Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rugby Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for rugby teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free due to optional tips from donors who support keeping your entire fundraising effort intact. No catch!

Can Rugby Teams use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Definitely! Rugby teams can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage event tickets, and even set up ongoing support through recurring donations. All of these without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes directly to your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Rugby Teams run with Zeffy?

Rugby teams can use Zeffy for a variety of campaigns, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed matches, and annual donation drives. Whether it's generating enthusiasm for a new season or supporting team equipment upgrades, we cover it all.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Rugby Teams?

Zeffy is the best choice for rugby teams as it’s the only platform that's truly 100% free, without processing fees. This means more funds are directed to your team's goals, fostering trust without compromising with hidden costs.