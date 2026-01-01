🏀 Summer Slam Shootout

Organize weekend hoops tournaments inviting teams to pay entry fees. Spectators enjoy snack sales and raffles to boost club funds and community spirit.

🌭 Tailgate Taste Fest

Host a tailgate festival at games with food trucks, local vendors, and fan competitions. Proceeds from meal tickets and games support booster club activities.

🎥 Outdoor Movie Night

Partner with parks for evening film screenings. Charge admission or offer VIP seating, then sell concessions and club merch to raise funds under the stars.

🚴 Community Bike-a-thon

Host a sponsored ride with multiple route options. Riders secure pledges per mile, then celebrate with a post-ride picnic and awards to drive donations.

📸 Instagram Photo Contest

Launch a summer photo contest showcasing team spirit. Supporters vote with small donations, and winners earn prizes from local sponsors, boosting online engagement.

🎁 Booster Box Subscription

Offer monthly summer boxes filled with fan gear, snacks, and exclusive updates. Subscribers support ongoing club needs while enjoying insider perks.

