Zero-fee fundraising for Adult Literacy Programs

Power Up Learners Fund
Easily collect one-time contributions to supply books, digital tools, and classroom materials for adult learners with a branded, zero-fee donation form.
Readers’ Sponsorship Club
Invite donors to sponsor an adult learner with a monthly gift to ensure steady funding for literacy tutoring and resources.
Readathon Challenge
Engage volunteers and learners in a sponsored reading marathon where participants raise pledges per page to boost reading skills and campus spirit.
Annual Literacy Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising evening complete with success stories, guest speakers, and auctions to support your adult education programs.
Book & Merchandise Shop
Offer branded tote bags, bookmarks, and staff-picked reads online—100% fee-free—to raise funds and spread your literacy message year-round.
Scholarship Silent Auction
Host a silent auction of donated items and exclusive experiences at your next event to generate major gifts that fund learner scholarships.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📚 100 literacy starter kits
so every adult learner has the tools to begin reading confidently
🖥️ 5 computer learning stations
so students can build crucial digital literacy skills
👩🏫 50 hours of one-on-one tutoring
giving learners personalized support to reach their goals
🎓 25 scholarship grants
removing financial barriers for adults to enroll in classes
📖 200 new leveled readers
ensuring learners have engaging books at the right reading level
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Adult Literacy Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Adult Literacy Programs
📚 Summer Story Picnic
Gather at local parks for sponsored read-aloud picnics. Tickets fund adult literacy classes while guests share stories and refreshments.
🌞 Read-a-thon Relay
Teams of adult learners race toward reading goals; donors pledge per chapter. An online leaderboard boosts engagement and funds new literacy materials.
📱 #SummerWords Challenge
Social media posts spotlight new words learned daily. Followers donate per post or tag friends, fueling fundraising and word-sharing fun.
☕️ Literacy Latte Pop-Up
Partner with cafes for a summer book nook. A portion of each drink sold funds tutoring sessions and invites patrons to drop off donated books.
🎥 Park Stories Movie Night
Host outdoor screenings of literacy-themed films. Ticket sales, snacks, and text-based trivia breaks raise funds and literacy awareness.
📖 Farmers' Market Book Swap
Set up a swap stall at farmers’ markets. Entry fees and book donations fund adult literacy programs while attendees trade summer reads.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Adult Literacy Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Adult Literacy Programs in 2025
Literacy Opportunity Fund
ProLiteracy
Up to $6,000
Supports U.S.-based nonprofit organizations doing direct work with adult students for general operating expenses or specific projects, with application deadlines on July 1 and October 1, 2025.
State Adult Literacy Education (ALE) Grant
New York State Education Department
$10,093,000 per year (total program funding)
Supports students in Adult Basic Education preparing for the NYS High School Equivalency (HSE) exam, with a contract start date of July 1, 2025.
Adult Education--Basic Grants to States
U.S. Department of Education
Average New Award: $12,550,214 (based on 2023 data)
Provides grants to states to fund local programs of adult education and literacy services, with local entities like nonprofits eligible to apply to state agencies.
Top companies that donate to Adult Literacy Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Awards funding to organizations that provide direct services to adults in need of literacy assistance.
Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy
Advocates for family literacy and supports initiatives related to adult literacy.
Southwest Airlines
Supports adult literacy programs through its partnership with ProLiteracy.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Adult Literacy Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Adult Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and definitely no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free through optional donor tips that supporters can choose to add to their donation. So, there’s no catch—just more funds going directly to support adult literacy initiatives.
Can Adult Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect general donations?
Absolutely! Adult Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without ever paying a fee. Every dollar donated supports your educational mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Adult Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?
Adult Literacy Programs can run a diverse range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where community members raise funds on your behalf, ticketed educational events, and recurring donation drives to support ongoing literacy projects.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Adult Literacy Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Adult Literacy Programs. Unlike others that charge hidden fees or take a slice from donations, Zeffy ensures all funds go directly to your literacy efforts, building deeper trust with your donors.