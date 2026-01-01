Button Text

Keep 100% of your youth development organization’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Youth Development Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Youth Development Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Youth Development Organizations

How Zeffy helps Youth Development Organizations raise money

Youth Development Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from summer camp scholarships to spiritwear sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Kick Off the Summer Camp Scholarship Drive

Use a custom, fee-free donation form to fuel scholarships for youth summer camps, making it easy for donors to cover camp costs for every child.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Build a Mentor Match Monthly Sponsor Program

Encourage community members to commit small monthly gifts to sponsor one-on-one mentorships, creating stable support for ongoing youth development programs.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch a Youth-Led Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower young participants to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise funds for leadership workshops, tapping into peer networks for maximum reach.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Tickets to the Annual Talent Show

Sell tickets to your annual youth talent show, manage attendance and seating effortlessly, and ensure 100% of ticket revenue supports your programs.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Host a Charity Silent Auction at the Benefit Dinner

Collect bids on donated items digitally during your gala to drive friendly competition and maximize fundraising dollars every time.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open the Youth Spiritwear Shop

Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories online to raise funds while boosting school spirit and community pride—100% fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your youth development organization raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎒 50 backpacks stocked with supplies

Ensures every student has the essentials to learn confidently

__wf_reserved_inherit

💻 10 laptops for digital skills labs

Equip youth with the tools to explore coding and creativity

__wf_reserved_inherit

⚽️ New sports equipment for 100 kids

Promote teamwork, fitness, and healthy lifestyles after school

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎨 5 art therapy workshops for teens

Provide a safe outlet for self-expression and emotional growth

__wf_reserved_inherit

🤝 20 one-on-one mentorship matches

Foster supportive relationships that inspire personal development

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Youth Development Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Youth Development Organizations

🏖️ Beach Volleyball Tournament

Teams pay entry fees to compete in a beach volleyball tournament, boosting teamwork skills while raising funds through ticket sales and on-site concessions.

🍦 Ice Cream Social

Host a community ice cream social with a toppings bar and bake sale. Families enjoy summer treats while fundraising through sales and optional donation jars.

📹 #YouthSkillChallenge

Launch a social media campaign where youth share skill videos with #YouthSkillChallenge, encouraging peer-to-peer donations and broad community support.

🎨 Mural Marathon Fundraiser

Organize a day-long community mural painting event. Donors sponsor sections while youth artists showcase talent and foster community pride.

🎶 Sunset Concert Series

Set up weekly park concerts featuring local youth bands. Ticket sales, merchandise, and snack stands generate funds and celebrate young talent.

🎭 Virtual Talent Showcase

Stream a live talent show highlighting youth performances. Viewers donate to vote, with funds supporting programs and performers gaining exposure.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Youth Development Organizations fundraising ideas

Browse all youth development organization fundraising ideas

Top grants for Youth Development Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your youth development organization. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Community Access Program

State of California

Not specified

Awards are expected in the Fall of 2025 to support youth development initiatives.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Not specified

The 2023 cycle closed on November 8, 2023. No information on future cycles is available.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community and Positive Youth Development Grants

dhs.state.il.us

Not specified

This mentions a specific NOFO (25-444-80-2807), but the snippet does not provide a deadline or amount.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) Grant

dir.ca.gov

Not specified

Application for Round 2 closed in April 2025, and there's no clear indication of when new applications will open.

Apply now

Find more youth development organization grants

Top companies that donate to Youth Development Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your youth development organization’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

YSA (Youth Service America)

Sponsors include The Hershey Company, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, and AmeriCorps; in-kind sponsors include Deloitte, Netsuite, Salesforce.org, and Arent Fox

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bayer

Invests in youth programs like FFA and 4-H, providing youth with knowledge and tools

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

YMCA of Greensboro

Sponsorship opportunities include road races, family fun runs, youth sports, special events, programs and others

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Youth Development Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the full story - no catch!

Can Youth Development Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or donations?

Absolutely! Youth Development Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Organizations run with Zeffy?

Youth Development Organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising objectives, Zeffy provides the tools you need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations. While other platforms claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure every penny of your donations supports your mission. This means more money goes straight to your community programs and activities, as it should.

How to get funding for…

Adult Literacy Programs
Sororities
Scouts
Private Schools
Financial Literacy Programs
Study Abroad Programs
Academic Departments
Fraternities
Student Clubs
Alumni Groups
Alternative Learning Centers
Charter Schools
Homeschool Groups
High Schools
Primary Schools
Youth Development Programs
4-H Clubs
Big Brother Big Sister
Mentoring Organizations
After-School Programs
Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Parent Teacher Associations
Universities and Colleges
Schools
Education Nonprofits

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.