data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Season Kickoff Donation Drive
Launch a zero‐fee donation form to cover new sticks, balls, and travel expenses for the season. Easy for parents and alumni to chip in online and track your fundraising progress.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Captain’s Challenge Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower each player to set up their own fundraising page and challenge friends and family to support the team. Peer-to-peer sharing multiplies your reach and drives friendly competition.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Home Tournament Ticket Sales
Sell tickets online for your annual home tournament or league matches, manage RSVPs, and collect attendee info—all fee free. Turn spectators into supporters with a streamlined checkout.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Fan Gear & Apparel Store
Open an online store for branded jerseys, hoodies, and scarves so supporters can show team pride. Keep 100% of proceeds and automate order fulfillment without hidden fees.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
50/50 Halftime Raffle
Boost engagement at home games by selling 50/50 raffle tickets online and in-person. Supporters can buy tickets ahead of time or at the game, with winners drawn at halftime.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
All-Star Membership Club
Create a tiered membership program offering exclusive content, meet-and-greets, and discounted gear. Encourage recurring support and deepen community connections with fee-free monthly giving.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏑 50 new high-quality sticks
So every player can practice with reliable, professional-grade gear
👟 50 pairs of performance cleats
Ensuring safe traction and confidence on the field
🚌 One out-of-state tournament trip
Giving the team exposure to higher-level competition and camaraderie
🏋️ 10 strength & conditioning workshops
Building player fitness, reducing injuries, and boosting performance
🎓 5 full athlete scholarships
Making sure dedicated players can participate regardless of finances
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Field Hockey Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Field Hockey Teams
🏑 Summer Stick Trick Challenge
Film and share your coolest stick skills. Friends sponsor each trick to raise funds and spread team pride online.
📸 NetShot Photo Contest
Fans submit their best hockey action photos for entry fees. Community votes with donations, and winners get prizes.
🏃♀️ Stick5K Summer Run
Supporters pledge per kilometer as participants run a 5K carrying a hockey stick. Boost fitness, fun, and funding.
🌭 Stick & Sausage Fest BBQ
Host a summer BBQ with field hockey demos, hotdogs, raffles, and ticket sales. Great for local engagement and funding.
🎬 Under-the-Stars Movie Night
Outdoor sports movie night on turf with concessions, donation jars, and halftime hockey skills demo to draw community support.
🏖️ Beach Hockey Cleanup Clinic
Combine a beach cleanup with a pop-up hockey clinic. Participants pay a small fee for gear rental and refreshments.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Field Hockey Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Field Hockey Teams in 2025
Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grant Program
USA Field Hockey
Up to $4,000 per grantee ($20,000 total)
Supports the creation of sustainable "Boys Field Hockey Hot Spots" across the United States, with applications due August 15, 2025.
Bessant Grow the Game Grant
USA Field Hockey
Up to $10,000 per applicant ($50,000 awarded in 2026)
Supports leaders in building sustainable field hockey opportunities and ecosystems, with the 2026 application window from January 5 to March 15, 2026.
USA Hockey Foundation Grants
USA Hockey Foundation
Not specified
Supports hockey programs, with applications due annually by June 1st.
Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Not specified
Provides organizational grants for non-profit organizations to support youth sports.
Top companies that donate to Field Hockey Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.
Good Sports
Provides equipment, apparel, and footwear to children in high-need communities to enable participation in sports.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports youth sports organizations, leagues, and athletes through sponsorships, donations, and grants.
Longstreth
Sponsors field hockey players and teams through an ambassador program.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Field Hockey Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Field Hockey Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Field Hockey Teams use Zeffy to collect membership fees?
Absolutely! Field Hockey Teams can use Zeffy to collect membership fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations like team sponsorships—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your members contribute goes directly to supporting your team.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Field Hockey Teams run with Zeffy?
Field Hockey Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where players and parents raise money together, sell tickets for your next tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Field Hockey Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Field Hockey Teams. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your team for things like equipment, travel, and tournament fees—exactly where it belongs.