Keep 100% of your basketball team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Basketball Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Basketball Teams

How Zeffy helps Basketball Teams raise money

Basketball Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from season kickoff gear fund to signed jersey auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Season Kickoff Equipment Fund

Raise funds for new basketballs, uniforms, and practice gear before the season starts. A simple online donation form lets supporters chip in fee-free.

Booster Club Monthly Support

Engage parents and alumni with a hassle-free recurring donation plan that ensures steady funding for travel and court maintenance.

Player Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower team members to create personal fundraising pages and challenge their peers—perfect for boosting involvement and total contributions.

Home Game Ticket Sales

Manage ticket sales for home games, track RSVPs, and seat assignments all in one place—ideal for selling season or single-game tickets.

Team Spirit Store

Sell customized jerseys, hats, and fan gear online to engage your community and generate 100% fee-free revenue for team needs.

Memorabilia Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring signed jerseys and basketballs—supporters can bid easily and funds go directly to the team.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your basketball team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎽 20 full uniform sets

So every player steps on the court with pride and unity

🏀 25 high-performance game balls

Ensuring each practice replicates real game intensity

🚌 Round-trip bus travel to 5 away games

So your team can compete regionally without financial stress

🏋️‍♂️ Professional training clinics

Bringing expert coaches to sharpen skills and boost confidence

🎥 Live-stream setup for home games

Letting families, scouts, and fans cheer from anywhere

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Basketball Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Basketball Teams

🏀 Summer 3-on-3 Showdown

Organize neighborhood 3x3 bracket tourney with entry fees, sponsorships, and concession stands to boost funds and community spirit.

📸 Dunk Selfie Challenge

Fans post their best dunk selfies with #TeamDunkChallenge, donors vote by donating, boosting engagement and raising funds.

🏖️ Beach Basketball Bash

Pop-up court events at local beaches offering mini games, shooting contests, and branded merch sales to drive donations.

🎥 Live Scrimmage Stream

Host an open practice or scrimmage streamed live with embedded donation prompts, locker-room tours, and fan Q&A.

🏆 Alumni Charity Game

Alumni vs. current stars game with ticket sales, VIP meet-and-greets, and halftime auctions fueling team programs.

🎟️ Courtside Movie Nights

Convert the court into an outdoor cinema for family movie nights, selling tickets, snacks, and team merchandise.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Basketball Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Basketball Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your basketball team. These options are a great place to start.

Dallas Mavericks Foundation Grants

Dallas Mavericks Foundation

Up to $10,000

Offers grants for special projects such as holiday programs, transportation, and/or miscellaneous short-term projects.

Apply now

Grant Eligibility

Sports Matter

$1,000â$25,000

Provides grants for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger.

Apply now

Mini Grants

NRPA

Up to $10,000

Mini grants up to $10,000 are available for organizations dedicated to advancing girls and/or women in sports, with a deadline of July 25, 2025.

Apply now

Apply now

Find more basketball team grants

Top companies that donate to Basketball Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your basketball team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports youth sports leagues and organizations, including basketball teams, through sponsorships, donations, and grants.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports local organizations, including sports teams, through grants and its 'Spark Good' program.

Get in touch

NBA Foundation

Funds nonprofit organizations dedicated to economic empowerment for Black youth, which can include basketball-focused initiatives.

Get in touch

Nike

Supports youth sports organizations and community sports programs through initiatives like the 'Nike Community Impact Fund.'

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Basketball Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for basketball teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. We stay zero-fee thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to keep every dollar with your team. That's all there is to it—no catch!

Can Basketball Teams use Zeffy to collect alumni donations?

Absolutely! Basketball teams can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell tickets for games or events, and set up recurring general support contributions. All forms of giving remain fee-free with Zeffy.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Basketball Teams run with Zeffy?

Basketball teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host ticketed events for games, set up peer-to-peer fundraisers involving your supporters, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy ensures you have all the tools without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Basketball Teams?

Zeffy is the best platform for basketball teams because it's the only one that’s completely free. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy lets every dollar you raise go directly to your team's cause. This means more money for equipment, tournaments, and developmental programs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

