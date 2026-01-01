Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for sports teams, leagues, and clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise.

Can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs use Zeffy to collect team dues and fundraising donations?

Absolutely! Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can use Zeffy to collect team dues, raise funds for tournaments, and sell tickets for events, all without paying any fees. Every penny goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs run with Zeffy?

Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraising events, sell tickets for games or tournaments, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy simplifies all your fundraising efforts.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs?

Zeffy is the best choice because it's the only truly 100% free platform for fundraising. Unlike others that claim to be free but take fees, Zeffy lets every dollar go towards your team’s mission — no fine print, just transparency and support.