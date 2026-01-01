Button Text

Keep 100% of your 4-H club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for 4-H Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of 4-H Clubs

How Zeffy helps 4-H Clubs raise money

4-H Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from 4-H fair awards banquets to branded gear stores—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

County Fair Awards Banquet

Invite families and sponsors to a celebration dinner supporting 4-H youth achievements. Sell tickets online to cover meal costs and raise funds for club scholarships and project supplies.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

4-H Project Showcase Silent Auction

Gather handcrafted items—quilts, paintings, baked goods—and host a silent auction at your club’s showcase. Drive friendly competition and generate fee-free revenue for program materials.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Junior Leaders Peer Fundraiser

Empower 4-H junior leaders to create personal fundraising pages and share with their networks. Perfect for raising money for leadership conferences or community service projects.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Heritage Trail Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online for a prize like a farm-to-table gift basket or local artwork. Easy tracking of entries and 100% of proceeds go back to club activities.

data-usecase-icon="store"

4-H Gear & Apparel Store

Offer branded hats, shirts, and tote bags in your online store to boost club visibility and fund youth programming. Members and supporters shop anytime at no extra cost.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Annual Clover Support Drive

Launch an online donation form to collect general operating support and project-specific funds. Transparent goals and stories encourage parents and alumni to give fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your 4-H club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 50 starter garden kits

So aspiring growers can learn sustainable agriculture hands-on

🐄 Livestock show fees for 20 members

Empowering teens to build confidence through animal husbandry

🧪 STEM lab supplies for 5 workshops

Inspiring future scientists with real-world experiments

🎓 10 leadership camp scholarships

Opening doors for youth development and lifelong skills

🛠️ Tool sets for community service

Equipping clubs to improve local parks and trails

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for 4-H Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for 4-H Clubs

🍉 Farm-to-Table Picnic

Host a community farm-to-table picnic featuring local produce tastings. Attendees donate for entry while learning about 4-H’s agriculture programs.

🏕️ Camp Gear Auction

Organize a live and online auction of donated camping gear at your fair. Supporters bid to equip 4-H camps and boost youth outdoor skills.

🎨 Youth Art Showcase

Showcase 4-H youth artwork in a pop-up gallery and online. Sell pieces to fund creative programs and celebrate young talent.

🌐 Virtual Garden Tour

Offer an online guided tour of 4-H member gardens. Virtual tickets raise funds for youth horticulture workshops.

🚴‍♂️ Charity Bike Ride

Host a sponsored bike ride through scenic trails. Riders collect pledges to support 4-H youth development programs.

🌟 Outdoor Movie Night

Screen a family movie in a local park. Sell tickets and concessions to fund 4-H activities and foster community connections.

Want more inspiration?

Top grants for 4-H Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your 4-H club. These options are a great place to start.

Michigan 4-H Foundation Mini Grants

Michigan 4-H Foundation

$1,000

Legacy Grants are available for the 2025-2026 period.

Apply now

Michigan 4-H Foundation Mini Grants

Michigan 4-H Foundation

$500

On-Target Grants are available for the 2025-2026 period.

Apply now

Ohio 4-H Foundation Grant Programs

Ohio 4-H Foundation

$1,000-$10,000

The 2026 grant cycle is set to open on September 1, 2025 and are intended for 4-H educators.

Apply now

Massachusetts 4-H Foundation Matching Grant Program

Massachusetts 4-H Foundation

No specific amount

Matching grant program for 4-H Clubs that organize fundraising activities, but no specific deadlines or amounts for upcoming grants are available.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to 4-H Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your 4-H club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Hughesnet

Supports 4-H's initiatives to foster youth engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education

Get in touch

Tractor Supply Company

Supports 4-H programs through fundraising efforts, including the Paper Clover Promotion

Get in touch

Bayer

Partners with 4-H to inspire youth and increase their understanding of science and agriscience careers

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for 4-H Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for 4-H Clubs! You won't find any platform or processing fees here. We sustain our operations with optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support groups like yours. There's truly no catch—just more money going directly to your cause, not to fees.

Can 4-H Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! 4-H Clubs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donation programs—all without any fees. Whether you’re fundraising for club programs, scholarships, or general support, every dollar goes directly to furthering your club's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can 4-H Clubs run with Zeffy?

4-H Clubs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help you connect with supporters in a way that keeps every dollar working for your club.

What’s the best fundraising platform for 4-H Clubs?

Zeffy is the best option for 4-H Clubs because it's truly a 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might charge fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every penny donated goes directly to your mission. It’s perfect for maintaining donor trust and maximizing the impact of your fundraising efforts.

