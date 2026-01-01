Button Text

Keep 100% of your alternative learning center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Alternative Learning Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Alternative Learning Centers

Zero-fee fundraising for Alternative Learning Centers

How Zeffy helps Alternative Learning Centers raise money

Alternative Learning Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from back-to-school tech drive to student art auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Tech for Tomorrow Back-to-School Drive

Create a customized donation form to fund laptops, tablets, and school supplies ahead of the new term. A dedicated page makes it easy for supporters to give and track progress.

Adopt-a-Classroom Monthly Program

Set up recurring donations so community members can sponsor a classroom each month, covering materials, field trips, and teacher resources. Steady gifts provide predictable funding all year.

Student Success Peer Fundraiser

Empower families, alumni, and staff to launch personal fundraising pages highlighting student stories and goals. Peer-to-peer campaigns unlock new donor networks and boost overall revenue.

Learning Showcase Ticketed Event

Sell tickets to your annual student exhibitions or performance nights to celebrate achievements and raise funds for program enhancements. Zeffy’s ticketing tools handle RSVPs, seating, and payments seamlessly.

School Spirit Online Store

Open an online store selling branded apparel, books, or student art prints—providing supporters a year-round way to shop and give. Manage inventory and payments without any platform fees.

Student Art Silent Auction

Host a silent auction featuring student artwork and donated items at your next gala or online fundraiser. Competitive bidding drives engagement and maximizes proceeds for educational programs.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your alternative learning center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

💻 10 laptops for digital learning

Closing the digital divide so every student can participate in online lessons

🎨 5 art therapy workshops

Nurturing creativity and emotional well-being for students facing challenges

🤖 2 robotics kits for STEM exploration

Sparking curiosity and building skills for future tech careers

🚌 3 educational field trips

Exposing learners to real-world experiences and expanding horizons

📚 250 new library books

Fueling a love of reading and improving literacy skills

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Alternative Learning Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Alternative Learning Centers

📚 Read & Raise Relay

Participants gather sponsors per book read over summer, boosting literacy and raising funds through friendly peer competition for Alternative Learning Centers.

🎨 Chalk & Charity Art Walk

Supporters sponsor sidewalk chalk art created by students on campus walkways, turning creativity into donations while showcasing student talent.

🌱 Grow & Give Garden Day

Friends sign up to plant veggies or flowers in the learning center’s garden, with each plot sponsored to raise funds and foster hands-on learning.

🎬 Learning Under the Stars

Host outdoor movie nights featuring educational films or student stories; sell tickets and concession snacks to support program growth.

📹 Spotlight Story Series

Share weekly student success videos on social media; donors unlock new episodes and directly support individual learning journeys.

🎉 Summer Skills Fair

Organize a local fair where students demo crafts, coding, or trades; attendees pay a small fee and bid on workshops to fund programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Alternative Learning Centers fundraising ideas

Top grants for Alternative Learning Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your alternative learning center. These options are a great place to start.

After School Education and Safety Program

California Department of Education

Varies

Provides funds to schools and districts in California to provide safe and educationally enriching alternatives for children and youths during nonschool hours. The fiscal year 2025-26 RFA is available.

21st Century Community Learning Centers Program

California Department of Education

Varies

Provides opportunities for communities to establish or expand activities that focus on improved academic achievement, enrichment services, and family literacy. The California Department of Education (CDE) anticipates awarding grant funding for the California 21st CCLC Program on a regular basis.

NEA Foundation Grants

NEA Foundation

Up to $5,000

Supports innovative projects that enhance student learning.

Student Support and Enrichment Block Grant - Title I

California Department of Education

Varies

Funding for county offices of education alternative education programs to provide additional student support and enrichment opportunities.

Find more alternative learning center grants

Top companies that donate to Alternative Learning Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your alternative learning center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Target

Supports education and youth through grants and community programs

Amazon

Supports education and youth through various community impact initiatives

Microsoft

Supports education and digital skills development for youth

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alternative Learning Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Alternative Learning Centers! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to empower nonprofits like yours to keep every dollar of your funding.

Can Alternative Learning Centers use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Alternative Learning Centers can use Zeffy to collect contributions such as donations for special projects, ticket sales for educational events, and set up recurring donations. All of this can be done without any fees, ensuring that every dollar directly supports your educational mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alternative Learning Centers run with Zeffy?

Alternative Learning Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes setting up peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to community events, and establishing recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your needs, Zeffy has a fee-free solution to match.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alternative Learning Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Alternative Learning Centers. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission. This builds trust with donors and maximizes your impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

