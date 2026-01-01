Button Text

Keep 100% of your study abroad program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Study Abroad Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Study Abroad Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Study Abroad Programs

How Zeffy helps Study Abroad Programs raise money

Study Abroad Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from scholarship drives to passport-to-adventure raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Fund a Student Scholarship Drive

Launch a targeted campaign to raise one-time scholarships for high-need students, showcasing impact stories and clear giving tiers to drive donor engagement.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor a Student’s Journey

Invite supporters to commit to monthly contributions, ensuring ongoing support for tuition, housing, and cultural immersion costs throughout the semester.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Student Ambassador Fundraiser

Empower your student ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and reach out to their networks, boosting overall campaign reach with peer-driven appeals.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Global Gala Evening

Host a ticketed gala dinner featuring international cuisine and student presentations—sell tickets online to cover event costs and maximize proceeds for program grants.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Cultural Craft Pop-Up Store

Sell student-made crafts, apparel, and travel keepsakes in an online store to both fundraise and promote the unique cultural experiences of your programs.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Passport to Adventure Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win travel gear or program fee discounts—an engaging way to drive smaller gifts that add up quickly.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your study abroad program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

✈️ Round-trip airfare for 5 students

So financial barriers don’t ground their global ambitions

📚 10 intensive language-learning subscriptions

So every student can communicate confidently abroad

🛂 Visa processing for 25 scholars

So no student is held back by bureaucratic costs

🌍 2 full-day cultural immersion workshops

Bridging gaps and helping students thrive in new cultures

🎓 25 alumni mentorship hours

Connecting newcomers with experience-driven guidance

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Study Abroad Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Study Abroad Programs

📸 Virtual Travel Photo Contest

Supporters submit cherished travel snapshots to a digital gallery. Entry fee grants voting tokens; top-voted photos win prizes and fund study abroad scholarships.

🍜 Global Cook-Along Live

Join alumni chefs for interactive virtual cooking classes featuring international dishes. Ticket sales and tips fuel program grants.

🎥 Outdoor World Cinema

Host foreign film screenings in a local park. Attendees pay-what-they-can for entry and concessions, raising funds under the stars.

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Picnic

Gather volunteers for a beach cleanup then enjoy a sponsored picnic. Donors pledge per bag collected to support student travel grants.

🗣️ Summer Language Sprint

A 30-day social campaign where participants share daily language clips. Supporters sponsor each post, boosting engagement and study abroad funding.

🎉 Cultural Block Party

Collaborate with embassies and alumni for a street fair of food, music, and games. Ticket sales, raffles, and merch fund global learning trips.

Top grants for Study Abroad Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your study abroad program. These options are a great place to start.

Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad Program

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified

Supports overseas projects in training, research, and curriculum development in modern foreign languages and area studies for teachers, students, and faculty. Webinars are available on demand, and a live Q&A session was held on December 4.

Apply now

U.S. Study Abroad Engagement Grants

U.S. Mission to Namibia

$5,000 - $15,000

Aims to foster a significant increase in the number and diversity of U.S. undergraduate students who embark on study abroad experiences.

Apply now

Fund for Education Abroad Scholarships

Fund for Education Abroad

Not specified

Provides scholarships and ongoing support to students with financial need to study abroad. The Spring 2026 application is anticipated to open on July 30, 2025.

Apply now

AIFS Foundation Grants

AIFS Foundation

Not specified

Awards grants to assist high schools across the US to develop programs that increase international understanding.

Apply now

Find more study abroad program grants

Top companies that donate to Study Abroad Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your study abroad program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Kaplan Pathways

Works with sponsors to facilitate study abroad opportunities for students.

Get in touch

AIFS Foundation

Provides grants and partnerships to support educational and cultural exchange.

Get in touch

The Forum on Education Abroad

Offers sponsorship opportunities to highlight organizations in the education abroad sector.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Study Abroad Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Study Abroad Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We can provide this service for free through the generosity of donors who leave optional tips. That's the whole story—no catch!

Can Study Abroad Programs use Zeffy to collect tuition donations?

Absolutely! Study Abroad Programs can use Zeffy to collect tuition donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your program, supporting the cause and students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Study Abroad Programs run with Zeffy?

Study Abroad Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets for overseas trips, and setting up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever the goal, Zeffy has the tools to help achieve it.

What's the best fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Study Abroad Programs. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your programs, fostering trust with donors and making sure that you can maximize your impact without worrying about fees.

