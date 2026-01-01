Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cheer Squads? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cheer Squads! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from your donors, who believe in helping you keep every dollar you raise for your mission. That's it - no catch!

Can Cheer Squads use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Cheer Squads can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether it's team sponsorships, event tickets, or setting up recurring gifts—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated helps support your squad's activities and goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cheer Squads run with Zeffy?

Cheer Squads can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to events or showcases, and set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goal, Zeffy has the tools to make it happen.

What's the best fundraising platform for Cheer Squads?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cheer Squads. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more money goes directly to supporting your squad, building trust with your supporters and eliminating unexpected expenses.