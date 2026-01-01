Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Ice Hockey Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?

Absolutely! Ice Hockey Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your sponsors contribute goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ice Hockey Teams run with Zeffy?

Ice Hockey Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team supporters raise money together, sell tickets to your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your team, facilities, and player development - exactly where it belongs.