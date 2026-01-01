data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Scrum & Score Peer Challenge
Empower players and families to set up personal fundraising pages and challenge supporters to donate per try scored. This campaign drives friendly competition while expanding your donor base through peer networks.
Rugby Gear Online Store
Sell branded jerseys, hoodies, and fan gear through an online shop with zero platform fees. Supporters can order anytime, giving your team a steady revenue stream and boosting visibility.
Season Ticket Pass Sales
Offer season passes or individual match tickets for home games, track RSVPs, and process payments seamlessly. This approach maximizes attendance and simplifies event management.
Monthly Scrum Supporter Program
Invite fans and alumni to pledge a small monthly gift to sustain training, travel, and equipment costs. Predictable recurring revenue helps you plan ahead without worrying about fees.
Field Improvement Donation Drive
Launch a targeted campaign to fund turf upgrades or locker-room renovations with a custom donation form. Clear goals and progress meters motivate donors to help you reach the next milestone.
Championship 50/50 Raffle
Run a 50/50 raffle at your next home game or fundraiser dinner—half the proceeds go to the winner, half to the team’s budget. It’s a fun, low-barrier way to engage fans and boost game-day revenue.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏉 50 new rugby balls
So every player gets the gear they need to practice safely
👕 25 complete team jerseys
So every player steps onto the pitch with pride
🚐 Three away‐game trips
So no one misses key matches due to lack of funds
🏋️♂️ 10 strength training sessions
So your squad hits peak performance all season
🩹 Season’s worth of first aid supplies
So players bounce back quickly from on‐field injuries
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Rugby Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Rugby Teams
🏉 Summer Scrum Skills Challenge
Players and fans record daily rugby drills, share on social media, and collect sponsor pledges to boost engagement and fund youth programs.
🌊 Beach Rugby Festival
Host beach rugby matches, live music, food stalls, and raffles to unite the community, showcase the team, and raise funds through tickets and sponsors.
🍔 Ruck & Roll Cookout
Organize a clubhouse BBQ with live match screenings, raffles, and ticket sales to gather supporters for a fun summer fundraiser.
📱 #RugbyFan Photo Contest
Fans submit rugby-themed summer photos for a small entry fee, then vote via donations—driving engagement and friendly competition while raising funds.
🎁 Rugby Gear e-Auction
Collect signed jerseys, gear, and memorabilia for an online auction to tap global donors, boost team spirit, and raise essential funds.
🏟️ Stadium Tour & Social
Offer guided stadium tours, player meet-and-greets, and a post-tour BBQ—sell tickets for an exclusive fan experience that supports rugby outreach.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Rugby Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Rugby Teams in 2025
US Rugby Foundation General Grant Program
US Rugby Foundation
Varies
Supports grassroots rugby initiatives, including youth and development programs, coach and referee development, and health and safety, with applications accepted via their general grant application.
US Rugby Foundation Youth & Development Grants
US Rugby Foundation
Varies
Provides funding for equipment and support for launching new youth and high school rugby programs to grow the game at the grassroots level.
US Rugby Foundation Pathways to Excellence Grants
US Rugby Foundation
Varies
Offers opportunities for promising student-athletes to improve skills through scholarships, awards, and player development grants.
Sports Matter Grant Program
Sports Matter
$1,000â$25,000
Provides grants for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger, which can include rugby teams.
Top companies that donate to Rugby Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts, with a focus on youth sports through programs like Sports Matter.
Quest Nutrition
Performance-driven nutrition partner for USA Rugby national teams, fueling active lifestyles and supporting wellness goals.
Macron
Official sportswear partner for USA Rugby, supplying teamwear to national teams.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rugby Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for rugby teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free due to optional tips from donors who support keeping your entire fundraising effort intact. No catch!
Can Rugby Teams use Zeffy to collect membership dues?
Definitely! Rugby teams can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage event tickets, and even set up ongoing support through recurring donations. All of these without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes directly to your team’s needs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Rugby Teams run with Zeffy?
Rugby teams can use Zeffy for a variety of campaigns, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed matches, and annual donation drives. Whether it's generating enthusiasm for a new season or supporting team equipment upgrades, we cover it all.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Rugby Teams?
Zeffy is the best choice for rugby teams as it’s the only platform that's truly 100% free, without processing fees. This means more funds are directed to your team's goals, fostering trust without compromising with hidden costs.