Keep 100% of your fraternity’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Fraternities, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Fraternities

Zero-fee fundraising for Fraternities

How Zeffy helps Fraternities raise money

Fraternities use Zeffy to fund everything from from alumni giving circle to charity raffle night—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Alumni Giving Circle

Invite alumni to commit monthly donations that power scholarships, house maintenance, and chapter growth—automated and fee-free.

Kick Off a Brotherhood Scholarship Drive

Create a dedicated donation page to fund member scholarships and academic programs, making it easy for donors to support educational goals.

Rally Support with a Rush Week Peer Campaign

Empower new and current members to raise funds by sharing personalized pages, expanding reach during recruitment season.

Sell Tickets to the Spring Formal Gala

Manage RSVPs, collect payments, and track attendance seamlessly for your big formal event and maximize fundraising revenue.

Open a Greek Gear Online Store

Offer branded apparel and chapter merchandise online, providing members and alumni an easy way to show spirit—100% fee-free.

Host a Charity Raffle Night

Sell raffle tickets for high-demand items like game tickets or gift baskets to boost engagement and raise funds for your philanthropy event.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your fraternity raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 5 membership fee scholarships

So talented recruits join regardless of financial need

🍕 500 pizzas for bonding events

Bringing brothers together over slices and stories

🎤 Professional speaker for a leadership workshop

Inspiring members with real-world insights and advice

🏀 Intramural league fees for a full season

Encouraging teamwork, healthy competition, and fitness

🎉 DJ and sound rental for your next social mixer

Ensuring your event is memorable and vibrant

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Fraternities

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Fraternities

🌳 Campus Cleanup Relay

Organize relay teams to collect campus litter; donors pledge per bag collected, boosting community pride and fraternities’ environmental impact.

🏖️ Sandcastle Showdown

Host a beach sandcastle contest where teams register via entry fees and donors sponsor structures, mixing community fun with fund goals all summer long.

🎮 Fraternity Game Marathon

Run a weekend of online gaming tournaments; friends donate to enter matches or unlock live-stream challenges, engaging supporters digitally for funds.

🍔 Grill & Groove Cookout

Throw a summer cookout with BBQ, live music, and lawn games; sell tickets and secure local sponsors to boost funds and community connections.

📸 Frat Photo Quest

Launch a daily summer photo challenge; participants pay a small entry fee, share on social with your hashtag, driving donations and digital buzz.

🎬 Backyard Movie Bash

Screen outdoor movies on campus lawn; sell tickets, concessions, and ad spots between films to raise funds while building fraternity camaraderie.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Fraternities fundraising ideas

Top grants for Fraternities in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your fraternity. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

AFA Foundation Grants

AFA Foundation

Varies

The Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors invites faculty, staff, and graduate students to submit grants for consideration for funding; preference is given to innovative projects aligned with strategic research aims.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Moose International Board of Directors Grants

Moose International

$2.5 million

The Moose International Board of Directors has approved $2.5 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year to be used as grants back to lodges across the Fraternity.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Hellenic Foundation Grants

The Hellenic Foundation

Varies

The Hellenic Foundation provides grants to Greek Orthodox organizations.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

NEH Grants

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

Varies

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) provides grants for projects in the humanities, potentially benefiting fraternities involved in relevant research or cultural preservation efforts.

Apply now

Find more fraternity grants

Top companies that donate to Fraternities in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your fraternity’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports various nonprofit causes through grants and community programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Regions

Provides community sponsorships to fraternity organizations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Provides community sponsorships to fraternity organizations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Johnson & Johnson

Provides corporate sponsorships to fraternity organizations.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Fraternities? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for fraternities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to help fraternities like yours keep every dime you raise.

Can Fraternities use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Fraternities can use Zeffy to collect donations, from fundraising events to membership fees, all without paying any fees. Every dollar you raise is yours to support your fraternity's mission and activities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Fraternities run with Zeffy?

Fraternities can run a wide variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your network, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. No matter your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Fraternities?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for fraternities. Other platforms might claim to be 'free' but still charge hidden fees. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your fraternity's initiatives, not to fees. This way, you retain more funds for your mission and build trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

