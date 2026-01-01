data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Gear Up with New Bats
Collect tax-deductible donations to replace worn-out bats, gloves, and helmets through an easy online form to keep your team at peak performance.
Sponsor-a-Player Club
Offer monthly sponsorships so local businesses and families can fund a player’s season expenses, ensuring consistent support all year long.
Team Champions Peer Drive
Empower players and parents to launch personal fundraising pages and rally friends, neighbors, and alumni to back the team.
Diamond Derby Charity Tournament
Sell tickets for a weekend charity tournament with concessions and clinics to engage the community and boost your fundraising totals.
Grand Slam Raffle
Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win autographed gear or VIP game-day experiences, generating excitement and high-value contributions.
Team Spirit Online Store
Open a fee-free online shop to sell custom jerseys, hats, and hoodies so fans can proudly support the team while you raise funds.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🥎 8 pro-grade bats
So every batter can swing with power and precision
👕 30 custom jerseys
Fostering team pride with matching, durable uniforms
🏟️ Season-long field maintenance
Ensuring a safe, well-groomed diamond for every home game
🚍 Two away-tournament trips
Covering travel costs so your team can compete on the road
🎓 5 expert coaching clinics
Boosting skills and confidence with pro-led training sessions
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Softball Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Softball Teams
🥎 Hit-a-thon Fundraiser
Players rack up hits during a community showcase, with donors pledging per hit to raise funds and engage local supporters all summer long.
💻 Virtual Skills Showdown
Fans donate to unlock weekly training videos; participants record skill drills and challenge friends online to drive engagement and donations.
🎨 Glove Art Auction
Local artists transform used gloves into artwork; supporters bid in an online and live auction to collect unique pieces and fund your team.
🌮 Home-Run Cookout Series
Each home game features a ticketed BBQ cookout with meal deals, drinks, and player meet-and-greets to boost game-day revenue.
🎡 Softball Summer Carnival
Turn your field into a summer carnival with games, dunk tank, raffles, and food stalls—sell ticket bundles for unlimited fun.
📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest
Ask fans to submit summer softball photos; each $1 vote counts as a donation and the top snapshots win prizes, boosting engagement.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Softball Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Softball Teams in 2025
Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Women’s Sports
Gainbridge, in partnership with Parity and the Women’s Sports Foundation
At least $5,000
Offers grants to organizations advancing girls and/or women in sports and education, with applications due July 11, 2025.
MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
Not specified in snippet.
Supports projects to increase participation and access to youth baseball and softball, accepting applications on a rolling basis.
Fields for Kids Program
Minnesota Twins Community Fund
$1,000 to $15,000
Provides matching grants for renovation or construction of baseball and/or softball fields for youth, with applications reopening in January 2026.
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation
Not specified in snippet.
Offers financial support for sports lighting projects, with applications accepted quarterly (next deadlines Sept 30 and Dec 30).
Top companies that donate to Softball Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter Program.
Chevrolet
Supports youth baseball and softball leagues through its Youth Baseball and Softball program, offering clinics and equipment donations.
Nike
Offers grants and donations to youth sports organizations and community sports programs through its Community Impact Fund.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Softball Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Softball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let every dollar go to your team, not to fees. No catch, just extra funds for your games, equipment, and tournaments.
Can Softball Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships?
Absolutely! Softball Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorships, sell tickets for games, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected supports your team's goals, from new uniforms to field fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Softball Teams run with Zeffy?
Softball Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From peer-to-peer fundraising, where team members raise funds together, to ticket sales for events, or recurring donation programs for ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Softball Teams?
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for Softball Teams. Unlike other platforms that may claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny of your donations. This means more funds can be invested in your team, helping pay for equipment, travel, and training without any hidden costs.