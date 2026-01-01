Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for After-School Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for After-School Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Instead, our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who want to help after-school programs make the most of their funds. That's it—no catch!

Can After-School Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! After-School Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your educational activities and enrichment programs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can After-School Programs run with Zeffy?

After-School Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers involving parents and volunteers, organize ticketed events such as performances or fairs, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them.

What's the best fundraising platform for After-School Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for After-School Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your funds. This ensures more money goes directly to educational and enrichment activities, just where it belongs.