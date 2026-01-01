Zero-fee fundraising for Study Abroad Programs

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Fund a Student Scholarship Drive
Launch a targeted campaign to raise one-time scholarships for high-need students, showcasing impact stories and clear giving tiers to drive donor engagement.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sponsor a Student’s Journey
Invite supporters to commit to monthly contributions, ensuring ongoing support for tuition, housing, and cultural immersion costs throughout the semester.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Student Ambassador Fundraiser
Empower your student ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and reach out to their networks, boosting overall campaign reach with peer-driven appeals.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Global Gala Evening
Host a ticketed gala dinner featuring international cuisine and student presentations—sell tickets online to cover event costs and maximize proceeds for program grants.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Cultural Craft Pop-Up Store
Sell student-made crafts, apparel, and travel keepsakes in an online store to both fundraise and promote the unique cultural experiences of your programs.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Passport to Adventure Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win travel gear or program fee discounts—an engaging way to drive smaller gifts that add up quickly.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
✈️ Round-trip airfare for 5 students
So financial barriers don’t ground their global ambitions
📚 10 intensive language-learning subscriptions
So every student can communicate confidently abroad
🛂 Visa processing for 25 scholars
So no student is held back by bureaucratic costs
🌍 2 full-day cultural immersion workshops
Bridging gaps and helping students thrive in new cultures
🎓 25 alumni mentorship hours
Connecting newcomers with experience-driven guidance
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Study Abroad Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Study Abroad Programs
📸 Virtual Travel Photo Contest
Supporters submit cherished travel snapshots to a digital gallery. Entry fee grants voting tokens; top-voted photos win prizes and fund study abroad scholarships.
🍜 Global Cook-Along Live
Join alumni chefs for interactive virtual cooking classes featuring international dishes. Ticket sales and tips fuel program grants.
🎥 Outdoor World Cinema
Host foreign film screenings in a local park. Attendees pay-what-they-can for entry and concessions, raising funds under the stars.
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Picnic
Gather volunteers for a beach cleanup then enjoy a sponsored picnic. Donors pledge per bag collected to support student travel grants.
🗣️ Summer Language Sprint
A 30-day social campaign where participants share daily language clips. Supporters sponsor each post, boosting engagement and study abroad funding.
🎉 Cultural Block Party
Collaborate with embassies and alumni for a street fair of food, music, and games. Ticket sales, raffles, and merch fund global learning trips.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Study Abroad Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Study Abroad Programs in 2025
Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad Program
U.S. Department of Education
Not specified
Supports overseas projects in training, research, and curriculum development in modern foreign languages and area studies for teachers, students, and faculty. Webinars are available on demand, and a live Q&A session was held on December 4.
U.S. Study Abroad Engagement Grants
U.S. Mission to Namibia
$5,000 - $15,000
Aims to foster a significant increase in the number and diversity of U.S. undergraduate students who embark on study abroad experiences.
Fund for Education Abroad Scholarships
Fund for Education Abroad
Not specified
Provides scholarships and ongoing support to students with financial need to study abroad. The Spring 2026 application is anticipated to open on July 30, 2025.
AIFS Foundation Grants
AIFS Foundation
Not specified
Awards grants to assist high schools across the US to develop programs that increase international understanding.
Top companies that donate to Study Abroad Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
Kaplan Pathways
Works with sponsors to facilitate study abroad opportunities for students.
AIFS Foundation
Provides grants and partnerships to support educational and cultural exchange.
The Forum on Education Abroad
Offers sponsorship opportunities to highlight organizations in the education abroad sector.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Study Abroad Programs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Study Abroad Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We can provide this service for free through the generosity of donors who leave optional tips. That's the whole story—no catch!
Can Study Abroad Programs use Zeffy to collect tuition donations?
Absolutely! Study Abroad Programs can use Zeffy to collect tuition donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your program, supporting the cause and students.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Study Abroad Programs run with Zeffy?
Study Abroad Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets for overseas trips, and setting up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever the goal, Zeffy has the tools to help achieve it.
What's the best fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your programs, fostering trust with donors and making sure that you can maximize your impact without worrying about fees.