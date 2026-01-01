data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Baseball Teams
🏟️ Ballpark Block Party
Community event at the stadium with games, food trucks & live music; entry donations support team youth programs.
⚾ Summer Swing Virtual Derby
Online swing-speed contest where participants pay an entry fee, submit videos, and fans vote; winners earn prizes & raise team funds.
🎟️ Ticket Top-Up Drive
Invite fans to add a $5–$10 donation at ticket purchase online or at the gate to support team outreach and community clinics.
🍔 Concession Crew Night
Host a themed concession stand run by volunteers; all profits and tips go directly to team initiatives and equipment needs.
🏃♂️ Home-Run Relay Race
Organize a local relay race styled around baseball bases; runners collect pledges per lap to fund team scholarships.
📸 Dugout Photo Shoot
Offer limited behind-the-scenes photo sessions on the field or in the dugout for donors in exchange for a contribution.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Baseball Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Baseball Teams in 2025
Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award Grants
Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation
$25,000-$250,000
Supports community organizations with grants for impactful projects; application for 2025 funding is available October 15 through December 3, 2024.
Cardinals Care Grants
St. Louis Cardinals
$1,000 to $5,000
Funds tangible items, capital expenses, or special purchases for non-profits serving youth under 20 in "Cardinals Country"; the 2025 Summer Grant Cycle is open.
Youth Baseball and Softball Grants
Greater Salina Community Foundation
$14,000 for baseball, over $3,000 for softball
Provides support for local youth to participate in baseball or softball, covering registration fees, equipment, uniforms, and clinics; applications open February 1, 2025, with deadlines through May 15, 2025.
Rawlings 'Share the Glove' Baseball Grant
Rawlings / Northwoods League
One set of team equipment
Awards one set of team equipment to a youth baseball organization in 2025.
Top companies that donate to Baseball Teams in 2025
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its foundation.
Chevy
Supports youth baseball and softball leagues through its dedicated youth sports program.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program, which offers various resources for organizations.
NFP
Partners with Major League Baseball as an Official Partner, indicating support for the baseball industry.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Baseball Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Baseball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!
Can Baseball Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship funds?
Absolutely! Baseball Teams can use Zeffy to collect any kind of sponsorship funds, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your team, whether for new uniforms, equipment, or field improvements.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Baseball Teams run with Zeffy?
Baseball Teams can launch all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members and fans can rally support, sell tickets to games or special events, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your goal, Zeffy has you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Baseball Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Baseball Teams. While other platforms may advertise as 'free' but sneak in processing fees or other costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means you get to designate more funds directly for your team’s needs like equipment and team travel—exactly where it should go.