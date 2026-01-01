data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Kickoff Away-Game Travel Fund
Raise one-time contributions to cover travel, lodging, and tournament fees for away matches with an easy, customizable donation form.
Open a Club Spirit Store
Sell custom jerseys, scarves, and team merchandise online—no fees—so supporters can gear up and boost club pride.
Sponsor-a-Player Membership Club
Set up monthly sponsorship tiers so fans can support player development and get exclusive updates, photos, and swag.
Community Soccer Tournament Weekend
Sell tickets to your club-hosted tournament, manage RSVPs and concessions, and engage local fans in a weekend of soccer.
Family & Friends Peer Fundraising Challenge
Empower players and parents to create personal pages, share their goals, and rally their networks for away-game or gear funds.
Signed Jersey Raffle Extravaganza
Drive excitement by raffle-drawing signed team jerseys and memorabilia—sell tickets online and notify winners automatically.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
👕 25 custom jersey & shorts sets
So every player steps onto the field with confidence and team pride
🚍 Round-trip bus for away games
Ensuring safe, reliable transportation to every match, near or far
🥅 Two new portable goal systems
Creating a professional, safe training environment for every practice
🎓 Five professional coaching clinics
Giving our athletes expert guidance to sharpen their skills
🥤 Season-long hydration stations & healthy snacks
Keeping players energized and at peak performance all season
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Soccer Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Soccer Teams
⚽ Skills Showcase Week
Host daily youth skill sessions where supporters sponsor each drill, raising funds for team gear and building community pride.
🏖️ Beach Soccer Bash
Organize a weekend beach tournament with entry fees, food trucks, music, and raffles to boost community fun and team funding.
📲 Virtual Penalty Kick Challenge
Encourage participants to record penalty kicks, share on social, and collect pledges per goal for online engagement and team support.
🎟️ Soccer Movie Under the Stars
Screen a soccer-themed film outdoors with ticket sales and concessions, creating a family-friendly fundraiser under summer skies.
🛍️ Swap & Score Gear Sale
Fans bring gently used soccer gear to swap or buy with donation-based entry, funding youth programs and equipment needs.
🌭 Halftime Food Fest
Partner with local vendors at home games to donate a share of halftime sales, enhancing fan experience and raising team revenue.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Soccer Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Soccer Teams in 2025
Innovate to Grow Grants
U.S. Soccer Foundation
Not specified
Applications for the 2025-26 cycle open in July 2025, supporting new ideas and best practices to grow soccer.
2025 Foundation Grant Cycle
Cal South Soccer Foundation
Not specified
This grant application cycle for organizations, leagues, and clubs is currently open.
Sports Matter Grant
Sports Matter
$1,000â$25,000
This grant offers funding for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger. The deadline is not specified.
Youth Sports Grants
N.C. Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission
Up to $25,000
This grant offers funding to attract sporting events, tournaments, and programs for nonprofessional youth sporting participants. The deadline is not specified.
Top companies that donate to Soccer Teams in 2025
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter program.
Nike
Supports youth sports organizations and community sports programs through grants and donations via its Impact initiatives.
Coca-Cola
Supports sports at all levels, including recreational youth sports, through various community impact programs.
Target
Supports the growth of youth soccer through grants for soccer programs as part of its community impact efforts.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Soccer Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for soccer teams! You won't pay any platform fees or processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!
Can Soccer Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament fees?
Yes, soccer teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament fees, fundraising contributions, ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. Every dollar collected through Zeffy supports your team directly, with no deductions.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Soccer Teams run with Zeffy?
Soccer teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers for new uniforms, selling tickets to matches or events, to setting up recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy covers it all.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Soccer Teams?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for soccer teams because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that include processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more of your hard-earned funds go directly to your team's needs, fostering trust with your supporters.