Zero-fee fundraising for After-School Programs

Back-to-School Essentials Drive
Collect funds for school supplies and snacks using a custom donation form, making it easy for donors to contribute exactly what’s needed for students’ success.
Sponsor-a-Student Monthly Support Circle
Enable supporters to commit to a monthly gift that covers program fees or snacks for one student, creating stable, predictable funding all year round.
Homework Heroes Peer Challenge
Mobilize parents, students, and volunteers to raise funds through personal fundraising pages, inspiring friendly competition and expanding your donor base.
Art Showcase Ticketed Gala
Celebrate student creativity with an art show and reception—sell tickets online to cover venue and supply costs while engaging the community.
Spirit Wear Fan Shop
Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories in an online store to promote school spirit and raise funds for after-school activities—100% fee-free.
Spring Enrichment Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for prizes donated by local businesses to fund special enrichment workshops and field trips, boosting excitement and funding in one sweep.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎨 25 art therapy workshops
So every child finds a creative outlet to build confidence and cope with stress
📚 500 new books
To spark imagination and improve literacy for eager young readers
🏀 10 sports team uniform sets
Helping kids feel part of a team and promoting active, healthy lifestyles
🍎 1,000 healthy snacks
Fueling students’ brains and bodies for better focus and learning
🚌 2 educational field trips
Opening young minds to new experiences and lifelong learning opportunities
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for After-School Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for After-School Programs
🎬 Open-Air Movie Night
Host a free movie in the park; attendees donate admission or buy concessions to support programs.
📚 Virtual Summer Readathon
Readers collect pledges for each book or minute read June–Aug, boosting literacy and raising funds.
🎨 Parkside Art Fair
Showcase student artwork in a community fair; all art sale proceeds benefit the after-school program.
🏃 Community Steps Challenge
Supporters log daily steps via a simple app; sponsors pledge per mile to fund summer enrichment activities.
🍦 Ice Cream Social & Raffle
Serve ice cream in the park and host a raffle; ticket and raffle sales help grow your programs.
🎤 Online Talent Showcase
Stream live student performances; viewers buy virtual tickets and vote with donations to raise funds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free After-School Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for After-School Programs in 2025
American Honda Foundation Grants
American Honda Foundation
$20,000 - $75,000
Supports youth education, particularly in STEM and environmental subjects, with grants typically ranging from $20,000 to $75,000, though specific deadlines are not provided.
Duke Energy Foundation Local Impact Grants
Duke Energy Foundation
Not specified
Funds K-12 Education, Workforce Development, Nature, and State Strategic Impact initiatives, accepting applications year-round.
Expanding Opportunities Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP) Model Development and Dissemination Grants
U.S. Department of Education
Not specified
This grant supports the development and dissemination of quality charter school models and is currently open for applications.
Florida Department of Education Funding Opportunities (FY 2025/2026)
Florida Department of Education
Not specified
Provides funding opportunities for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, including for workforce education programs.
Top companies that donate to After-School Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Mott Foundation
Supports a national infrastructure of organizations dedicated to increasing the quality of after-school programs for children, youth, and families
Bank of America
Supports youth and young adults through community impact initiatives, including after-school and internship programs
New York Life Foundation
Invests in programs that help young people prepare for high school, college, and career success
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for After-School Programs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for After-School Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Instead, our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who want to help after-school programs make the most of their funds. That's it—no catch!
Can After-School Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! After-School Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your educational activities and enrichment programs.
What types of fundraising campaigns can After-School Programs run with Zeffy?
After-School Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers involving parents and volunteers, organize ticketed events such as performances or fairs, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy can help you achieve them.
What's the best fundraising platform for After-School Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for After-School Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your funds. This ensures more money goes directly to educational and enrichment activities, just where it belongs.