefSelfie, donate $5 to join, and challenge friends to boost peer donations.

🚤 Sunset Reef Cruise

Offer evening boat tours with reef expert commentary and refreshments. Donate 10% of ticket sales directly to reef programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Coral Reef Protection & Restoration fundraising ideas

Browse all coral reef conservation fundraising ideas

Top grants for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your coral reef conservation. These options are a great place to start.

Coral Reef Stewardship Fund

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

$80,000 to $600,000

Aims to improve the health of coral reef systems; pre-proposals due February 12, 2025, full proposals due April 16, 2025.

Apply now

Ruth D. Gates Coral Reef Conservation Grant Program

NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program

Approximately $1,000,000 available

Supports projects that promote the conservation and restoration of coral reef ecosystems; deadline June 13, 2025.

Apply now

OIA Coral Reef Initiative and Natural Resources (CRNR) Program

U.S. Department of Interior

Up to $300,000 per project

Funds local organizations in U.S. insular areas for coral reef and natural resource protection and restoration.

Apply now

Emergency Assistance: The Coral Emergency Response Fund

NOAA and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

Not specified

Provides rapid response funding for immediate harm to coral reefs or coral reef ecosystems arising from exigent circumstances.

Apply now

Find more coral reef conservation grants

Top companies that donate to Coral Reef Protection & Restoration in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your coral reef conservation’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)

Partners with companies for coral reef conservation through various giving and marketing initiatives.

Get in touch

Coral Restoration Foundation

Offers corporate sponsorships and giving programs to support coral reef restoration efforts.

Get in touch

Reef Check Foundation

Empowers people to save reefs and oceans, welcoming support from partners.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration! There are no platform fees or processing fees involved. Zeffy stays free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar. That's the full story—no catch!

Can Coral Reef Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to collect donations for coral restoration efforts?

Absolutely! Coral Reef Protection & Restoration can use Zeffy to collect donations for your restoration efforts, organize fundraisers, manage event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without any fees. Every contribution goes entirely towards advancing your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Coral Reef Protection & Restoration run with Zeffy?

Coral Reef Protection & Restoration can organize various fundraising campaigns using Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and setting up recurring donation programs. Whether you're planning an awareness event or a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration. Unlike other platforms that may advertise as 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every donation directly supports your environmental efforts—just as it should be.

How to get funding for…

Women in Agriculture Groups
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Wildlife Protection Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Ocean Education Services
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
National Parks
Marine Sanctuaries
Marine Wildlife Rescues
Marine Life Centers
Manatee Protection Groups
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Environmental Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Conservation Groups
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Beach Clean-ups

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.