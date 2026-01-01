Button Text

Keep 100% of your tennis team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Tennis Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Tennis Teams

How Zeffy helps Tennis Teams raise money

Tennis Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from pro racket raffles to booster club memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Gear Up Our Team Drive

Collect tax-deductible donations to replace worn-out rackets and court equipment. A simple donation form makes it easy for supporters to chip in fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Serve & Support Peer Fundraiser

Team players set up personal pages to gather pledges per ace, match won, or practice hour—amplifying reach through friends and family.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Charity Tennis Classic Ticket Sales

Sell tickets online for your annual charity tournament or exhibition match, tracking attendance and raising funds seamlessly.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Spirit Apparel Store

Offer branded jerseys, hats, and water bottles in an online store so fans can show support while helping fund uniforms and travel.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Win a Pro Racket Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a pro-grade tennis racket—perfect for boosting excitement and generating quick funds.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Join Our Booster Club Membership

Create tiered memberships for supporters with perks like free clinics, team updates, and exclusive gear—building lasting community backing.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your tennis team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎾 25 premium rackets

So every team member can train with confidence

🎾 1,000 high-performance tennis balls

Keeping practices and matches running all season

🚍 Travel support to 5 away tournaments

Ensuring every athlete can compete without financial strain

🏃‍♀️ 10 pro coaching clinics

Elevating players’ skills with expert guidance

🛠️ Court resurfacing and repairs

Providing safe, high-quality courts for peak performance

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Tennis Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Tennis Teams

🎾 Summer Serve-a-thon

Supporters pledge tennis serves and secure sponsors for each one, raising funds for youth tennis clinics and skill camps.

🏖️ Beach Ball Tennis Fest

Host a beach or park event with mini tennis games, food trucks, and raffles; ticket sales support team programs and outreach.

☀️ Rally for Racquets

A virtual challenge where participants log daily tennis rallies or drills and collect sponsor donations per rally to fund new gear.

🍉 Courtside Taco Night

Organize a summer evening of tacos and casual tennis drills; a portion of sales and court fees funds equipment and scholarships.

📸 #CourtSelfie Contest

Fans share tennis selfies with your hashtag for a small donation to enter; prizes and peer sharing boost awareness and giving.

🏆 Pro-Am Summer Showcase

Pair local amateurs with pros for fun matchups; ticket sales and on-court auctions generate revenue for team travel and events.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Tennis Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all tennis team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Tennis Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your tennis team. These options are a great place to start.

Community Support Grant

NWTO (National Womenâs Tennis Organization)

$2,500 each

Supports organizations providing tennis instruction to low-income or underrepresented women and girls; Applications open July 1, 2025, and close October 15, 2025.

Apply now

Growing Tennis Together Grant

USTA (United States Tennis Association) Eastern

$5,000

Grant to increase tennis participation, with priority given to youth initiatives, diversity and inclusion, and innovative programming; Application deadline has passed, but there may be other opportunities available.

Apply now

Kids on Courts Grant

Mardy Fish Childrenâs Foundation

Not specified

Assists community-based organizations and tennis outreach programs in initiating, expanding, or enhancing their tennis programs with health, fitness, and nutrition components; Fall 2025 applications open July 15th and close August 15th, 2025.

Apply now

Game Changer Grant

USTA New England

Up to $20,000

Supports innovative projects promoting tennis growth and healthy communities in New England; Applications reviewed quarterly, with the next review by October 14, 2025, for applications submitted between July 1 and September 30.

Apply now

Find more tennis team grants

Top companies that donate to Tennis Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your tennis team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

USTA

Offers grants and assistance for adaptive, wheelchair, collegiate, and community tennis programs to help grow the sport.

Get in touch

USTA Foundation

Combines tennis and education to support under-resourced youth through scholarships and grants, primarily via its NJTL network.

Get in touch

BNP Paribas

Sponsors professional, community, and wheelchair tennis, with initiatives aimed at developing young talent and supporting community tennis.

Get in touch

National Tennis Foundation (NTF)

Focuses on developing under-served student athletes by providing opportunities through tennis and educational/leadership programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Tennis Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for your tennis team! No platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional donor tips from people who appreciate our mission to keep every dollar with teams like yours. That's all there is to it—no catch!

Can Tennis Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Tennis teams can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether they're general team support, event participations, or setting up recurring contributions—all without paying any fees. Every cent goes to your team's activities and success.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Tennis Teams run with Zeffy?

Tennis teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where teammates support each other, sell event tickets for your upcoming tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for consistent team support. Whatever your fundraising plans, Zeffy makes it smooth and fee-free.

What's the best fundraising platform for Tennis Teams?

Zeffy is the best choice for tennis teams as it's the only 100% free fundraising platform available. Unlike others that sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy lets you keep more of the money you raise, ensuring that your funds go directly towards your team's goals.

How to get funding for…

Wrestling Teams
Volleyball Teams
Track and Field Teams
Swimming Teams
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Softball Teams
Soccer Teams
Rugby Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Hiking Clubs
Gymnastics Teams
Golf Teams
Football Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Dance Teams
Cheer Squads
Boosters Clubs
Basketball Teams
Baseball Teams

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.