Season Kickoff Equipment Fund
Raise funds for new basketballs, uniforms, and practice gear before the season starts. A simple online donation form lets supporters chip in fee-free.
Booster Club Monthly Support
Engage parents and alumni with a hassle-free recurring donation plan that ensures steady funding for travel and court maintenance.
Player Peer Fundraising Challenge
Empower team members to create personal fundraising pages and challenge their peers—perfect for boosting involvement and total contributions.
Home Game Ticket Sales
Manage ticket sales for home games, track RSVPs, and seat assignments all in one place—ideal for selling season or single-game tickets.
Team Spirit Store
Sell customized jerseys, hats, and fan gear online to engage your community and generate 100% fee-free revenue for team needs.
Memorabilia Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction featuring signed jerseys and basketballs—supporters can bid easily and funds go directly to the team.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎽 20 full uniform sets
So every player steps on the court with pride and unity
🏀 25 high-performance game balls
Ensuring each practice replicates real game intensity
🚌 Round-trip bus travel to 5 away games
So your team can compete regionally without financial stress
🏋️♂️ Professional training clinics
Bringing expert coaches to sharpen skills and boost confidence
🎥 Live-stream setup for home games
Letting families, scouts, and fans cheer from anywhere
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Basketball Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Basketball Teams
🏀 Summer 3-on-3 Showdown
Organize neighborhood 3x3 bracket tourney with entry fees, sponsorships, and concession stands to boost funds and community spirit.
📸 Dunk Selfie Challenge
Fans post their best dunk selfies with #TeamDunkChallenge, donors vote by donating, boosting engagement and raising funds.
🏖️ Beach Basketball Bash
Pop-up court events at local beaches offering mini games, shooting contests, and branded merch sales to drive donations.
🎥 Live Scrimmage Stream
Host an open practice or scrimmage streamed live with embedded donation prompts, locker-room tours, and fan Q&A.
🏆 Alumni Charity Game
Alumni vs. current stars game with ticket sales, VIP meet-and-greets, and halftime auctions fueling team programs.
🎟️ Courtside Movie Nights
Convert the court into an outdoor cinema for family movie nights, selling tickets, snacks, and team merchandise.
Top grants for Basketball Teams in 2025
Dallas Mavericks Foundation Grants
Dallas Mavericks Foundation
Up to $10,000
Offers grants for special projects such as holiday programs, transportation, and/or miscellaneous short-term projects.
Grant Eligibility
Sports Matter
$1,000â$25,000
Provides grants for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger.
Mini Grants
NRPA
Up to $10,000
Mini grants up to $10,000 are available for organizations dedicated to advancing girls and/or women in sports, with a deadline of July 25, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Basketball Teams in 2025
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports youth sports leagues and organizations, including basketball teams, through sponsorships, donations, and grants.
Walmart
Supports local organizations, including sports teams, through grants and its 'Spark Good' program.
NBA Foundation
Funds nonprofit organizations dedicated to economic empowerment for Black youth, which can include basketball-focused initiatives.
Nike
Supports youth sports organizations and community sports programs through initiatives like the 'Nike Community Impact Fund.'
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Basketball Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for basketball teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. We stay zero-fee thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to keep every dollar with your team. That's all there is to it—no catch!
Can Basketball Teams use Zeffy to collect alumni donations?
Absolutely! Basketball teams can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell tickets for games or events, and set up recurring general support contributions. All forms of giving remain fee-free with Zeffy.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Basketball Teams run with Zeffy?
Basketball teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host ticketed events for games, set up peer-to-peer fundraisers involving your supporters, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy ensures you have all the tools without any fees.
What's the best fundraising platform for Basketball Teams?
Zeffy is the best platform for basketball teams because it's the only one that’s completely free. Unlike others that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy lets every dollar you raise go directly to your team's cause. This means more money for equipment, tournaments, and developmental programs.