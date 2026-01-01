data-usecase-icon="membership"
Enroll in Trailblazer Membership
Offer tiered annual memberships with exclusive benefits like members-only hikes and gear discounts. Automating dues keeps club funding steady and grows member engagement year-round.
Host a Summit Hike Challenge
Empower hikers to raise sponsorships for each summit they conquer in a peer-to-peer fundraiser. Participants share personal pages to drive friendly competition and boost donations.
Sell Tickets to the Ridge Sunrise Hike
Organize guided sunrise hikes with limited spots and collect registration fees upfront. Ticketing ensures smooth logistics and generates funds for trail maintenance.
Open the Outdoor Gear Shop
Launch an online store selling branded apparel, trail maps, and hiking essentials. Members and supporters can shop gear year-round to fund club programs.
Launch a Trail Treasures Raffle
Raise funds by raffling off donated outdoor gear like tents and backpacks. Raffle tickets tap into excitement and drive community engagement at low cost.
Kick Off the Alpine Fund Drive
Create a general fundraising campaign with a custom donation form to support trail conservation and club activities. Easy online giving makes it simple for donors to contribute at any level.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🥾 25 youth hiking scholarships
So every child can explore the trails, regardless of cost
⛺️ 30 tent rentals for club members
Ensuring everyone has the gear they need for overnight adventures
🗺️ 500 detailed trail maps printed
So explorers stay safe and discover new routes with confidence
🩹 First-aid certification for 40 leaders
Empowering guides to handle emergencies and keep everyone secure
🌲 100 hours of trail restoration supplies
Protecting and maintaining the paths we all love to hike
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Hiking Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Hiking Clubs
🥾 Sunrise Trekathon
Supporters pledge per mile on dawn hikes, raising funds for trail upkeep while enjoying community treks at sunrise.
📸 Snap Your Summit
Participants post summit photos with donation links; top-voted shots earn prizes, driving awareness and funds for hiking trails.
🔥 Campfire Story Night
Host a campfire evening of stories and songs; sell tickets and s’mores for proceeds that benefit trail maintenance and club events.
🚶 Step Up for Trails
Track steps on any trail, secure pledges per milestone, and share progress online to boost funds and friendly competition.
🎒 Pack & Swap Sale
Gather gently used outdoor gear and run a swap sale; entry fees and item sales fund club adventures and trail care.
🌲 Yoga on the Ridge
Hold outdoor yoga on scenic ridges; attendees pay per class, with proceeds going to new trail signs and community hikes.
Top grants for Hiking Clubs in 2025
2025 National Trails DayÂ® Micro-Grants
American Hiking Society
$1,500
The grant is designed to reduce barriers for underrepresented communities to participate in meaningful events in celebration of the 33rd annual American Hiking Societyâs National Trails DayÂ® on June 7, 2025. Grant applications are due by April 11, 2025.
KTA Grants-to-Clubs
Keystone Trails Association
$500
The Spring 2025 round will award up to fifteen (15) $500 grants to qualifying organizations for projects beneficial to trails, the vitality of clubs, and the practice of hiking. Applications are due by March 25, 2025.
REI Cooperative Action Fund
REI Cooperative Action Fund
Not specified
Supports organizations working to improve the health and well-being of people and communities through time spent outside.
Environmental Education (EE) Grant Solicitation Notice
EPA
Not specified
EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
Top companies that donate to Hiking Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations to engage with customers and associates to support causes they care about through Spark Good
American Hiking Society Corporate Sponsors
Companies such as REI, L.L.Bean, Hypershell, GORE-TEX, FjÃ¤llrÃ¤ven, and Osprey support trail stewardship programs and advocacy initiatives
Green Mountain Club Corporate Sponsors
Companies such as Athletic Brewing Company, Darn Tough, and Sunset Lake Cannabis provide support to help maintain and protect Vermont's Long Trail System
REI Cooperative Action Fund
A community-driven nonprofit that supports organizations creating a more equitable outdoors
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Hiking Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for hiking clubs! We don’t charge platform or processing fees. Instead, our operations are supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate helping clubs like yours save every dollar. There's no catch, just more support for your trails and community.
Can Hiking Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Hiking clubs can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including event tickets and set up for regular giving. You can do all of this without paying any fees, ensuring every dollar supports your club's mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Hiking Clubs run with Zeffy?
Hiking clubs can conduct a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed hiking events, and recurring donation campaigns. Our all-in-one platform makes it easy to support your club's adventures and conservation efforts.
What's the best fundraising platform for Hiking Clubs?
Zeffy is the best choice for hiking clubs as it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others, we don't deduct processing fees, ensuring more funds go towards your trails and conservation projects, strengthening trust with your donors without hidden costs.