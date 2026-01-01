Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alternative Learning Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Alternative Learning Centers! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to empower nonprofits like yours to keep every dollar of your funding.

Can Alternative Learning Centers use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Alternative Learning Centers can use Zeffy to collect contributions such as donations for special projects, ticket sales for educational events, and set up recurring donations. All of this can be done without any fees, ensuring that every dollar directly supports your educational mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alternative Learning Centers run with Zeffy?

Alternative Learning Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes setting up peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to community events, and establishing recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your needs, Zeffy has a fee-free solution to match.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alternative Learning Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Alternative Learning Centers. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. This builds trust with donors and maximizes your impact.