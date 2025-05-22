How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Nonprofit guides

The Ultimate List of 67 Free Resources for Nonprofits (2025)

May 22, 2025

Save up to $10,000+ this year using these free tools and discounts built for nonprofits.

Nonprofits fight tooth and nail to make a difference with limited resources. There's a goldmine of free tools and resources to be tapped. We've rounded up 67 of the best freebies to help you work smarter, not harder. It’s the perfect answer to your search for “free stuff for nonprofits.” 

From powerful software that'll streamline your day-to-day activities to ready-made templates to make your marketing pop, this guide has everything you need to level up your nonprofit game. Get ready to save funds and make a bigger difference in 2025!‍

Best CRM and Donor Management Software 

Among free resources for nonprofits, Free CRM software is critical. You need to be able to manage your donors, your donations, and even your social media strategy. These tools can get super expensive, so you’ll want options that are free to you, helping support your cause. 

1. Zeffy 

Zeffy free donor management platform

Designed for any nonprofit looking to improve its donor relationships, Zeffy is 100% free nonprofit fundraising software with tools for managing donors and fundraisers. 

How can you use it? 

2. Donorbox 

Donorbox CRM to engage donors

Donorbox is an easy-to-use platform for nonprofits that enables users to collect and track donations online. ‍ 

How can you use it?  

Compare Zeffy (100% free) to Donorbox

Free Fundraising Software 

But for maximum community engagement, you need software that specializes in fundraising. It can provide valuable insights, raise awareness, help with your marketing efforts, and help you track your donations. And you can work with many platforms for free. 

3. Zeffy 

Zeffy is a free fundraising softare for nonprofits

Zeffy is a free all-in-one platform that helps changemakers make more impact for less. Nonprofits can use different tools to empower their teams, organize fundraisers, and raise more funds.

How can you use it?  

4. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is another crowdfunding platform that helps people overcome financial challenges with the community's help. 

How can you use it?

Check out our guide on the best fundraising software

Free Silent Auction Software

Want to bring it down even specifically? How about software designed specifically to help your silent auction? 

5. Zeffy

Zeffy is an all-in-one silent auction platform for nonprofits to amplify their fundraising efforts. Its straightforward and powerful interfaces allow nonprofits to organize and run silent auctions. Unlike other platforms, which offer images per item or bidder notifications for an extra charge, Zeffy's full suite of features is free.

How can you use it?  

Explore Zeffy's 100% free silent auction software for nonprofits

6. BetterWorld

BetterWorld is one of the top auction and crowdfunding platforms. Nonprofits can benefit from its free lifetime access to funding tools to run live or silent auctions. 

How can you use it?  

Free Email Marketing Software 

Email marketing is critical among your free resources for nonprofits. You’ll want to send out emails to your donors to raise funds, alert them of upcoming events, and even plan for video and audio conferencing. 

7. Zeffy 

Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform offering multiple tools for nonprofits - including email marketing. 

How can you use it?  

8. VerticalResponse 

Verticalresponse email marketing tool for nonprofits

VerticalResponse is an email marketing tool that creates and sends newsletters, updates, and fundraising appeals. 

How can you use it? 

Free Tools for Marketing and Productivity 

Free Graphics 

To attract more donors, you’ll want a professional online video maker, a video editing tool, and a tool that enables nonprofits to improve their marketing efforts through clean, clear images. Here are your free options. 

9. Google Suite 

Google Suite for Nonprofits

Google Suite offers collaborative document editing in real-time. Google for Nonprofits gives free access to Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar. Google Ad Grants program allows nonprofits to get $10,000 per month of free ads.

How can you use it?  

10. Canva 

Canva for nonprofits

Canva is an online graphic design tool for nonprofits to create stunning designs and visual content.  

How can you use it?  

Social Media Marketing Tools for a Nonprofit Organization

After email marketing and web design, social media marketing tools are essential. You can create photo collages and post about volunteer opportunities and local events.  

11. Buffer 

Buffer for nonprofits

Buffer simplifies social media management and scheduling across different platforms to maintain a consistent online presence. 

How can you use it?  

12. Hootsuite 

Hootsuite for nonprofits

Hootsuite is a social media management platform that enables nonprofits to schedule posts and engage with their audience. 

How can you use it?  

Top AI Software for Nonprofits

AI can be one of the most powerful free resources for nonprofits when it comes to managing fundraising campaigns. With automation and machine learning, users can manage an online database and enhance professional development, all while raising awareness and funds.  

13. Zeffy AI Fundraiser + Grant Finder 

With Zeffy, you can simply enter your cause and region in the grant finder bar, and our Grant Finder will locate several, and often dozens, of grants available to you, from the most popular to the most obscure. 

And it’s completely free with zero limits on usage.

Try Zeffy Grant Finder Now

14. Einstein (Salesforce) 

Salesforce's Einstein is an advanced CRM solution that enables users to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance donor management and optimize fundraising strategies. 

How can you use it?  

15. Otter AI 

Otter AI

Otter AI enables users to transcribe and organize important donor meetings for accurate documentation. ‍ 

How can you use it?  

Bonus: 

‍By the way, Zeffy offers AI-powered tools built specifically for nonprofits, helping organizations discover funding opportunities and generate fresh fundraising ideas all for free. With Zeffy, you can:

Website Builders with a Free Plan or Trial 

Before you even think about social media platforms, social media posts, and video ads, you need a website with multiple pages. You’ll want an online database, linked to Google Analytics, and it all starts with your website, and those can get super expensive. Fortunately, you can choose from companies that offer free stuff!

16. Wix 

Wix can be used by nonprofits

Wix is a user-friendly website builder offering customizable templates and features to create professional websites. 

How can you use it?  

17. Weebly 

Weebly website builder

Weebly offers drag-and-drop functionality to create websites to improve online presence. 

How can you use it?  

Check out our guide of 9 best website builders for nonprofits

Bonus:

‍Zeffy gives nonprofits the ability to create free fundraising pages, donation forms, and event ticketing sites without paying hosting fees or transaction fees. With Zeffy, you can:

Free Stuff and Discounts from Companies

Accounting Software 

Another tool in your nonprofit library must be accounting software to track your expenses and donations. This will help you report your finances at the end of every year and review your reports to set new goals each year. Each of these options connects nonprofits to the accounting resources you need. 

18. Zoho 

Zoho accounting software for nonprofits

Zoho Books is an accounting software to manage finances, track expenses, and generate detailed financial reports.

How can you use it?  

19. Wave  

Wave free accounting software for nonprofits

Wave offers tools for accounting, invoicing, and receipt scanning services for nonprofit financial management. 

How can you use it?  

Top Free Event Management Software for Nonprofits

Among free resources for nonprofits, event management software will help you prepare for specific events. 

20. Zeffy 

Zeffy is the only 100% free event registration software for nonprofits, allowing them to organize virtual, in-person, or hybrid events.   

How can you use it?  

 

21. Eventbrite

Eventbrite for selling tickets

Eventbrite is an event ticketing platform that organizes and promotes events. For more options, check out these Eventbrite alternatives.

How can you use it?  

Compare Zeffy (100% free) to Eventbrite

Want to see why more nonprofits are switching to Zeffy for their events?

Learn how to run successful fundraisers with zero platform fees in our complete guide to event fundraising software.

Task and Project Management for Nonprofits 

When it comes to donor management, communicating with board members and assigning tasks, and even collecting free stuff, project management tools are critical resources for nonprofits. 

22. Trello 

Trello is a visual project management tool that organizes tasks and allows users to collaborate on projects with ease. 

How can you use it?  

23. Monday 

Monday for nonprofits

Monday.com is a work operating system that helps manage projects, track progress, and enhance team collaboration. 

How can you use it? 

File-Sharing Tools for Nonprofits

Of course, you want to be able to store and maintain your files and all of your data. You also want to share that information with your collaborators. Fortunately, you can utilize these free resources for nonprofits from multiple options. 

24. Dropbox 

Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud-based tool for file-sharing and storage. It helps nonprofits collaborate on projects, share files, and access resources online. 

How can you use it? 

25. Google Drive 

Google Drive is a cloud-based platform that shares files and makes daily operations speedy, easy, and hassle-free. 

How can you use it? 

Communication

Yes, of course you want to be able to communicate with your volunteers, board members, and your committee members. Here are the free tools available. 

26. Slack 

Slack

Slack is a messaging and collaboration platform that makes it easy for nonprofits to stay connected and share updates.

How can you use it? 

27. Workplace by Facebook 

Workplace by Facebook provides a secure and collaborative space for nonprofits to communicate, share documents, and build a sense of community among team members.

How can you use it? 

Automation Software with Free Plans 

Wait, you mean you can automate tasks for your nonprofit? Yes! You can.

28. Zapier 

Zapier for non-profits

Zapier is an automation tool for connecting apps and automating workflows. It helps nonprofits establish smooth workflows and save time.

How can you use it?

29. Make

Make automation platform

Make is an automation platform that helps create customized workflows without technical knowledge. 

How can you use it?  

Learn about the 36 free software and tools for nonprofits in 2025

Free Templates for Nonprofits 

If you’re looking for specific nonprofit templates, check out these options. 

30. Donation letters

Donation letters allow nonprofits to secure funds for causes and missions. Zeffy's guide to donation letters can ensure you do not miss any funding opportunities. 

Check our guide to writing impactful donation letters (+11 templates)

31. Sample fundraising calendar

This fundraising plan is a blueprint for your nonprofit's fundraising approach. Our template will help you organize your ideas and write clear descriptions to create a fundraising plan.

Download our fundraising calendar template

32. Nonprofit bylaws template

Nonprofits must follow several rules and regulations. The bylaws help create internal rules to ensure the smooth functioning of the nonprofit, including board members' roles and responsibilities.

Check out our templates for nonprofit bylaws

33. Thank you letters

It is essential to show gratitude for donors' contributions. Your nonprofit can write personalized thank you letters to increase donor retention and build relationships.

Check out our 11 unique thank you letters

34. Annual report templates

Annual reports help bring transparency and accountability to power your fundraising efforts. They give you a clear idea about your current activities and impact while setting plans and vision for the future.

Explore this template to create your nonprofit annual report(s)

35. Raffle ticket templates

Raffle tickets are a crucial fundraising method to invite supporters and raise funds. Use the templates to customize these tickets to suit your fundraiser's needs. 

Check our free raffle ticket templates

Bonus Templates

Free Form-Building Tools 

From templates for announcing free events to creating contact forms, you’ll want free form-building tools at your disposal.

36. Jotform 

JotForm provides form and templates for nonprofits

JotForm provides an intuitive interface to create and manage online forms for event registrations, surveys, and donation collection. 

How can you use it?  

37. Survey Monkey  

Surveymonkey for simplifying the donation process

SurveyMonkey is a versatile online tool for creating surveys and receiving feedback from donors, volunteers, and community members. 

How can you use it?  

Free Templates, Guides, and Courses for Nonprofits

Companies Offering Nonprofit Discounts

Now, which companies specifically offer discounts to nonprofits? Just look and see. 

38. Zeffy

Zeffy is a free, comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations with tools like: 

39. GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a crowdfunding site that allows individuals and nonprofits to run donation campaigns within their networks. US-based nonprofits can raise funds for free, paying only a processing fee.

40. Atlassian

Atlassian helps build productivity and collaboration tools for software development for better collaboration. Nonprofits can access cloud subscriptions with a 75% nonprofit discount on the list price.

41. Salesforce

Salesforce for Nonprofit offers customized CRM solutions. Eligible nonprofits can register for the Power of Us program to get the first ten users for free. 

42. ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is a user-friendly CRM software for nonprofits with tools like donor segmentation and email automation. Nonprofits can get a discount of 20% for its CRM solution. 

43. Wix 

Wix helps design and manage without coding knowledge. Eligible charities can access a discount of 70% on a premium Wix subscription for two years.

44. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is an email builder offering 100+ email templates and more exclusive email marketing features. The platform offers a nonprofit discount of up to 15%.

45. PayPal

PayPal helps nonprofits accept donations through credit card payments or PayPal accounts. Eligible nonprofits can get a reduced price of 1.99% + $0.49 per donation.

46. Bitly

Bitly has a Spotlight on Inclusion program that allows nonprofits to use its URL shortener, tailored QR codes, and other features for free. 

47. Zapier

Zapier helps create smooth, automated workflows and connect apps like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk. Nonprofit organizations can get a 15% discount on Zapier's paid plans, which start at $19.99/month. 

Need help figuring out where to start? How to market? How to raise awareness? How to track finances? Which steps to take in which order? That’s what these free guides are for. 

Nonprofit guides

48. Zeffy's Blog

The resources on Zeffy's blog walk you through the entire process of setting up a nonprofit organization, fundraising ideas, donor engagement, event planning, and more. All the guides, checklists, and fundraising tools are 100% free for nonprofits. 

49. Innovative Nonprofit

Innovative Nonprofit's guides offer insights and practical tips on running an organization effectively. For example, you can access free guides on how to retain and grow your donor base. 

50. HubSpot

HubSpot is a great resource for finding guides for nonprofits covering topics from marketing to planning and reporting. Its content library includes all the free resources available anytime for nonprofits to enhance their overall mission impact.

Free Courses for Nonprofits

Take those guides one step further and take one of these free courses. 

51. Nonprofit management

52. Digital marketing

53. Financial management

Free Webinars and Workshops for Nonprofit Organizations

You can even engage in audio conferencing in these free webinars and workshops. 

54. Leadership training

55. Technology adoption

Free Networking Opportunities for Nonprofits 

One of the first lessons you’ll learn in fundraising is the power of your network. But how do you start building that network? With one of these free resources. 

56. Online communities 

57. Social media platforms for nonprofit organizations 

58. Conferences and meetups

Free Publications and Subscriptions 

Reading the right publications and subscribing to the right resources can help you learn and grow. It’s an excellent opportunity for professional development in the area of fundraising. 

59. NonProfit Times

The online newspaper NonProfit Times offers insights and tips on fundraising, accounting, managerial issues, and human resource management. A subscription is required for print and digital publication.

60. Stanford Social Innovation Review

Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR) is a quarterly magazine and website that publishes research and ideas on social issues and innovations. 

61. Nonprofit Library

Register on Nonprofit Library for free to attend the live demonstrations or get access to nonprofit tools or service demonstrations to achieve mission success.

62. National Council of Nonprofits

The invite-only membership of National Council of Nonprofits will give you insights and reports on emerging issues in the nonprofit sector. 

63. TechSoup for Nonprofits

TechSoup provides tools and services to help nonprofits enhance their technological capabilities and achieve their missions more effectively. Here are the main offerings:

Why Use 20 Free Tools When One Free Platform Can Do 80%?

In the end, Zeffy replaces:

So what should you do? 

Simplify and save. 

Switch to Zeffy today and trust that it will be free forever

Free Resources for Nonprofits FAQs

Here are some low-cost ways to advertise local nonprofit organizations:

  • Use free email marketing platforms to send newsletters and inform subscribers about fundraising activities.
  • Create a social media strategy using marketing tools to promote your NPO.
  • Share press releases in local media magazines, radio, newspapers, and online platforms like Newswire.
  • Attend local events and conferences to share the word about your cause.
  • Seek local grant opportunities and sponsors within the community.
  • Organize local events by sending invites.

    • To request donations for a nonprofit, follow these steps:

  • Research potential donors: Identify and learn about prospective donors who align with your mission.
  • Build relationships: Engage with donors through personalized communication and regular updates.
  • Craft a compelling case: Clearly articulate the need and impact of the donations.
  • Choose the right channel: Use direct mail, emails, phone calls, or in-person meetings based on donor preferences.
  • Be direct and specific: Make a clear, direct ask and specify how donations will be used.
  • Follow up and show gratitude: Thank donors promptly and keep them informed about the impact of their contributions.

    • Nonprofits can access free legal assistance through organizations like Lawyers Alliance, which connects nonprofits with volunteer attorneys who provide guidance on legal matters such as incorporation, tax compliance, and contract drafting.

    When it comes to free resources for nonprofit fundraising, Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform. Zeffy provides a comprehensive software for managing donations, organizing events, and running fundraising campaigns without any platform or transaction fees.
    With tools like customizable donation forms and automated tax receipts, Zeffy ensures that all your fundraising needs are met efficiently and at no cost to your organization.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.