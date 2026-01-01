Button Text

Keep 100% of your rugby team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Rugby Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Rugby Teams

How Zeffy helps Rugby Teams raise money

Rugby Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from scrum & score peer challenges to championship 50/50 raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Scrum & Score Peer Challenge

Empower players and families to set up personal fundraising pages and challenge supporters to donate per try scored. This campaign drives friendly competition while expanding your donor base through peer networks.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Rugby Gear Online Store

Sell branded jerseys, hoodies, and fan gear through an online shop with zero platform fees. Supporters can order anytime, giving your team a steady revenue stream and boosting visibility.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Season Ticket Pass Sales

Offer season passes or individual match tickets for home games, track RSVPs, and process payments seamlessly. This approach maximizes attendance and simplifies event management.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Scrum Supporter Program

Invite fans and alumni to pledge a small monthly gift to sustain training, travel, and equipment costs. Predictable recurring revenue helps you plan ahead without worrying about fees.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Field Improvement Donation Drive

Launch a targeted campaign to fund turf upgrades or locker-room renovations with a custom donation form. Clear goals and progress meters motivate donors to help you reach the next milestone.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Championship 50/50 Raffle

Run a 50/50 raffle at your next home game or fundraiser dinner—half the proceeds go to the winner, half to the team’s budget. It’s a fun, low-barrier way to engage fans and boost game-day revenue.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your rugby team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏉 50 new rugby balls

So every player gets the gear they need to practice safely

👕 25 complete team jerseys

So every player steps onto the pitch with pride

🚐 Three away‐game trips

So no one misses key matches due to lack of funds

🏋️‍♂️ 10 strength training sessions

So your squad hits peak performance all season

🩹 Season’s worth of first aid supplies

So players bounce back quickly from on‐field injuries

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Rugby Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Rugby Teams

🏉 Summer Scrum Skills Challenge

Players and fans record daily rugby drills, share on social media, and collect sponsor pledges to boost engagement and fund youth programs.

🌊 Beach Rugby Festival

Host beach rugby matches, live music, food stalls, and raffles to unite the community, showcase the team, and raise funds through tickets and sponsors.

🍔 Ruck & Roll Cookout

Organize a clubhouse BBQ with live match screenings, raffles, and ticket sales to gather supporters for a fun summer fundraiser.

📱 #RugbyFan Photo Contest

Fans submit rugby-themed summer photos for a small entry fee, then vote via donations—driving engagement and friendly competition while raising funds.

🎁 Rugby Gear e-Auction

Collect signed jerseys, gear, and memorabilia for an online auction to tap global donors, boost team spirit, and raise essential funds.

🏟️ Stadium Tour & Social

Offer guided stadium tours, player meet-and-greets, and a post-tour BBQ—sell tickets for an exclusive fan experience that supports rugby outreach.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Rugby Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all rugby team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Rugby Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your rugby team. These options are a great place to start.

US Rugby Foundation General Grant Program

US Rugby Foundation

Varies

Supports grassroots rugby initiatives, including youth and development programs, coach and referee development, and health and safety, with applications accepted via their general grant application.

Apply now

US Rugby Foundation Youth & Development Grants

US Rugby Foundation

Varies

Provides funding for equipment and support for launching new youth and high school rugby programs to grow the game at the grassroots level.

Apply now

US Rugby Foundation Pathways to Excellence Grants

US Rugby Foundation

Varies

Offers opportunities for promising student-athletes to improve skills through scholarships, awards, and player development grants.

Apply now

Sports Matter Grant Program

Sports Matter

$1,000â$25,000

Provides grants for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger, which can include rugby teams.

Apply now

Find more rugby team grants

Top companies that donate to Rugby Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your rugby team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, with a focus on youth sports through programs like Sports Matter.

Get in touch

Quest Nutrition

Performance-driven nutrition partner for USA Rugby national teams, fueling active lifestyles and supporting wellness goals.

Get in touch

Macron

Official sportswear partner for USA Rugby, supplying teamwear to national teams.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rugby Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for rugby teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free due to optional tips from donors who support keeping your entire fundraising effort intact. No catch!

Can Rugby Teams use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Definitely! Rugby teams can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage event tickets, and even set up ongoing support through recurring donations. All of these without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes directly to your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Rugby Teams run with Zeffy?

Rugby teams can use Zeffy for a variety of campaigns, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed matches, and annual donation drives. Whether it's generating enthusiasm for a new season or supporting team equipment upgrades, we cover it all.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Rugby Teams?

Zeffy is the best choice for rugby teams as it’s the only platform that's truly 100% free, without processing fees. This means more funds are directed to your team's goals, fostering trust without compromising with hidden costs.

How to get funding for…

Wrestling Teams
Volleyball Teams
Track and Field Teams
Tennis Teams
Swimming Teams
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Softball Teams
Soccer Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Hiking Clubs
Gymnastics Teams
Golf Teams
Football Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Dance Teams
Cheer Squads
Boosters Clubs
Basketball Teams
Baseball Teams

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.