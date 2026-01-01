🎾 Summer Serve-a-thon

Supporters pledge tennis serves and secure sponsors for each one, raising funds for youth tennis clinics and skill camps.

🏖️ Beach Ball Tennis Fest

Host a beach or park event with mini tennis games, food trucks, and raffles; ticket sales support team programs and outreach.

☀️ Rally for Racquets

A virtual challenge where participants log daily tennis rallies or drills and collect sponsor donations per rally to fund new gear.

🍉 Courtside Taco Night

Organize a summer evening of tacos and casual tennis drills; a portion of sales and court fees funds equipment and scholarships.

📸 #CourtSelfie Contest

Fans share tennis selfies with your hashtag for a small donation to enter; prizes and peer sharing boost awareness and giving.

🏆 Pro-Am Summer Showcase

Pair local amateurs with pros for fun matchups; ticket sales and on-court auctions generate revenue for team travel and events.

