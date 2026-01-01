Button Text

Keep 100% of your ice hockey team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Ice Hockey Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Ice Hockey Teams

How Zeffy helps Ice Hockey Teams raise money

Ice Hockey Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from team equipment drives to booster club memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Gear Up Fund: Team Equipment Drive

Raise money for new sticks, pads, and jerseys by sharing a dedicated, fee-free donation page with your community. Simple, one-time gifts add up fast to cover essential gear costs.

Skate-a-Thon Peer Fundraiser

Invite players and supporters to collect pledges for each lap skated, driving friendly competition and community engagement. Personalized pages make it easy to track progress and maximize donations.

Charity Game Night Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to a special home game where a portion of proceeds supports travel and tournament expenses. Attendees enjoy a great evening while helping the team hit the ice.

Official Team Shop Launch

Open an online store for branded jerseys, hoodies, and hats. Offer fans a seamless, zero-fee shopping experience to stock up on gear and show their support year-round.

Locker Room Legends Silent Auction

Host a virtual or in-person auction featuring signed sticks, game-worn jerseys, and VIP meet-and-greets. Drive excitement with competitive bidding and raise substantial funds for team programs.

Booster Club Membership Program

Create a tiered membership for loyal supporters, offering perks like exclusive newsletters, player meet-ups, and early ticket access. Reliable monthly contributions keep your budget on track.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your ice hockey team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛡️ 25 protective helmets

So every player can hit the ice with confidence and safety.

🚍 Bus trips to 5 away tournaments

So the team can compete regionally without burdening families.

⛸️ 10 extra hours of ice time

So players sharpen skills and build stronger teamwork.

🎽 25 new team jerseys

So athletes feel united and proud every time they skate.

🎓 Two pro coaching clinics

So players receive expert training to take their game to the next level.

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ice Hockey Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ice Hockey Teams

🏒 Inline Skateathon

Skaters pledge laps on outdoor inline skates to raise sponsor donations for youth hockey gear and rink maintenance.

🍦 Goal Scoop Social

Ice cream social at the local rink featuring player meet-and-greets and raffle prizes; ticket sales support team travel funds.

🎨 Stick Art Auction

Community art event where fans paint old sticks; auctioned online or in-person to fund skill clinics for underprivileged kids.

🎥 Alumni Game Stream

Live-stream a summer alumni scrimmage with live chat and donation prompts; unlock special player Q&As as milestones are hit.

🌮 Puck & Taco Fest

Partner with local food trucks for a summer park festival; wristband sales include food tastings and benefit youth hockey programs.

📱 Virtual Puck Race

Supporters track makeshift puck shots via app; per-shot pledges drive fundraising while boosting digital engagement and team visibility.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Ice Hockey Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Ice Hockey Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your ice hockey team. These options are a great place to start.

Community Action Grant Program

FC Dallas Foundation and NUU

$5,000

Supports North Texas nonprofit organizations focusing on nutrition, active lifestyles, or education; applications due May 30, 2025, with funds distributed in July 2025.

Sports 4 Life Community Program

Women's Sports Foundation

Minimum of $400,000 (total program funding for 2025)

Supports programs that promote sports for girls, including hockey.

Grants Program

United Heroes League

Over $500,000 (total program funding)

Helps with local registration fees for youth hockey players.

NHL Foundation U.S. Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey

NHL Foundation U.S.

Not specified

Supports grassroots programs that expand access to hockey for girls.

Top companies that donate to Ice Hockey Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your ice hockey team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

USA Hockey Foundation

Funds various programs and initiatives to support the growth and development of ice hockey in the United States.

NFP

Partners with the National Hockey League (NHL) as its Official Business Insurance Brokerage Partner.

xHockeyProducts USA

Committed to supporting the sport of hockey and its related charitable organizations.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Ice Hockey Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?

Absolutely! Ice Hockey Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your sponsors contribute goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ice Hockey Teams run with Zeffy?

Ice Hockey Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team supporters raise money together, sell tickets to your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your team, facilities, and player development - exactly where it belongs.

