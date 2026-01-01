data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Season Kickoff Sponsorship Drive
Offer fans and local businesses a simple online form to support your upcoming season with custom gift levels and automated tax receipts. Perfect for jump-starting your budget fee-free.
Player Sponsorship Program
Set up recurring monthly contributions for fans to sponsor individual players or teams, securing steady funding throughout the season. Automated billing keeps donations consistent and hassle-free.
Community 5K Fun Run
Organize a charity fun run or tournament with online ticket sales and participant registration in minutes. Collect entry fees, waivers, and attendee info all in one place.
Team Spirit Online Store
Offer branded jerseys, hats, and merchandise directly through your website with zero platform fees. Simple inventory management and shipping options maximize profit for your club.
Coach's Challenge Peer Fundraiser
Empower coaches and players to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for the team. Leverage social sharing to extend your reach and build community support.
Half-Time 50/50 Raffle
Drive excitement at games by selling digital raffle tickets with automated drawing and payout notifications. Increase crowd engagement and maximize revenue with no fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏟️ 25 custom practice uniform sets
So every athlete looks and feels united on game day
🏀 50 professional-grade basketballs
Ensuring reliable gear for hours of skill-building practice
🚐 Transportation to two away games
Covering full bus rental so no one misses out due to travel costs
🏋️ Ten specialized conditioning sessions
Boosting strength and reducing injuries with expert coaching
🏅 Commemorative medals for 100 athletes
Celebrating achievements and inspiring continued excellence
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs
🏃 Team Sprint Challenge
Participants run timed races, raising funds per lap to boost team training and community spirit.
⚽️ Field Day Fest
Host family games and skills contests on the pitch with entry fees and vendor stalls to raise funds for club gear.
🎥 Live Scrimmage Stream
Stream a summer scrimmage online with donation alerts and fan shoutouts to boost remote engagement and club support.
🌐 Virtual Skills Jam
Players post summer skill challenges on social media, fans vote via micro-donations to fund youth training scholarships.
🚴♀️ Ride & Raise Tour
Organize a sponsored bike route, with participants collecting pledges per mile to fund team travel expenses.
🎖️ All-Star Auction Night
Host an in-person or online auction of signed memorabilia and VIP experiences to drive revenue for league development.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs in 2025
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation
Not specified
Offers financial support for sports lighting projects with applications accepted quarterly, with upcoming deadlines on September 30 and December 30, 2025.
MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Grant
MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
Not specified
Supports youth baseball and softball participation, capital projects, programs, and education initiatives with applications accepted on a rolling basis.
Capital Grants
San Antonio Area Foundation
Varies (Maximum $250,000 for early-stage, $350,000 for late-stage)
Supports nonprofits conducting infrastructure development projects with an application period from June 2, 2025, to September 1, 2025.
Special and Urgent Needs Grants
San Antonio Area Foundation
Up to $10,000
Provides rapid response funding for unexpected emergencies to nonprofits, with applications reviewed monthly on a rolling basis.
Top companies that donate to Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs in 2025
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts through funding and grants via its Sports Matter Program.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good initiative.
Chevy
Supports youth baseball and softball programs by providing clinics and equipment.
Nike
Offers grants and donations to youth sports organizations through its Community Impact Fund.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for sports teams, leagues, and clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise.
Can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs use Zeffy to collect team dues and fundraising donations?
Absolutely! Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can use Zeffy to collect team dues, raise funds for tournaments, and sell tickets for events, all without paying any fees. Every penny goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs run with Zeffy?
Sports teams, leagues, and clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraising events, sell tickets for games or tournaments, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy simplifies all your fundraising efforts.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs?
Zeffy is the best choice because it's the only truly 100% free platform for fundraising. Unlike others that claim to be free but take fees, Zeffy lets every dollar go towards your team’s mission — no fine print, just transparency and support.