Keep 100% of your field hockey team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Field Hockey Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Field Hockey Teams

How Zeffy helps Field Hockey Teams raise money

Field Hockey Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from season kickoff donations to all-star club memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Season Kickoff Donation Drive

Launch a zero‐fee donation form to cover new sticks, balls, and travel expenses for the season. Easy for parents and alumni to chip in online and track your fundraising progress.

Captain’s Challenge Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Empower each player to set up their own fundraising page and challenge friends and family to support the team. Peer-to-peer sharing multiplies your reach and drives friendly competition.

Home Tournament Ticket Sales

Sell tickets online for your annual home tournament or league matches, manage RSVPs, and collect attendee info—all fee free. Turn spectators into supporters with a streamlined checkout.

Fan Gear & Apparel Store

Open an online store for branded jerseys, hoodies, and scarves so supporters can show team pride. Keep 100% of proceeds and automate order fulfillment without hidden fees.

50/50 Halftime Raffle

Boost engagement at home games by selling 50/50 raffle tickets online and in-person. Supporters can buy tickets ahead of time or at the game, with winners drawn at halftime.

All-Star Membership Club

Create a tiered membership program offering exclusive content, meet-and-greets, and discounted gear. Encourage recurring support and deepen community connections with fee-free monthly giving.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your field hockey team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏑 50 new high-quality sticks

So every player can practice with reliable, professional-grade gear

👟 50 pairs of performance cleats

Ensuring safe traction and confidence on the field

🚌 One out-of-state tournament trip

Giving the team exposure to higher-level competition and camaraderie

🏋️ 10 strength & conditioning workshops

Building player fitness, reducing injuries, and boosting performance

🎓 5 full athlete scholarships

Making sure dedicated players can participate regardless of finances

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Field Hockey Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Field Hockey Teams

🏑 Summer Stick Trick Challenge

Film and share your coolest stick skills. Friends sponsor each trick to raise funds and spread team pride online.

📸 NetShot Photo Contest

Fans submit their best hockey action photos for entry fees. Community votes with donations, and winners get prizes.

🏃‍♀️ Stick5K Summer Run

Supporters pledge per kilometer as participants run a 5K carrying a hockey stick. Boost fitness, fun, and funding.

🌭 Stick & Sausage Fest BBQ

Host a summer BBQ with field hockey demos, hotdogs, raffles, and ticket sales. Great for local engagement and funding.

🎬 Under-the-Stars Movie Night

Outdoor sports movie night on turf with concessions, donation jars, and halftime hockey skills demo to draw community support.

🏖️ Beach Hockey Cleanup Clinic

Combine a beach cleanup with a pop-up hockey clinic. Participants pay a small fee for gear rental and refreshments.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Field Hockey Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Field Hockey Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your field hockey team. These options are a great place to start.

Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grant Program

USA Field Hockey

Up to $4,000 per grantee ($20,000 total)

Supports the creation of sustainable "Boys Field Hockey Hot Spots" across the United States, with applications due August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Bessant Grow the Game Grant

USA Field Hockey

Up to $10,000 per applicant ($50,000 awarded in 2026)

Supports leaders in building sustainable field hockey opportunities and ecosystems, with the 2026 application window from January 5 to March 15, 2026.

Apply now

USA Hockey Foundation Grants

USA Hockey Foundation

Not specified

Supports hockey programs, with applications due annually by June 1st.

Apply now

Youth Sports Grants

All Kids Play

Not specified

Provides organizational grants for non-profit organizations to support youth sports.

Apply now

Find more field hockey team grants

Top companies that donate to Field Hockey Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your field hockey team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.

Get in touch

Good Sports

Provides equipment, apparel, and footwear to children in high-need communities to enable participation in sports.

Get in touch

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports youth sports organizations, leagues, and athletes through sponsorships, donations, and grants.

Get in touch

Longstreth

Sponsors field hockey players and teams through an ambassador program.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Field Hockey Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Field Hockey Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Field Hockey Teams use Zeffy to collect membership fees?

Absolutely! Field Hockey Teams can use Zeffy to collect membership fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations like team sponsorships—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your members contribute goes directly to supporting your team.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Field Hockey Teams run with Zeffy?

Field Hockey Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where players and parents raise money together, sell tickets for your next tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Field Hockey Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Field Hockey Teams. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your team for things like equipment, travel, and tournament fees—exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

