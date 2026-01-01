Button Text

Keep 100% of your adult literacy program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Adult Literacy Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Adult Literacy Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Adult Literacy Programs

How Zeffy helps Adult Literacy Programs raise money

Adult Literacy Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from literacy supply donations to monthly learner sponsorships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Power Up Learners Fund

Easily collect one-time contributions to supply books, digital tools, and classroom materials for adult learners with a branded, zero-fee donation form.

Readers’ Sponsorship Club

Invite donors to sponsor an adult learner with a monthly gift to ensure steady funding for literacy tutoring and resources.

Readathon Challenge

Engage volunteers and learners in a sponsored reading marathon where participants raise pledges per page to boost reading skills and campus spirit.

Annual Literacy Gala

Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising evening complete with success stories, guest speakers, and auctions to support your adult education programs.

Book & Merchandise Shop

Offer branded tote bags, bookmarks, and staff-picked reads online—100% fee-free—to raise funds and spread your literacy message year-round.

Scholarship Silent Auction

Host a silent auction of donated items and exclusive experiences at your next event to generate major gifts that fund learner scholarships.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your adult literacy program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📚 100 literacy starter kits

so every adult learner has the tools to begin reading confidently

🖥️ 5 computer learning stations

so students can build crucial digital literacy skills

👩‍🏫 50 hours of one-on-one tutoring

giving learners personalized support to reach their goals

🎓 25 scholarship grants

removing financial barriers for adults to enroll in classes

📖 200 new leveled readers

ensuring learners have engaging books at the right reading level

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Adult Literacy Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Adult Literacy Programs

📚 Summer Story Picnic

Gather at local parks for sponsored read-aloud picnics. Tickets fund adult literacy classes while guests share stories and refreshments.

🌞 Read-a-thon Relay

Teams of adult learners race toward reading goals; donors pledge per chapter. An online leaderboard boosts engagement and funds new literacy materials.

📱 #SummerWords Challenge

Social media posts spotlight new words learned daily. Followers donate per post or tag friends, fueling fundraising and word-sharing fun.

☕️ Literacy Latte Pop-Up

Partner with cafes for a summer book nook. A portion of each drink sold funds tutoring sessions and invites patrons to drop off donated books.

🎥 Park Stories Movie Night

Host outdoor screenings of literacy-themed films. Ticket sales, snacks, and text-based trivia breaks raise funds and literacy awareness.

📖 Farmers' Market Book Swap

Set up a swap stall at farmers’ markets. Entry fees and book donations fund adult literacy programs while attendees trade summer reads.

Explore 40+ free Adult Literacy Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Adult Literacy Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your adult literacy program. These options are a great place to start.

Literacy Opportunity Fund

ProLiteracy

Up to $6,000

Supports U.S.-based nonprofit organizations doing direct work with adult students for general operating expenses or specific projects, with application deadlines on July 1 and October 1, 2025.

State Adult Literacy Education (ALE) Grant

New York State Education Department

$10,093,000 per year (total program funding)

Supports students in Adult Basic Education preparing for the NYS High School Equivalency (HSE) exam, with a contract start date of July 1, 2025.

Adult Education--Basic Grants to States

U.S. Department of Education

Average New Award: $12,550,214 (based on 2023 data)

Provides grants to states to fund local programs of adult education and literacy services, with local entities like nonprofits eligible to apply to state agencies.

Top companies that donate to Adult Literacy Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your adult literacy program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Awards funding to organizations that provide direct services to adults in need of literacy assistance.

Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

Advocates for family literacy and supports initiatives related to adult literacy.

Southwest Airlines

Supports adult literacy programs through its partnership with ProLiteracy.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Adult Literacy Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Adult Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and definitely no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free through optional donor tips that supporters can choose to add to their donation. So, there’s no catch—just more funds going directly to support adult literacy initiatives.

Can Adult Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Adult Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without ever paying a fee. Every dollar donated supports your educational mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Adult Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?

Adult Literacy Programs can run a diverse range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where community members raise funds on your behalf, ticketed educational events, and recurring donation drives to support ongoing literacy projects.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Adult Literacy Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Adult Literacy Programs. Unlike others that charge hidden fees or take a slice from donations, Zeffy ensures all funds go directly to your literacy efforts, building deeper trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.