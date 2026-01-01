data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Gear Up Our Team Drive
Collect tax-deductible donations to replace worn-out rackets and court equipment. A simple donation form makes it easy for supporters to chip in fee-free.
Serve & Support Peer Fundraiser
Team players set up personal pages to gather pledges per ace, match won, or practice hour—amplifying reach through friends and family.
Charity Tennis Classic Ticket Sales
Sell tickets online for your annual charity tournament or exhibition match, tracking attendance and raising funds seamlessly.
Team Spirit Apparel Store
Offer branded jerseys, hats, and water bottles in an online store so fans can show support while helping fund uniforms and travel.
Win a Pro Racket Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a pro-grade tennis racket—perfect for boosting excitement and generating quick funds.
Join Our Booster Club Membership
Create tiered memberships for supporters with perks like free clinics, team updates, and exclusive gear—building lasting community backing.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎾 25 premium rackets
So every team member can train with confidence
🎾 1,000 high-performance tennis balls
Keeping practices and matches running all season
🚍 Travel support to 5 away tournaments
Ensuring every athlete can compete without financial strain
🏃♀️ 10 pro coaching clinics
Elevating players’ skills with expert guidance
🛠️ Court resurfacing and repairs
Providing safe, high-quality courts for peak performance
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Tennis Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Tennis Teams
🎾 Summer Serve-a-thon
Supporters pledge tennis serves and secure sponsors for each one, raising funds for youth tennis clinics and skill camps.
🏖️ Beach Ball Tennis Fest
Host a beach or park event with mini tennis games, food trucks, and raffles; ticket sales support team programs and outreach.
☀️ Rally for Racquets
A virtual challenge where participants log daily tennis rallies or drills and collect sponsor donations per rally to fund new gear.
🍉 Courtside Taco Night
Organize a summer evening of tacos and casual tennis drills; a portion of sales and court fees funds equipment and scholarships.
📸 #CourtSelfie Contest
Fans share tennis selfies with your hashtag for a small donation to enter; prizes and peer sharing boost awareness and giving.
🏆 Pro-Am Summer Showcase
Pair local amateurs with pros for fun matchups; ticket sales and on-court auctions generate revenue for team travel and events.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Tennis Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Tennis Teams in 2025
Community Support Grant
NWTO (National Womenâs Tennis Organization)
$2,500 each
Supports organizations providing tennis instruction to low-income or underrepresented women and girls; Applications open July 1, 2025, and close October 15, 2025.
Growing Tennis Together Grant
USTA (United States Tennis Association) Eastern
$5,000
Grant to increase tennis participation, with priority given to youth initiatives, diversity and inclusion, and innovative programming; Application deadline has passed, but there may be other opportunities available.
Kids on Courts Grant
Mardy Fish Childrenâs Foundation
Not specified
Assists community-based organizations and tennis outreach programs in initiating, expanding, or enhancing their tennis programs with health, fitness, and nutrition components; Fall 2025 applications open July 15th and close August 15th, 2025.
Game Changer Grant
USTA New England
Up to $20,000
Supports innovative projects promoting tennis growth and healthy communities in New England; Applications reviewed quarterly, with the next review by October 14, 2025, for applications submitted between July 1 and September 30.
Top companies that donate to Tennis Teams in 2025
USTA
Offers grants and assistance for adaptive, wheelchair, collegiate, and community tennis programs to help grow the sport.
USTA Foundation
Combines tennis and education to support under-resourced youth through scholarships and grants, primarily via its NJTL network.
BNP Paribas
Sponsors professional, community, and wheelchair tennis, with initiatives aimed at developing young talent and supporting community tennis.
National Tennis Foundation (NTF)
Focuses on developing under-served student athletes by providing opportunities through tennis and educational/leadership programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Tennis Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for your tennis team! No platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional donor tips from people who appreciate our mission to keep every dollar with teams like yours. That's all there is to it—no catch!
Can Tennis Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Tennis teams can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether they're general team support, event participations, or setting up recurring contributions—all without paying any fees. Every cent goes to your team's activities and success.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Tennis Teams run with Zeffy?
Tennis teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where teammates support each other, sell event tickets for your upcoming tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for consistent team support. Whatever your fundraising plans, Zeffy makes it smooth and fee-free.
What's the best fundraising platform for Tennis Teams?
Zeffy is the best choice for tennis teams as it's the only 100% free fundraising platform available. Unlike others that sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy lets you keep more of the money you raise, ensuring that your funds go directly towards your team's goals.