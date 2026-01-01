Button Text

Keep 100% of your sorority’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Sororities, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Sororities

Zero-fee fundraising for Sororities

How Zeffy helps Sororities raise money

Sororities use Zeffy to fund everything from from sister scholarship fund to greek gear spirit store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Sister Scholarship Fund

Activate a fee-free donation form to gather funds from alumnae and parents for annual scholarships, making it easy to track and recognize supporters.

Start a Giving Circle for House Upkeep

Encourage sisters and alumnae to commit monthly contributions, ensuring steady funding for maintenance and upgrades with minimal administrative work.

Sell Tickets to the Homecoming Gala

Organize a black-tie celebration to highlight chapter achievements, selling tickets online while managing RSVPs and seating seamlessly.

Host a Campus Walkathon

Empower each sister to create a personal fundraising page and rally friends to sponsor laps, boosting engagement and philanthropy support across campus.

Open a Greek Gear Spirit Store

Offer chapter-branded apparel and accessories online with no platform fees, automating orders and payments to maximize proceeds.

Run a Philanthropy Raffle

Drive excitement and raise funds for your national philanthropy by selling digital raffle tickets for prize packages, with automated ticketing and winner draws.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your sorority raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 5 leadership conference scholarships

So every sister can build skills and confidence without financial barriers

💡 Custom recruitment materials for 200 prospects

To showcase your chapter’s values with high-quality brochures and swag

🤝 A campus community service fair

Funding volunteer supplies, snacks, and logistics to serve hundreds

🌱 100 mental wellness care packages

Providing self-care items and resources to support sisters’ well-being

🎉 A chapter bonding retreat

Covering venue, meals, and activities for stronger sisterhood connections

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sororities

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sororities

🍧 Summer Smoothie Stand

Serve refreshing smoothies at campus fairs or local festivals; proceeds fund scholarships and sisterhood programs.

🏖️ Beach Cleanup & Bake Sale

Combine environmental stewardship with fundraising: host a beach cleanup followed by a bake sale to support philanthropic projects.

📸 Insta Sister Spotlight

A 30-day Instagram series featuring sisters’ stories; followers donate $5 to unlock daily spotlights, boosting community and funds.

🎨 Tie-Dye & Tea Party

Host an outdoor tie-dye workshop with iced tea stalls; ticket sales fund sorority scholarships and community grants.

🎧 Virtual Karaoke Marathon

Live-stream a karaoke marathon where donors pledge per song; viewers vote with donations, creating fun engagement and funds.

🚴‍♀️ Sisterhood Bike Relay

Organize a scenic relay bike ride where riders collect sponsor pledges per mile to support your sorority’s programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Sororities fundraising ideas

Top grants for Sororities in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your sorority. These options are a great place to start.

Community Empowerment Grantmaking Program

Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF)

Not specified

Awards grants to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Chapters for community empowerment initiatives, with applications available in November 2025.

Apply now

Forget Me Not Grant

Alpha Phi Foundation

$500 to $2,500

Provides temporary, short-term financial assistance for unforeseen circumstances, with applications for the 2026-2027 academic year opening November 1, 2025.

Apply now

Research Grants

Foundation for Fraternal Excellence

$750 to $1,500

Offers individual research grants typically ranging from $750 to $1,500, awarded based on budget and project merit.

Apply now

Scholarship and Grant Programs

Alpha Omicron Pi

Not specified

Offers scholarship and grant programs, with applications for the 2026-2027 academic year opening November 1, 2025.

Apply now

Find more sorority grants

Top companies that donate to Sororities in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your sorority’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local grants, round-ups, registries, and space requests for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

National Panhellenic Conference (NPC)

Facilitates partnerships between companies and its 26 member sororities through its Partner Program.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sororities? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for sororities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep it free with the support of generous donor tips, allowing sororities to direct every raised dollar towards their mission without worry.

Can Sororities use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely, sororities can easily use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations — all without incurring any fees. Every contribution goes straight to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sororities run with Zeffy?

Sororities can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and creating recurring donation programs. Whether it's a gala or monthly giving, Zeffy supports your efforts at no cost.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sororities?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for sororities. While other platforms might claim to have low fees, Zeffy removes all fees entirely, ensuring more funds are available for your sisterhood's initiatives and scholarships.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

