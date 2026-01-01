Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for youth development programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Youth Development Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Youth development programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Programs run with Zeffy?

Youth development programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools you need.

What's the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for youth development programs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny you raise goes to your programs and community needs, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.