Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Youth Development Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the full story - no catch!

Can Youth Development Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or donations?

Absolutely! Youth Development Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Organizations run with Zeffy?

Youth Development Organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising objectives, Zeffy provides the tools you need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations. While other platforms claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure every penny of your donations supports your mission. This means more money goes straight to your community programs and activities, as it should.