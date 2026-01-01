Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Literacy Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free because donors have the option to leave an optional tip if they wish to support our mission. We believe every dollar should go to your literacy goals, not to fees.

Can Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, including individual donations, support from donors for specific projects, or even recurring gifts to keep ongoing initiatives funded. Zeffy also supports ticket sales for fundraising events, and since we operate without fees, 100% of what you raise supports your literacy missions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Literacy Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether you're organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed literacy events, or setting up recurring donation programs for sustained support, Zeffy provides all the tools you need without any added costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Literacy Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Literacy Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy guarantees that every cent you raise goes directly to your literacy initiatives. More funds for activities, books, and educational support—exactly where they belong.