Keep 100% of your volleyball team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Volleyball Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Volleyball Teams

How Zeffy helps Volleyball Teams raise money

Volleyball Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from equipment drives to spirit gear shops—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Spike It Forward Equipment Drive

Launch a fee-free donation campaign to cover new nets, balls, and uniforms—keeping your team equipped and ready to compete without worrying about platform fees.

Serve Squad Monthly Supporters Club

Build a reliable funding stream by inviting fans to pledge a small monthly gift in exchange for exclusive team updates and behind-the-scenes access.

Team Takeover Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower each player to create their own fundraising page and rally friends, family, and classmates in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most for travel and tournament fees.

Summer Slam Beach Tournament

Sell tickets online to host a spectator-friendly beach volleyball tournament—track registrations, collect attendee info, and manage payments all in one place.

Court Craze Raffle Night

Raise extra funds by selling raffle tickets for signed jerseys, gift cards, and team swag during your end-of-season banquet or fan appreciation night.

Spirit Gear Fan Shop

Open an online store to sell branded jerseys, shirts, hats, and water bottles—100% of proceeds go straight to the team thanks to zero platform fees.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your volleyball team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏐 50 high-performance volleyballs

Ensure every practice runs smoothly with durable, game-ready balls

🎽 25 new team uniforms

Boost team unity and confidence with fresh, personalized jerseys

🚌 Subsidized travel to 5 regional tournaments

Give athletes exposure to higher competition without financial strain

🥗 100 nutritious team meals

Fuel peak performance with balanced meals before key matches

🏟 50 extra court rental hours

Provide more skill-building sessions on proper surfaces for safer play

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Volleyball Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Volleyball Teams

🏐 Beachside Spike Festival

Community beach volleyball tournament with entry fees, music, food stalls, and raffles to boost funds and team spirit.

🌐 Virtual Spike-A-Thon

Players livestream spike challenges, collect per-spike pledges, and invite fans to donate as they hit their goals.

🎫 Spike & Sip Summer Soirée

Evening social with volleyball demos, summer drinks, and silent auction—great for networking and team fundraising.

🥤 Courtside Cooldown Stand

Pop-up popsicle and sports drink station at local courts; treats sold to fund new gear and travel for the team.

📸 Spike Selfie Showdown

Fans post volleyball selfies using a campaign hashtag; each share triggers sponsor donations and spreads team awareness.

🎨 Court Canvas Auction

Invite local artists to paint volleyball-themed canvases; auction art pieces and prints to support facility upgrades.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Volleyball Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all volleyball team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Volleyball Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your volleyball team. These options are a great place to start.

Community Sports Program Grant

City of Orlando

Varies

Supports community-based programs, including nonprofit volleyball teams, promoting youth sports and healthy activities. Applications are due the last Friday in September.

Apply now

Olympic Club Foundation Youth Sports Grant

The Olympic Club Foundation

Up to $25,000

Supports organized youth athletic programs, including volleyball, with priority for at-risk youth. Grantmaking calendar for 2025 dates is available.

Apply now

Youth Sports Grants

All Kids Play

Varies, typically small to mid-size funding

Provides funding for youth sports, including volleyball, for low-income families and organizations. Available on a need and first-come, first-served basis.

Apply now

Find more volleyball team grants

Top companies that donate to Volleyball Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your volleyball team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and community programs via its Spark Good initiative.

Get in touch

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports leagues and teams through sponsorships and donations.

Get in touch

Meijer

Supports athletic programs, including youth sports.

Get in touch

Asics

Supports youth sports organizations with athletic gear and sponsorships.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volleyball Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Volleyball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Volleyball Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?

Absolutely! Volleyball Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team's goals and activities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Volleyball Teams run with Zeffy?

Volleyball Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where players and families join together, sell tickets for your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to funding team activities, equipment, and tournaments - exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

