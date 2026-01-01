data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Season Kickoff Fund Drive
Kickstart your wrestling season by inviting supporters to contribute through a dedicated campaign page. It’s an easy way to cover travel, gear, and training expenses with no fees.
Wrestler Sponsorship Program
Enable fans and family to support individual wrestlers with monthly sponsorships, ensuring steady funding for tournaments and coaching. Set it up once and watch recurring funds roll in all season.
Road to State Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower each wrestler to fundraise among friends and family for the state championship run, leveraging personal pages and friendly competition. Boost team morale while hitting your fundraising goal.
Charity Grapple Night
Sell tickets to an all-ages wrestling showcase fundraiser, complete with exhibitions and concessions. Track attendance and raise funds in one seamless event page.
50/50 Tournament Raffle
Engage the crowd at tournaments by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win half the pot, while the team funds travel and equipment. It’s a fan favorite that drives quick donations.
Team Spirit Gear Shop
Launch an online store for branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories so supporters can show their team pride. All sales are fee-free, maximizing revenue for mats and training camps.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏟️ A competition-grade wrestling mat
Protect your athletes with a safe, high-performance surface
✈️ Travel stipends for 5 wrestlers
Ensure every athlete can reach state and regional tournaments
🥋 25 custom team singlets
Build unity and pride with personalized uniforms
🏋️♂️ 10 advanced strength workshops
Professional training sessions to boost your team's power
🥗 Season-long athlete nutrition kits
Fuel performance and recovery with healthy snacks
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wrestling Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wrestling Teams
🥇Pin for a Win Challenge
Supporters pledge donations for each pin scored in summer matches; live tracker fuels excitement and funds for travel & gear.
🤼♂️Stream & Sweat Event
Wrestlers livestream drills and workouts; viewers donate to unlock bonus moves, submit challenges, and support team growth.
🏖️Beach Mat Mixer
Join wrestling bouts on the sand, enjoy beach games and refreshments; entry donations fund youth training scholarships.
🎽Team Gear Pop-Up Sale
Offer limited-edition singlets, tees, and merch online and at events; driven by scarcity to boost sales & team pride.
📱#GrappleGoal Video Campaign
Fans share wrestling or fitness clips with #GrappleGoal, raising pledges per upload and growing social buzz.
🍔Mat-Side BBQ & Raffle
Host a mat-side barbecue during team practices; sell plates and raffle signed gear, fueling community and funds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Wrestling Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Wrestling Teams in 2025
Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Varies (covers registration, equipment, etc.)
Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations for youth sports, including wrestling, to cover costs like registration and equipment.
Grants for Youth Competitors and Teams
Eric Monday Foundation
Up to $2,500
Supports youth (k-12) competitors and teams for equipment, participation in events, and mental health programming; applications accepted March 1st - September 15th.
JJ Watt Foundation Grants
JJ Watt Foundation
Up to $5,000
Provides grants to K-12 schools for athletic equipment; application period typically opens in the fall.
Wrestling Grant Program
Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC)
Not specified
Aims to establish or maintain intercollegiate wrestling programs in Washington State.
Top companies that donate to Wrestling Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants and Spark Good programs for nonprofits.
Good Sports
Provides equipment, apparel, and footwear to youth sports organizations in need.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts through sponsorships and donations.
Target
Supports communities through corporate citizenship, the Target Foundation, and community vitality grant programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wrestling Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for wrestling teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission. That’s it, no catch!
Can Wrestling Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Wrestling teams can use Zeffy to collect team donations, sell tickets for matches and events, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. Every dollar you raise directly supports your team.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Wrestling Teams run with Zeffy?
Wrestling teams can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Engage in peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or configure recurring donations to keep support steady throughout the year. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Wrestling Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for wrestling teams. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we make sure every penny stays with your team, enhancing trust and maximizing impact.