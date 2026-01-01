data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Season Kickoff Fund Drive
Launch a targeted campaign at the season opener to cover equipment and field maintenance costs—easy-to-share donation form boosts community support.
Road Trip Rally Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower families and players to create personal fund pages and rally support for tournament travel expenses—social sharing multiplies reach.
Championship Banquet & Awards Night
Sell tickets to your end-of-season banquet where players are honored; collect attendee details and meal choices seamlessly online.
Team Gear & Apparel Store
Offer jerseys, hoodies, and fan gear in a custom online shop to raise funds 100% fee-free—perfect for showcasing your team spirit.
50/50 Raffle at Home Games
Boost game-day excitement by selling raffle tickets online for a 50/50 draw—half the pot goes to the winner, half funds your program.
Season Highlight Silent Auction
Host a silent auction featuring signed sticks, local business vouchers, and team memorabilia—auctions ignite competitive giving.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🥍 25 new lacrosse sticks
So every player steps onto the field with reliable gear
🛡️ 20 protective helmets
Safeguarding young athletes so parents can breathe easier
🚐 One away-game team bus trip
Fostering team unity and supporting players on the road
🏟️ 5 turf practice sessions
Delivering high-quality training that sharpens skills year-round
🎥 Professional game film analysis
Empowering coaches and players with strategic insights
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Lacrosse Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Lacrosse Teams
🏖️ Beach Lacrosse Bash
Day-long beach tournament with team fees, food vendors & sponsors. Raises funds, boosts community support, and showcases summer lacrosse fun.
🎥 Skills Stream Showdown
Live-stream player skill challenges online. Viewers donate to vote for winners—drives engagement, broadens reach, and raises funds effortlessly.
🏃 Summer Goal-a-Thon
Players gather pledges for each goal scored during summer league. Encourages performance, generates steady donations, and involves fans all season.
🍔 Lax & Lunch Food Truck Fest
Partner with food trucks at your home field for a ticketed lunch festival. Proceeds fund team needs, forge community bonds, and offer summer fun.
🛍️ Lax Gear Pop-Up Shop
Weekend pop-up selling team merch at community events and online. Boosts brand visibility, engages fans, and drives summer sales to fund programs.
📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest
Fans donate to enter a summer lacrosse photo contest with a unique hashtag. Voting via small donations sparks engagement and fuels your fundraising goals.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Lacrosse Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Lacrosse Teams in 2025
USA Lacrosse Equipment Grants
USA Lacrosse
Varies
Provides essential lacrosse equipment to youth and high school organizations; applications open June 1, 2025.
USA Lacrosse Financial Grants
USA Lacrosse
$500-$2,000
Offers financial assistance for programs promoting lacrosse participation in underrepresented communities; applications open June 1, 2025.
NRPA Mini Grants
National Recreation and Park Association
Up to $10,000
Offers mini grants with no match required; application deadline is July 25, 2025.
Sports Matter Grants
Sports Matter
$1,000 to $25,000
Supports organized sport opportunities for youth aged 18 years or younger.
Top companies that donate to Lacrosse Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Les Schwab Tires of Highlands Ranch
Supports youth lacrosse programs and nonprofits.
MedStar Health
Serves as an Official Sports Medicine Partner for lacrosse organizations.
IWLCA
Offers partnership and sponsorship opportunities to connect with collegiate women's lacrosse.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Lacrosse Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Lacrosse Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees at all. We remain free thanks to optional tips from your donors who want to help you keep every dollar raised going towards your team. No catch!
Can Lacrosse Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?
Absolutely! Lacrosse Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, manage event tickets, and even accept recurring donations for ongoing support — all without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes to support your players.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Lacrosse Teams run with Zeffy?
Lacrosse Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed tournaments, and recurring donations to fund equipment or travel expenses. Zeffy's tools simplify the process and eliminate fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams because it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free solution. While other platforms claim to be 'free,' they often come with hidden processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised supports your team's mission.