Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Track and Field Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Track and Field Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help you keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Track and Field Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships and event entry fees?

Absolutely! Track and Field Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event entry tickets, and even manage recurring sponsorships - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team and athletes.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Track and Field Teams run with Zeffy?

Track and Field Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members rally community support, sell tickets for your next athletic event, or set up recurring donations for ongoing team support. No matter your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help you succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money stays with your team, helping athletes and enhancing your programs.