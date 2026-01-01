data-usecase-icon="event"
Sell Tickets to the Annual Gymnastics Showcase
Allow fans and families to purchase tickets online for your year-end showcase, streamlining check-in and maximizing event revenue with zero fees.
Open the Team Gear Shop
Offer team-branded leotards, warm-ups, and fan merchandise through an online store that handles orders and payments fee-free.
Launch a Team Fundraising Challenge
Empower each gymnast to create personal fundraising pages and compete in a friendly peer-to-peer campaign to cover travel and competition costs.
Start a Monthly Sponsor Program
Recruit local businesses and families to commit to monthly sponsorship donations, providing a reliable income stream for training and facility upkeep.
Organize an Equipment Upgrade Drive
Collect one-time donations through a custom form to fund new mats, bars, and safety gear, making it easy for supporters to contribute to team needs.
Host a Gymnastics Raffle Night
Sell raffle tickets online for gift baskets, private lessons, and team memorabilia at your next meet to engage supporters and boost fundraising.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🤸♀️ 25 new safety mats
Ensuring every gymnast lands safely and builds confidence
🏅 10 competition scholarships
Letting aspiring athletes compete regardless of financial barriers
🚌 Travel grants for 12 gymnasts
Making regional meets accessible and enriching for every team member
🎓 Professional coach training
Elevating skill levels with advanced certification courses
👕 New team uniforms
Fostering unity and pride with fresh, high-quality gear
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Gymnastics Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Gymnastics Teams
🤸♀️ Flip-a-Thon Fundraiser
Gymnasts secure sponsors who pledge per flip during a community open-gym marathon. Builds skills, boosts funds, and engages donors.
☀️ Summer Open Gym Pass
Sell summer gym passes for drop-in practice sessions. Families enjoy flexible access while supporting team training costs.
📸 Flip & Share Challenge
Participants post gymnastics moves on social media tagging your team. Sponsors pledge per like/share, driving online buzz and donations.
🏖️ Beach Balance Challenge
Film beach balance poses from gymnasts or supporters. Each video attracts sponsor donations per participant, spreading summer fun.
🎟️ Summer Showcase Gala
Host an outdoor gymnastics showcase with ticket sales, refreshments, and raffle prizes. Strengthen community ties and raise team funds.
🌐 Virtual Tumble Relay
Online relay where gymnasts stream practice segments. Donors sponsor minutes tumbled, fueling remote engagement and fundraising.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Gymnastics Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Gymnastics Teams in 2025
Individual and Organizational Grants
All Kids Play
Full or partial grants
Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations for youth sports, focusing on those in need and low-income areas, with an ongoing application process.
Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Womenâs Sports
Gainbridge Assists (in partnership with Parity and the Womenâs Sports Foundation)
At least $5,000
Supports organizations advancing girls and/or women in sports and education, with applications due July 11, 2025.
Youth Sports Grants
N.C. Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission
Up to $5,000 (travel) / Up to $25,000 (host)
Provides funding for nonprofessional youth sports teams and events, with applications opening July 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Gymnastics Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.
Comcast
Partners with USA Gymnastics to support athletes and programs, including national teams and championships.
Spieth America
Provides gymnastics equipment and supports gymnastics federations and competitions.
Quatro Gymnastics
Partners with national gymnastics federations to promote the sport.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Gymnastics Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Gymnastics Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support teams like yours. That's it - no catch!
Can Gymnastics Teams use Zeffy to collect competition fees?
Absolutely! Gymnastics Teams can use Zeffy to collect competition fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without any fees. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Gymnastics Teams run with Zeffy?
Gymnastics Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where each member can raise support, host ticketed events for shows or meets, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered!
What’s the best fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams. While other platforms may have hidden processing fees or costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more support goes directly to your team - exactly where it belongs.