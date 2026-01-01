Button Text

Keep 100% of your private school’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Private Schools, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Private Schools

Zero-fee fundraising for Private Schools

How Zeffy helps Private Schools raise money

Private Schools use Zeffy to fund everything from from Falcons Fun Run to Arts Center Silent Auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Annual Fund Campaign

Mobilize parents, alumni, and donors with a customizable online donation form for your school’s Annual Fund. Drive resources for curriculum enhancements and campus improvements with zero fees.

Start a Scholarship Society

Invite families and supporters to join a recurring donation giving circle to sustain student scholarships year-round. Automated monthly gifts ensure predictable funding for financial aid programs.

Kick Off the Falcons Fun Run

Empower students and families to create personal fundraising pages for a community fun run. Peer-to-peer sharing maximizes reach and boosts participation for your school’s wellness initiatives.

Host the Alumni Reunion Gala

Sell tickets to your annual alumni gala or dinner to celebrate milestones and raise funds for capital projects. Seamless ticket sales and attendee management make planning effortless.

Open the Spirit Wear Store

Offer school-branded apparel and accessories in an online spirit shop. Supporter orders raise funds and promote pride, all with zero platform fees.

Stage a Silent Auction for Arts Center

Gather bids on artwork, experiences, and themed baskets at a silent auction to fund your new arts center. Manage bids online or in person with easy checkout.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your private school raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 5 need-based scholarships

So every child has the chance to thrive regardless of background

💻 10 refurbished student laptops

So no learner is left behind in today’s digital classroom

🔬 STEM lab kits for 25 students

So hands-on experiments spark curiosity and critical thinking

🎨 A year’s art supplies for 3 grade levels

So young artists can explore and express their creativity daily

🚌 Full-day museum field trip for 50 students

So learners gain unforgettable, real-world educational experiences

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Private Schools

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Private Schools

📚 Summer Reading Relay

Students earn pledges per book read this summer, boosting literacy and school pride while supporters cheer them on.

🎶 Virtual Summer Serenade

Live-streamed student performances every week; ticketed virtual concerts connect alumni and families, raising funds with global reach.

📸 Campus Photo Quest

Supporters submit summer campus photos online; public votes decide winners. Entry fees fuel school programs and community fun.

🌭 Summer Grill Gather

Invite families for a summer BBQ fundraiser with games, food trucks, and raffle prizes—ideal for community bonding and donations.

🎨 Chalk Art Carnival

Transform school walkways into chalk masterpieces. Participants buy chalk packs and donate to claim sidewalk space for art.

🏐 Alumni Beach Volleyball

Alumni and students face-off in beach volleyball tourney. Ticket sales, team sponsorships, and concessions boost school funds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Private Schools fundraising ideas

Top grants for Private Schools in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your private school. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects.

Apply now

North Carolina Community Foundation Grants

North Carolina Community Foundation

Varies

Supports a broad range of purposes to meet local needs that include human services, education, youth development, health, food/nutrition, arts, and more.

Apply now

Grant Funding Opportunities

Iowa Department of Education

Varies

Grant funding opportunities for schools in Iowa.

Apply now

DCEO Grant Opportunities

Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity

Varies

Grant opportunities for organizations in Illinois.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Private Schools in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your private school’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Office Depot

Offers programs like Start Proud and Give Back to Schools to support students and classrooms with supplies.

Get in touch

Whole Foods Market

Through the Whole Kids Foundation, it funds grants for school gardens and healthy food programs.

Get in touch

Verizon

The Verizon Foundation matches employee donations and provides education grants focused on digital skills for students and teachers.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Private Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for private schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. Our model is sustained through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support schools by ensuring every dollar goes directly to them. No catch!

Can Private Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Private schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, ticket sales for events, and even set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means that every penny donated by your alumni goes straight to enhancing the educational experience.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Private Schools run with Zeffy?

Private schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's launching peer-to-peer fundraisers with parents and students, organizing ticketed events like school plays or galas, or setting up monthly recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy has your school covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Private Schools?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for private schools because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures that all the money raised goes toward your school's programs and students. This allows more resources to reach classrooms, maintaining the trust of your donors with complete transparency.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

