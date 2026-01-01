Button Text

Keep 100% of your track and field team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Track and Field Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Track and Field Teams

How Zeffy helps Track and Field Teams raise money

Track and Field Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from {from monthly runner sponsorships to banquet auction}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch Season Kickoff Fundraiser

Set up a one-time donation form to cover uniforms, equipment, and meet fees at the start of your season. A clear progress bar and zero fees help motivate supporters to give more.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor-a-Runner Recurring Program

Invite alumni, parents, and local businesses to commit to monthly sponsorships that fuel travel, coaching, and facility upgrades all year long. Automated giving keeps your budget predictable and your athletes supported.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Family & Friends Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower each athlete to create a personal fundraising page and rally their network to support training camps or championship trips. Friendly competition and shareable pages drive engagement and donations.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Charity Fun Run & Track Clinic

Sell tickets to a community fun run paired with a youth track clinic taught by your top athletes. Collect RSVPs, process payments, and manage check-in—all fee-free on one platform.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Merchandise Shop

Open an online store for branded apparel, water bottles, and fan gear to boost team spirit and generate revenue. Your supporters can shop year-round with no transaction fees cutting into sales.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

End-of-Season Awards Banquet Auction

Host a silent auction during your banquet featuring sports memorabilia, gift baskets, and local sponsor donations. Digital bidding ensures a smooth, paperless experience and maximizes fundraising.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your track and field team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏃‍♂️ 10 new pairs of performance spikes

So every sprinter and jumper can compete at their very best.

🚍 Travel grants for 4 away meets

Ensuring the team gains exposure and valuable competition experience.

💧 A full-season hydration station

Keeping athletes safe, healthy, and energized during every practice.

🥇 Entry fees for 20 regional championships

Giving more runners the chance to chase medals and personal records.

🏟 Track surface repairs and upgrades

Providing a safe, top-quality training environment for all team members.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Track and Field Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Track and Field Teams

🏃‍♀️ Summer Strides Challenge

Supporters pledge miles run or walked June–August, collecting sponsors per mile. Boosts community fitness and raises funds for your track & field programs.

🏟️ Charity Track Classic

Host a community track meet with fun heats for all ages. Entry fees and concessions fund team equipment and athlete scholarships while engaging local supporters.

🥇 Field Day Fitness Fair

Invite families for beginner-friendly shot put, long jump, and relay demos. Donation-based entry covers coaching tips and team gear, boosting awareness and funds.

📸 Capture the Track Photo Contest

Participants submit summer action shots on the track. Supporters vote with small donations; top photographers win prizes. Drives social buzz and track team support.

🎽 Team Jersey Pop-Up Sale

Sell limited-edition or gently used track jerseys in a summer pop-up booth. Fans get exclusive gear, and proceeds directly fund uniforms and travel for athletes.

📱 Coach & Athlete Live Q&A

Host a live social media session where donors submit questions for coaches and athletes. Access granted with a small gift, deepening engagement and fueling team resources.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Track and Field Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all track and field team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Track and Field Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your track and field team. These options are a great place to start.

Coaching Enhancement Grants

USA Track & Field (USATF)

Over $20,000 annually

Provides coaching education and mentorship opportunities for USATF members.

Apply now

Youth Sports Grants

All Kids Play

Varies (individual grants for registration/equipment, organizational grants for non-profits in low-income areas)

Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations to support youth sports participation for children in grades K-12.

Apply now

Youth Club Grant

USATF Foundation

Not specified in snippet, but supports programs.

Supports and expands high-quality track and field and running programs that attract diverse youth.

Apply now

TrackGirlz Grants

TrackGirlz

$40,000 awarded in 2022 to girls and programs.

Supports direct access to track and field for girls and programs in local communities.

Apply now

Find more track and field team grants

Top companies that donate to Track and Field Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your track and field team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Get in touch

Tracksmith Foundation

Aims to increase participation in track and field by supporting youth coaches and donating shoes.

Get in touch

USA Track & Field (USATF)

Its programs and championships are supported by national sponsors, indicating corporate partnerships that benefit the sport.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Track and Field Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Track and Field Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help you keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Track and Field Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships and event entry fees?

Absolutely! Track and Field Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event entry tickets, and even manage recurring sponsorships - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team and athletes.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Track and Field Teams run with Zeffy?

Track and Field Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members rally community support, sell tickets for your next athletic event, or set up recurring donations for ongoing team support. No matter your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help you succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money stays with your team, helping athletes and enhancing your programs.

How to get funding for…

Wrestling Teams
Volleyball Teams
Tennis Teams
Swimming Teams
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Softball Teams
Soccer Teams
Rugby Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Hiking Clubs
Gymnastics Teams
Golf Teams
Football Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Dance Teams
Cheer Squads
Boosters Clubs
Basketball Teams
Baseball Teams

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.