Season Pass Drive
Rally supporters to secure season tickets in advance, ensuring packed stands and predictable funding for the team's operations.
Team Spirit Merchandise Shop
Offer jerseys, hats, and fan gear online so supporters can show their pride and directly fund the team's needs—all fee-free.
Boosters Club Memberships
Create tiered membership levels for fans with exclusive perks like meet-and-greets and behind-the-scenes access, driving steady supporter engagement.
Player Pledge Challenge
Empower each player to raise sponsorships from their network, turning every fan into a fundraiser and boosting overall team funding.
Touchdown Raffle Extravaganza
Sell raffle tickets for signed memorabilia or game-day experiences, turning fan excitement into a compelling fundraising opportunity.
General Fund Boost
Set up an easy online donation page for one-time gifts to cover equipment, travel costs, and facility upgrades—100% of donations go directly to the team.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏈 New helmet upgrades
Safer headgear for every player, reducing injury risk
👕 Jerseys for 50 athletes
Boost team unity and pride with fresh, matching gear
🚐 Away game transportation
Ensure every player makes it to the big match on time
🏟️ Practice field maintenance
Fresh lines and quality turf for a safer, sharper season
📚 Scholarships for 5 players
Cover tournament fees so talent shines on and off the field
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Football Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Football Teams
🏟️ Summer Scrimmage
Host a ticketed pre-season match with family-friendly activities, concessions, and team meet-and-greets—boost fan engagement while funding team operations.
🎽 Kickoff 5K Fun Run
Organize a morning charity run around the stadium with team shirts, finisher medals, and sponsor booths—entry fees fuel youth football programs.
📸 Player Photo Day
Offer fans photo ops and signed prints with players at the training ground—earn donations through package deals and print sales.
📱 Virtual Cheer Challenge
Fans post daily team cheer videos on social media—local sponsors pledge donations per post, driving online engagement and raising funds.
🛍️ Spirit Car Wash
Team players wash cars in full gear at a community lot—drivers donate per wash, boosting visibility and supporting off-season training.
🍦 Ice Cream Social
Partner with local ice cream shops for a park meetup—portion of proceeds and on-site jars help fund jerseys, equipment, and community outreach.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Football Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Football Teams in 2025
Fall Grant
USA Football
Not specified
Fall Grant application available July 9, 2025, and due September 3, 2025.
Mini Grants / Standard Grants
National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)
Up to $10,000 (mini), Up to $75,000 (standard)
Mini grants due July 25, 2025; Standard grants due August 1, 2025.
Youth Sports Grants
N.C. Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission
Up to $5,000 (travel), Up to $25,000 (host)
Provides funding for nonprofessional youth sports teams and events, open July 1st, 2025.
Call for Projects 2025
UEFA Foundation for Children
Not specified
Welcomes proposals from organizations working to improve children's lives, opened in July 2025.
Top companies that donate to Football Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and space requests via its Spark Good initiative.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grants to youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter Program and reviews sponsorship and donation requests monthly.
NFL Foundation
Dedicated to improving the lives of those involved in football, supporting youth football, health, safety, and community initiatives through various grant programs.
Good Sports
Provides equipment, apparel, and footwear to children in need to support their participation in sports and physical activities.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Football Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Football Teams! We charge no platform fees, no processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to the optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping Football Teams keep every dollar they raise. That's the whole story, no catch!
Can Football Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Football Teams can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, such as membership dues, event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive supports your team's goals and needs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Football Teams run with Zeffy?
Football Teams can run a diverse array of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members and supporters can raise money together, sell tickets for games or events, and establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your funding needs, Zeffy is your partner.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Football Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Football Teams. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar raised goes back into the team. This means more funds for uniforms, equipment, and game expenses — just where it belongs.