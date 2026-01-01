Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Private Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for private schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. Our model is sustained through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support schools by ensuring every dollar goes directly to them. No catch!

Can Private Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Private schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, ticket sales for events, and even set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means that every penny donated by your alumni goes straight to enhancing the educational experience.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Private Schools run with Zeffy?

Private schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's launching peer-to-peer fundraisers with parents and students, organizing ticketed events like school plays or galas, or setting up monthly recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy has your school covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Private Schools?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for private schools because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures that all the money raised goes toward your school's programs and students. This allows more resources to reach classrooms, maintaining the trust of your donors with complete transparency.