Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Baseball Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Baseball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!

Can Baseball Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship funds?

Absolutely! Baseball Teams can use Zeffy to collect any kind of sponsorship funds, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your team, whether for new uniforms, equipment, or field improvements.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Baseball Teams run with Zeffy?

Baseball Teams can launch all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members and fans can rally support, sell tickets to games or special events, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your goal, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Baseball Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Baseball Teams. While other platforms may advertise as 'free' but sneak in processing fees or other costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means you get to designate more funds directly for your team’s needs like equipment and team travel—exactly where it should go.