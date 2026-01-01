Zero-fee fundraising for Education Nonprofits

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch Your Back-to-School Appeal
Kick off the new year with a targeted giving drive using a custom donation form. Easily collect classroom supplies and fund student programs with zero fees.
Start a Scholar Circle Monthly Giving Program
Encourage parents and alumni to support scholarships or enrichment programs on a regular basis. Automated monthly gifts keep your budget predictable and growing.
Host Our Annual Read-a-Thon Fundraiser
Empower students to raise pledges per book read through personalized pages and social sharing. Build community engagement and boost literacy simultaneously.
Sell Tickets to the Spring Benefit Gala
Plan a memorable evening of dinner and performances while selling tickets online. Track RSVPs, dietary preferences, and add donor data seamlessly.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open a School Spirit Wear Store
Offer branded apparel, water bottles, and accessories to students and families year-round. Fee-free sales turn every order into unrestricted support.
Host a Silent Auction for Classroom Resources
Gather donated experiences and items from local businesses to auction online. Drive friendly competition and raise funds for new technology or lab equipment.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎒 100 backpacks with school supplies
Every student starts the year prepared and confident
📚 250 new library books
Sparking curiosity and literacy in countless young minds
🖥️ 5 classroom laptops
Ensuring each child can access digital lessons and tools
🎨 50 art kits for creative projects
Empowering students to explore and develop new talents
🍎 500 healthy school lunches
Fueling bodies and minds for a full day of learning
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Education Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Education Nonprofits
🎒 Backpack Bash
Donors sponsor and assemble backpacks at a community packing party with music and snacks—equip kids with school essentials and build team spirit.
📚 Reading Relay
Supporters pledge per page read this summer—boost literacy, share reading milestones online, and unlock matching gifts for every milestone reached.
🏖️ Beachside Tutoring Pop-Up
Host tutoring booths at local beaches—volunteers shore up student skills, while donors fund sessions and enjoy beach games and refreshments.
🎥 Under-the-Stars Learning Night
Screen inspiring education films outdoors—sell tickets, snacks, and sponsor a student’s scholarship under a summer sky.
🌱 Campus Garden Build
Invite volunteers to plant interactive school gardens—raise funds through sponsorships and grow hands-on learning spaces for students.
🌐 Virtual School Tourathon
Followers join live virtual campus tours, share on social media, and secure per-viewer sponsorships to fund new classroom resources.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Education Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Education Nonprofits in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; new cycle anticipated with a deadline around August 15, 2025.
Credit Enhancement for Charter School Facilities Program
U.S. Department of Education
Varies
Provides credit enhancement for charter school facilities; currently open for nonprofit organizations.
Innovative Rehabilitation Training on Emerging VR Counseling, Engagement, and Service Delivery Strategies Leading to Quality Employment for Individuals with Disabilities in 21st Century Careers
U.S. Department of Education
$530,000
Funds innovative rehabilitation training programs for individuals with disabilities; coming soon for nonprofit organizations.
Education M-Pact Fund (RFP Cycle 4 - Rural Communities)
The Moody Foundation
Varies
Supports education nonprofits in rural Texas focusing on early learning and postsecondary success; nominations open July 2025.
Top companies that donate to Education Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants, round up, registries, and space requests via their Spark Good programs.
Target
Supports accredited schools and public agencies through grants, Target Circle, and GiftCard donations.
DonorsChoose
Provides a platform for individuals and companies to fund classroom projects and support teachers and students.
Fidelity Charitable
Offers a Corporate Giving Account for businesses to support various charities, including education, through a donor-advised fund.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Education? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for educational organizations! There are no platform or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We sustain our operations through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours. There’s no catch!
Can Education use Zeffy to collect specific donation types?
Absolutely! Educational institutions can collect various types of donations such as alumni gifts, membership dues, or event ticket sales—all at zero fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Education run with Zeffy?
Educational organizations can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation initiatives. Our platform supports all these efforts without taking a penny from your funds.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Education?
Zeffy is the best choice for educational institutions because it is the only truly 100% free platform. While other platforms may deduct fees, Zeffy ensures that every donation reaches your classrooms, programs, and students without deductions.