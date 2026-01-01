Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Basketball Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for basketball teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. We stay zero-fee thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to keep every dollar with your team. That's all there is to it—no catch!

Can Basketball Teams use Zeffy to collect alumni donations?

Absolutely! Basketball teams can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell tickets for games or events, and set up recurring general support contributions. All forms of giving remain fee-free with Zeffy.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Basketball Teams run with Zeffy?

Basketball teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host ticketed events for games, set up peer-to-peer fundraisers involving your supporters, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy ensures you have all the tools without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Basketball Teams?

Zeffy is the best platform for basketball teams because it's the only one that’s completely free. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy lets every dollar you raise go directly to your team's cause. This means more money for equipment, tournaments, and developmental programs.