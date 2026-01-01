Button Text

Keep 100% of your baseball team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Baseball Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Baseball Teams

How Zeffy helps Baseball Teams raise money

Baseball Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from Swing for the Fences to Team Spirit Gear Store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Swing for the Fences Donation Drive

Set up a custom donation form to capture one-time contributions for equipment, uniforms, and field maintenance – perfect for quick wins and community support.

Monthly MVP Club

Invite fans and families to support the team year-round through automated monthly gifts, giving you reliable funding for travel and training all season.

Double Play Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower players, parents, and supporters to create personal fundraising pages and compete to bring in the most donations for tournament fees.

Grand Slam Game Day Tickets

Sell and manage tickets online for home games, fundraisers, and special events, making it easy for fans to reserve their seats fee-free.

Home Plate Raffle Night

Boost fundraising at banquets or community events by selling raffle tickets online, complete with prize tracking and winner notifications.

Team Spirit Gear Store

Offer jerseys, caps, and fan gear through an online store, so supporters can shop for branded merchandise anytime without transaction fees.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your baseball team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

👕 New uniforms for 25 players

Creates unity and pride so every athlete steps on the field feeling like part of the team

🥎 2,000 practice balls

Keeps practices rolling so players can hone their skills without interruption

🚐 Away game bus trip

Ensures reliable transportation so every player can travel and compete safely

🏟️ Field maintenance upgrades

Transforms worn turf into a safe, professional-grade playing surface for every game

🎓 Youth coaching clinic

Provides expert training and mentorship to inspire the next generation of players

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Baseball Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Baseball Teams

🏟️ Ballpark Block Party

Community event at the stadium with games, food trucks & live music; entry donations support team youth programs.

⚾ Summer Swing Virtual Derby

Online swing-speed contest where participants pay an entry fee, submit videos, and fans vote; winners earn prizes & raise team funds.

🎟️ Ticket Top-Up Drive

Invite fans to add a $5–$10 donation at ticket purchase online or at the gate to support team outreach and community clinics.

🍔 Concession Crew Night

Host a themed concession stand run by volunteers; all profits and tips go directly to team initiatives and equipment needs.

🏃‍♂️ Home-Run Relay Race

Organize a local relay race styled around baseball bases; runners collect pledges per lap to fund team scholarships.

📸 Dugout Photo Shoot

Offer limited behind-the-scenes photo sessions on the field or in the dugout for donors in exchange for a contribution.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Baseball Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all baseball team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Baseball Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your baseball team. These options are a great place to start.

Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award Grants

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation

$25,000-$250,000

Supports community organizations with grants for impactful projects; application for 2025 funding is available October 15 through December 3, 2024.

Apply now

Cardinals Care Grants

St. Louis Cardinals

$1,000 to $5,000

Funds tangible items, capital expenses, or special purchases for non-profits serving youth under 20 in "Cardinals Country"; the 2025 Summer Grant Cycle is open.

Apply now

Youth Baseball and Softball Grants

Greater Salina Community Foundation

$14,000 for baseball, over $3,000 for softball

Provides support for local youth to participate in baseball or softball, covering registration fees, equipment, uniforms, and clinics; applications open February 1, 2025, with deadlines through May 15, 2025.

Apply now

Rawlings 'Share the Glove' Baseball Grant

Rawlings / Northwoods League

One set of team equipment

Awards one set of team equipment to a youth baseball organization in 2025.

Apply now

Find more baseball team grants

Top companies that donate to Baseball Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your baseball team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its foundation.

Get in touch

Chevy

Supports youth baseball and softball leagues through its dedicated youth sports program.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program, which offers various resources for organizations.

Get in touch

NFP

Partners with Major League Baseball as an Official Partner, indicating support for the baseball industry.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Baseball Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Baseball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!

Can Baseball Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship funds?

Absolutely! Baseball Teams can use Zeffy to collect any kind of sponsorship funds, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your team, whether for new uniforms, equipment, or field improvements.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Baseball Teams run with Zeffy?

Baseball Teams can launch all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members and fans can rally support, sell tickets to games or special events, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your goal, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Baseball Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Baseball Teams. While other platforms may advertise as 'free' but sneak in processing fees or other costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means you get to designate more funds directly for your team’s needs like equipment and team travel—exactly where it should go.

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.