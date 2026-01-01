Button Text

Keep 100% of your hiking club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Hiking Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Hiking Clubs

How Zeffy helps Hiking Clubs raise money

Hiking Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from trailblazer memberships to trail treasures raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Enroll in Trailblazer Membership

Offer tiered annual memberships with exclusive benefits like members-only hikes and gear discounts. Automating dues keeps club funding steady and grows member engagement year-round.

Host a Summit Hike Challenge

Empower hikers to raise sponsorships for each summit they conquer in a peer-to-peer fundraiser. Participants share personal pages to drive friendly competition and boost donations.

Sell Tickets to the Ridge Sunrise Hike

Organize guided sunrise hikes with limited spots and collect registration fees upfront. Ticketing ensures smooth logistics and generates funds for trail maintenance.

Open the Outdoor Gear Shop

Launch an online store selling branded apparel, trail maps, and hiking essentials. Members and supporters can shop gear year-round to fund club programs.

Launch a Trail Treasures Raffle

Raise funds by raffling off donated outdoor gear like tents and backpacks. Raffle tickets tap into excitement and drive community engagement at low cost.

Kick Off the Alpine Fund Drive

Create a general fundraising campaign with a custom donation form to support trail conservation and club activities. Easy online giving makes it simple for donors to contribute at any level.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your hiking club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🥾 25 youth hiking scholarships

So every child can explore the trails, regardless of cost

⛺️ 30 tent rentals for club members

Ensuring everyone has the gear they need for overnight adventures

🗺️ 500 detailed trail maps printed

So explorers stay safe and discover new routes with confidence

🩹 First-aid certification for 40 leaders

Empowering guides to handle emergencies and keep everyone secure

🌲 100 hours of trail restoration supplies

Protecting and maintaining the paths we all love to hike

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Hiking Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Hiking Clubs

🥾 Sunrise Trekathon

Supporters pledge per mile on dawn hikes, raising funds for trail upkeep while enjoying community treks at sunrise.

📸 Snap Your Summit

Participants post summit photos with donation links; top-voted shots earn prizes, driving awareness and funds for hiking trails.

🔥 Campfire Story Night

Host a campfire evening of stories and songs; sell tickets and s’mores for proceeds that benefit trail maintenance and club events.

🚶 Step Up for Trails

Track steps on any trail, secure pledges per milestone, and share progress online to boost funds and friendly competition.

🎒 Pack & Swap Sale

Gather gently used outdoor gear and run a swap sale; entry fees and item sales fund club adventures and trail care.

🌲 Yoga on the Ridge

Hold outdoor yoga on scenic ridges; attendees pay per class, with proceeds going to new trail signs and community hikes.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Hiking Clubs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Hiking Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your hiking club. These options are a great place to start.

2025 National Trails DayÂ® Micro-Grants

American Hiking Society

$1,500

The grant is designed to reduce barriers for underrepresented communities to participate in meaningful events in celebration of the 33rd annual American Hiking Societyâs National Trails DayÂ® on June 7, 2025. Grant applications are due by April 11, 2025.

KTA Grants-to-Clubs

Keystone Trails Association

$500

The Spring 2025 round will award up to fifteen (15) $500 grants to qualifying organizations for projects beneficial to trails, the vitality of clubs, and the practice of hiking. Applications are due by March 25, 2025.

REI Cooperative Action Fund

REI Cooperative Action Fund

Not specified

Supports organizations working to improve the health and well-being of people and communities through time spent outside.

Environmental Education (EE) Grant Solicitation Notice

EPA

Not specified

EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Find more hiking club grants

Top companies that donate to Hiking Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your hiking club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations to engage with customers and associates to support causes they care about through Spark Good

American Hiking Society Corporate Sponsors

Companies such as REI, L.L.Bean, Hypershell, GORE-TEX, FjÃ¤llrÃ¤ven, and Osprey support trail stewardship programs and advocacy initiatives

Green Mountain Club Corporate Sponsors

Companies such as Athletic Brewing Company, Darn Tough, and Sunset Lake Cannabis provide support to help maintain and protect Vermont's Long Trail System

REI Cooperative Action Fund

A community-driven nonprofit that supports organizations creating a more equitable outdoors

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Hiking Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for hiking clubs! We don’t charge platform or processing fees. Instead, our operations are supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate helping clubs like yours save every dollar. There's no catch, just more support for your trails and community.

Can Hiking Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Hiking clubs can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including event tickets and set up for regular giving. You can do all of this without paying any fees, ensuring every dollar supports your club's mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Hiking Clubs run with Zeffy?

Hiking clubs can conduct a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed hiking events, and recurring donation campaigns. Our all-in-one platform makes it easy to support your club's adventures and conservation efforts.

What's the best fundraising platform for Hiking Clubs?

Zeffy is the best choice for hiking clubs as it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others, we don't deduct processing fees, ensuring more funds go towards your trails and conservation projects, strengthening trust with your donors without hidden costs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

